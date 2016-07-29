Eutelsat 7/8° West Neighbourhood Sets the Pace for HDTV across Middle East and North Africa

Regulatory News:

New data from Eutelsat Communications (NYSE Euronext Paris: ETL) shows that the trend towards High Definition broadcasting is accelerating in the Middle East and North Africa, reflecting consumer appetite for an enhanced viewing experience.

Speaking at the Cabsat Convention in Dubai, Ghassan Murat, Vice President of Business Development & Strategy at Eutelsat Dubai, said: "Eutelsat is dedicated to accompanying the uptake of HD and a diversity of free-to-air channels on our satellites. Our 2016 survey in MENA confirmed the pole position of the 7/8° West neighbourhood we share with Nilesat, which serves 52.3 million homes, up from 49.7 million in 2014. A new wave of growth enabled by the EUTELSAT 8 West B satellite has seen an almost 50% hike in High Definition channels over the last year, further consolidating 7/8° West as the place to be in the Middle East and North Africa.

HD passing a tipping point

With 175 HD channels, of which 100 are exclusive, the 7/8° West position is setting the pace for HD broadcasting in the Middle East and North Africa. Free-to-air Arabic HD content now outnumbers pay, with almost 100 channels, compared to 77 pay-TV channels. The demand for HD reflects the increasing penetration of HD screens in MENA homes which has crossed the tipping point of 50% on average per country.

Meet Eutelsat at Cabsat 2017, Dubai World Trade Centre, 21-23 March:

Zabeel Hall Stand: Hall 7 Stand: C7-10.

For more information visit: www.cabsat.com

About Eutelsat Communications

Established in 1977, Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL, ISIN code: FR0010221234) is one of the world's leading and most experienced operators of communications satellites. The company provides capacity on 39 satellites to clients that include broadcasters and broadcasting associations, pay-TV operators, video, data and Internet service providers, enterprises and government agencies. Eutelsats satellites provide ubiquitous coverage of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific and the Americas, enabling video, data, broadband and government communications to be established irrespective of a users location. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat represents a workforce of 1,000 men and women from 37 countries who are experts in their fields and work with clients to deliver the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat please visit www.eutelsat.com

www.eutelsat.com  Follow us on Twitter @Eutelsat_SA and Facebook Eutelsat.SA

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170320006110/en/