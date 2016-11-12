20.02.2017 22:01
Bewerten
 (0)

Experienced Mining Executive Dean Gehring to Lead Newmonts South America Business

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)35,05 EUR -0,20%853823 Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Siemens-Chef: "Wir gestalten die vierte industrielle Revolution"In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste GehaltUpdates zu Talanx, Allianz, Südzucker, Uniper, Carl Zeiss Meditec

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (Newmont or the Company) has appointed experienced mining executive Dean Gehring to lead the Companys South America business beginning on 1 June 2017. Mr. Gehring is succeeding Trent Tempel who is retiring after 33 years of distinguished service to the Company.

"Dean is an experienced business and operations leader with a 25-year track record of delivering step-change improvements in safety, productivity, project execution, and sustainability, said Tom Palmer, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "I look forward to Dean enhancing our South America regions performance and prospects for future development by continuing to execute our strategy to improve the underlying business, strengthen the portfolio and create value for shareholders and other stakeholders.

Mr. Gehring joins Newmont having most recently served as Head of Safety and Security for Rio Tintos world-wide operations. Prior to this role, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Rio Tinto Minerals where he improved the business units safety performance, increased free cash flow and maintained financial margins in a declining market. During his tenure with Rio Tinto Mr. Gehring also served as Vice President of Operations for Rio Tinto Minerals, in addition to roles as General Manager of operations and projects with Boron Operations in California, Project Development at Ivanhoe-Oyu Tolgoi in Mongolia, and Resource Development at Kennecott Copper in Utah. He also held managerial roles in engineering, projects and mining operations with PT Freeport Indonesia, BHP-Billiton, Hecla Mining, and Magma Copper.

Newmont operates South Americas largest gold mine, Yanacocha, along with the Merian gold mine in Suriname. Merian achieved commercial production in October 2016  on time and $150 million below budget  and is anticipated to deliver more than a decade of profitable production. South America accounts for approximately eight percent of Newmonts attributable gold production (not including anticipated production from Merian in 2017) and the region contains approximately nine percent of the Companys gold reserves. Newmont continues progressing evaluation of the Quecher Main project at Yanacocha, which would extend oxide production through 2025 and provide a bridge to potential sulfide development.

About Newmont

Newmont is a leading gold and copper producer. The Companys operations are primarily in the United States, Australia, Ghana, Peru and Suriname. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and was named the mining industry leader by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index in 2015 and 2016. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by its leading technical, environmental, social and safety performance. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, future production and profitability, future enhancements to performance, prospects for future development and extensions, future portfolio and balance sheet strength, and future value creation and return to shareholders. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the "forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, gold and other metals price volatility, increased production costs and variances in ore grade or recovery rates from those assumed in mining plans, political and operational risks, community relations risks, changes in governmental and environmental regulations and judicial outcomes. For a more detailed discussion of other risks that may impact the Companys future performance, see the Companys 2015 Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed on February 17, 2016, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and other SEC filings. Investors are also encouraged to refer to the Companys 2016 Annual Report on Form 10-K expected to be filed with the SEC on or about February 21, 2017. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements is at investors' own risk.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)

  • Relevant
  • Alle1
  • vom Unternehmen1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
19.01.17
Newmont Mining Had a Great 2016. Will It Lose Its Luster in 2017? (EN, MotleyFool)
19.01.17
Barrick Gold, Newmont Mining und Co.: Die fünf aussichtsreichsten Gold-Aktien 2017 (finanzen.net)
30.12.16
Newmont Mining upgraded to buy vs. hold at Standpoint Research (EN, MarketWatch)
29.12.16
The Hot Stock: Newmont Mining Soars 7.6% (EN, The Wall Street Journal Deutschland)
29.12.16
The Hot Stock: Newmont Mining Soars 7.6% (EN, Barrons)
29.12.16
Newmont Mining zahlt unveränderte Dividende aus (MyDividends)
05.12.16
Stocks to Watch: Chesapeake Energy, Newmont Mining and FairPoint Communications (EN, The Wall Street Journal Deutschland)
12.11.16
Why Newmont Mining, Archer-Daniels-Midland, and Molina Healthcare Slumped Today (EN, MotleyFool)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Newmont Mining NewsRSS Feed
Newmont Mining zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
29.12.2016Newmont Mining BuyStandpoint Research
10.11.2016Newmont Mining Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
17.10.2016Newmont Mining OverweightBarclays Capital
20.07.2016Newmont Mining Mkt PerformFBR Capital
18.03.2016Newmont Mining HoldStandpoint Research
29.12.2016Newmont Mining BuyStandpoint Research
17.10.2016Newmont Mining OverweightBarclays Capital
06.11.2015Newmont Mining OutperformRBC Capital Markets
11.06.2015Newmont Mining OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.09.2014Newmont Mining OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
10.11.2016Newmont Mining Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
20.07.2016Newmont Mining Mkt PerformFBR Capital
18.03.2016Newmont Mining HoldStandpoint Research
07.03.2016Newmont Mining Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
07.01.2016Newmont Mining Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
29.07.2011Newmont Mining underperformRBC Capital Markets
05.11.2007Newmont Mining underweightLehman Brothers Inc.
12.10.2007Newmont Mining neues KurszielCIBC World Markets Inc.
03.08.2007Newmont Mining neues KurszielRBC Capital Markets
31.07.2007Newmont Mining neues KurszielRBC Capital Markets
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Newmont Mining

