06.02.2017 22:30
Bewerten
 (0)

FDA Grants Cellectis IND Approval to Proceed with the Clinical Development of UCART123, the First Gene Edited Off-the-Shelf CAR T-Cell Product Candidate developed in the U.S.

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

CELLECTISAct. Nom.18,29 EUR 2,90%A0MKPR Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Updates zu Aurubis, QIAGEN, Bertrandt, comdirect bank, LANXESSDiese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufenProSiebenSat.1: Jetzt einschalten - via Bonuszertifikat

Regulatory News:

Cellectis (Paris:ALCLS) (NASDAQ:CLLS) (Alternext: ALCLS; Nasdaq: CLLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited CAR T-cells (UCART), has received an Investigational New Drug (IND) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to conduct Phase 1 clinical trials with UCART123, the Companys most advanced, wholly owned TALEN® gene-edited product candidate, in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm (BPDCN). This marks the first allogeneic, "off-the-shelf gene-edited CAR T-cell product candidate that the FDA has approved for clinical trials. Cellectis intends to initiate Phase 1 trials in the first half of 2017.

UCART123 is a gene-edited T-cell investigational drug that targets CD123, an antigen expressed at the surface of leukemic cells in AML, tumoral cells in BPDCN. The clinical research for AML will be led, at Weill Cornell, by principal investigator Dr. Gail J. Roboz, Director of the Clinical and Translational Leukemia Programs and Professor of Medicine. The UCART123 clinical program for BPDCN will be led, at the MD Anderson Cancer Center, by Dr. Naveen Pemmaraju, MD, Assistant Professor, and Professor Hagop Kantarjian, MD, Department Chair, Department of Leukemia, Division of Cancer Medicine.

AML is a devastating clonal hematopoietic stem cell neoplasm that is characterized by uncontrolled proliferation and accumulation of leukemic blasts in bone marrow, peripheral blood and, occasionally, in other tissues. These cells disrupt normal hematopoiesis and rapidly cause bone marrow failure and death. In the U.S. alone, there are an estimated 19,950 new AML cases per year, with 10,430 estimated deaths per year.

BPDCN is a very rare and aggressive hematological malignancy that is derived from plasmacytoid dendritic cell precursors. BPDCN is a disease of bone marrow and blood cells but also often affects skin and lymph nodes.

"The FDAs approval of Cellectis UCART123  the first "off-the-shelf CAR T-cell product candidate to enter clinical trials in the U.S.  is a major milestone not only for the Company but also for the medical community, global biotech and pharmaceutical industries at large, said Dr. Loan Hoang-Sayag, Cellectis Chief Medical Officer. "Cellectis allogeneic UCART products have the potential to create an important shift with regard to availability, and cost-effectiveness, to make these therapies widely accessible to patient population across the world.

"After the National Institutes of Health's Recombinant DNA Advisory Committee (RAC)s unanimous approval of two Phase 1 study protocols for Cellectis UCART123 in December 2016, the FDAs approval of Cellectis IND is a new major regulatory milestone achieved, for having UCART123 proceed into clinical development and reaching cancer patients in need, added Stephan Reynier, Chief Regulatory and Compliance Officer, Cellectis.

Information about ongoing clinical trials are publically available on dedicated websites such as:
www.clinicaltrials.gov in the U.S.
www.clinicaltrialsregister.eu in Europe

About Cellectis

Cellectis is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene-edited CAR T-cells (UCART). The companys mission is to develop a new generation of cancer therapies based on engineered T-cells. Cellectis capitalizes on its 17 years of expertise in genome engineering - based on its flagship TALEN® products and meganucleases as well as its pioneering electroporation PulseAgile technology - to create a new generation of immunotherapies. CAR technologies are designed to target surface antigens expressed on cells.

Using its life-science-focused, pioneering genome-engineering technologies, Cellectis goal is to create innovative products in multiple fields and with various target markets. Cellectis is listed on the Nasdaq market (ticker: CLLS) and on the NYSE Alternext market (ticker: ALCLS). To find out more about us, visit our website: www.cellectis.com

Talking about gene editing? We do it. TALEN® is a registered trademark owned by the Cellectis Group.

Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements that are based on our managements current expectations and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the preliminary results from our product candidates will not continue or be repeated, the risk of not obtaining regulatory approval to commence clinical trials on the UCART product candidates, the risk that any one or more of our product candidates will not be successfully developed and commercialized. Further information on the risks factors that may affect company business and financial performance, is included in filings Cellectis makes with the Security Exchange Commission from time to time and its financial reports. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Relevant
  • Alle1
  • vom Unternehmen1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr CELLECTISAct. Nom. NewsRSS Feed
CELLECTISAct. Nom. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu CELLECTISAct. Nom.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene CELLECTISAct. Nom. News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere CELLECTISAct. Nom. News

Inside

Anzeige
BNP Paribas: Viermal klicken und gewinnen im Februar
HSBC: Biotechnologiesektor - Mologen - Das müssen Sie wissen!
Chart Flash zu Gold vom 06.02.2017
UBS: Siemens AG: Obere Insel-Umkehr deutet auf Konsolidierung hin
Commerzbank: Gold: Anhaltend hohes spekulatives Kaufinteresse
DEGIRO mit starkem Wachstum im Jahr 2016
DZ BANK  DAX: Fortgesetzte Kursrisiken
Bärenstarke Zahlen: Apple im Fokus
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Technologieaktien: Drei Möglichkeiten, um vom Trend "Digitale Fabrik" zu profitieren!
Die vierte industrielle Revolution ist im vollen Gange und verändert, vom Großteil der Gesellschaft völlig unbemerkt, bereits die Produktionsabläufe in den großen, industriellen Hallen. Wir zeigen Ihnen in der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins drei Möglichkeiten, wie Sie in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren von dem Zukunftstrend "Digitale Fabrik" profitieren können.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur CELLECTISAct. Nom.-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

CELLECTISAct. Nom. Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
News von
Commerzbank-Aktie vor den Zahlen: Schöne Grüße an die Deutsche Bank
Hohes Kurspotenzial: Die fünf besten Pharma-Aktien für den Anlageerfolg
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie jetzt kaufen sollten
Apple, Google und Co.: Welche Tech-Aktie die besten Chancen bietet
Stock-Picking: Diese fünf Aktien gehören 2017 in jedes Depot
News von
Das sind die wertvollsten Marken der Welt - Apple ist erstmals nicht auf dem ersten Platz
"Teufelskreis von Währungskrieg und Protektionismus" - Wirtschaftshistoriker warnt vor Verhältnissen wie vor 80 Jahren
Japan hat endlich einen Nutzen für alte Handys gefunden
"Niemand kann auf Dauer Fakten ignorieren" - Brigitte Zypries über Donald Trump, Russland und den Brexit
Tickende "Bomben" in der Bilanz: Anleger erheben schwere Vorwürfe gegen T-Mobile

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt deutlich im Minus -- Dow Jones schließt etwas leichter -- 97 US-Unternehmensriesen ziehen gegen Trump vor Gericht -- Toyota, Apple, Deutsche Börse im Fokus

Volkswagen lehnt Entschädigung von Autokäufern in Europa weiter ab. Deutsche Bank entschuldigt sich für Fehler. Draghi: EZB nur an mittelfristiger Inflation interessiert. adidas-Konkurrent Under Armour bekommt neue Probleme. Vor diesen Konkurrenten hat die Google-Mutter Alphabet Angst. Muss Ferdinand Piech Schadensersatz an Volkswagen zahlen?

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 5: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 5: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 10 heißesten Debüts der Detroit Motor Show 2017
Diese 10 Automobil Neuheiten gibt es bei der Detroit Auto Show 2017
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 10 teuersten Aktien 2017
Diese 10 Aktien kann sich nicht jeder Investor leisten
Jetzt durchklicken
Unter 20.000 Euro: Die günstigsten Autos 2017
So günstig kommt an an 4 Räder?
Jetzt durchklicken
Kohle satt
Das sind die bestbezahlten Sportler aller Zeiten
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2015
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG 710000
Deutsche Bank AG 514000
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG) 766403
Apple Inc. 865985
Commerzbank CBK100
BASF BASF11
E.ON SE ENAG99
Bayer BAY001
Allianz 840400
Siemens AG 723610
Barrick Gold Corp. 870450
Deutsche Telekom AG 555750
Infineon Technologies AG 623100
Nordex AG A0D655
BMW AG 519000