Eutelsat 7/8° West Neighbourhood Sets the Pace for HDTV across Middle East and North Africa

Regulatory News:
New data from Eutelsat Communications (NYSE Euronext Paris: ETL) shows
that the trend towards High Definition broadcasting is accelerating in
the Middle East and North Africa, reflecting consumer appetite for an
enhanced viewing experience.
Speaking at the Cabsat Convention in Dubai, Ghassan Murat, Vice
President of Business Development & Strategy at Eutelsat Dubai, said:
"Eutelsat is dedicated to accompanying the uptake of HD and a diversity
of free-to-air channels on our satellites. Our 2016 survey in MENA
confirmed the pole position of the 7/8° West neighbourhood we share with
Nilesat, which serves 52.3 million homes, up from 49.7 million in 2014.
A new wave of growth enabled by the EUTELSAT 8 West B satellite has seen
an almost 50% hike in High Definition channels over the last year,
further consolidating 7/8° West as the place to be in the Middle East
and North Africa.
HD passing a tipping point
With 175 HD channels, of which 100 are exclusive, the 7/8° West position
is setting the pace for HD broadcasting in the Middle East and North
Africa. Free-to-air Arabic HD content now outnumbers pay, with almost
100 channels, compared to 77 pay-TV channels. The demand for HD reflects
the increasing penetration of HD screens in MENA homes which has crossed
the tipping point of 50% on average per country.
Meet Eutelsat at Cabsat 2017, Dubai World Trade Centre, 21-23 March:
Zabeel
Hall Stand: Hall 7 Stand: C7-10.
For more information visit: www.cabsat.com
About Eutelsat Communications
Established in 1977, Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL, ISIN
code: FR0010221234) is one of the world's leading and most experienced
operators of communications satellites. The company provides capacity on
39 satellites to clients that include broadcasters and broadcasting
associations, pay-TV operators, video, data and Internet service
providers, enterprises and government agencies. Eutelsats satellites
provide ubiquitous coverage of Europe, the Middle East, Africa,
Asia-Pacific and the Americas, enabling video, data, broadband and
government communications to be established irrespective of a users
location. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the
globe, Eutelsat represents a workforce of 1,000 men and women from 37
countries who are experts in their fields and work with clients to
deliver the highest quality of service.
For more about Eutelsat please visit www.eutelsat.com
www.eutelsat.com
Follow us on Twitter @Eutelsat_SA
and Facebook Eutelsat.SA
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170320006110/en/