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Newmont Mining News

19.01.17Barrick Gold. Newmont Mining und Co.: Die fünf aussichtsreichsten Gold-Aktien 2017
19.01.17Newmont Mining Had a Great 2016. Will It Lose Its Luster in 2017?
Weitere Newmont Mining News

Inside

Anzeige
BNP Paribas: Euer Egmond | Dienstag um 18:00 Uhr LIVE mit Finanzspezialist Egmond Haidt
Chart Flash zum Dow Jones vom 20.02.2017
UBS: Linde AG: Charttechnik stimmt positiv
Vontobel: Attraktive Discount-Zertifikate
Öl mit freundlichem Wochenauftakt  das sind die Gründe
DekaBank: Fünf neue DuoRendite Aktienanleihen auf europäische Standardtitel
HSBC: HUGO BOSS (Daily) - Abgeschlossene Bodenbildung als Kurstreiber
DZ BANK  DAX: Heiß gelaufener US-Aktienmarkt als Bürde
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!

Zwischen Eigentümern und Managern eines Unternehmens besteht häufig ein Interessenskonflikt hinsichtlich kurz- und langfristiger Ziele. Familien- und eigentümergeführte Unternehmen haben solche Konflikte meist nicht. Für Aktionäre sind solche Unternehmen daher meist eine lohnenswerte Investitionsmöglichkeit. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche drei Familienunternehmen einen näheren Blick wert sind.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Newmont Mining-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Newmont Mining Peer Group News

13.02.17Deutsche Börse: Nachfrage bei XETRA-Gold ungebrochen
09.02.17Bundesbank holt Gold deutlich schneller als geplant zurück
09.02.17Original-Research: Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (von Rockstone Research ): Outpe...
07.02.17Why Shares of Goldcorp Popped 15% in January
07.02.17Better Buy: Franco-Nevada Corporation vs. Goldcorp
06.02.17HSBC: Barrick Gold (Weekly) - Mehrjahreshoch im Visier
06.02.17HSBC: Barrick Gold (Weekly) - Mehrjahreshoch im Visier
31.01.173 Things Goldcorp Investors Can Expect in 2017
31.01.17Original-Research: Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (von Rockstone Research ): Outpe...
26.01.17Original-Research: Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (von Rockstone Research ): -

News von

Dieses Geburtstagskind ist wieder in
Hier steigen die Preise rasant
In diesen sieben Städten steigen die Preise rasant
So schauen Sie nach dem Ende von DVB-T weiter fern
Unzufrieden im Restaurant? So holen Sie Ihr Geld zurück

News von

Wochenausblick: Wie viel Aktien-Rallye ist noch drin?
DAX: Bewährungsprobe rückt näher
Allianz-Aktie knackt Widerstand: Wie weit das Papier jetzt noch laufen kann
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie jetzt kaufen sollten
Grexit? Von wegen - Warum die Eurozone Athen wirklich in der Währungsunion halten will

News von

Eine Neuerung beim iPhone, die den Begriff "Revolution" verdient
Diese Folgen hat Cristiano Ronaldo als Werbepartner für Nike
Billionen-Irrtum? Warum der Börsen-Boom nach der Trump-Wahl nur eine gefährliche Illusion sein könnte
Star-Ökonom Hans Werner Sinn warnt: "Deutsche Sparer werden enteignet"
Ex-EZB-Chef Trichet im Gespräch über die größte Gefahr für Europa

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt in Grün -- US-Börsen feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Gerüchte über Fusion von Sprint und T-Mobile US beflügeln Telekom-Aktie -- Covestro, Kraft Heinz, Unilever im Fokus

TOTAL und OMV sollen helfen: Der Iran hat bei der Ölförderung Großes vor. Schweizerische Nationalbank gibt erneut Milliarden für stabilen Franken aus. Umstrukturierung von Saudi Aramco könnte Riesen-Börsengang verzögern. Borussia Dortmund kann Ergebnis und Umsatz deutlich steigern. Facebook kommt bald auch im Fernsehen - Direktangriff auf YouTube.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 7: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett aktuell im Depot
Die Top-Positionen von Warren Buffett
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die weltweit besten Tech-Aktien 2016
So haben sich Apple, SAP, Zalando und Co. entwickelt
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 15 teuersten Domains
Die Millionen-Dollar-URLs
Jetzt durchklicken
Die pünktlichsten Airlines
Welche Airline schneidet am besten ab?
Jetzt durchklicken
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die USA fordern von ihren Nato-Verbündeten, wie vereinbart 2 Prozent ihres BIP für das Militär auszugeben. Sollte Deutschland deshalb seine Verteidigungsausgaben erhöhen??
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
GAZPROM PJSC (spons. ADRs)903276
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Allianz840400
Apple Inc.865985
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
Unilever N.V.A0JMZB
E.ON SEENAG99
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
Covestro AG606214
BMW AG519000
Siemens AG723610
TeslaA1CX3T