Fibocom Selects Sequans for New Family of LTE-M Modules

LTE for IoT chipmaker Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that Fibocom Wireless, a leading global provider of wireless modules for the Internet of Things, has selected Sequans Monarch LTE Cat M1/NB1 chip to design a new family of LTE-M modules. The M210 module family will be Fibocoms first Cat M module in an ultra compact package that delivers high performance.

"We are convinced that LTE-M technology is a game-changer in the low-power, wide-area IoT market, and in adopting the technology of Sequans, the first to introduce a genuine LTE Cat M1/NB1 chip, our new M210 series modules will offer a powerful suite of solutions to IoT device makers, said Jay He, VP Product Solutions, Fibocom.

Sequans Monarch is the worlds first and most highly-optimized LTE-M (Cat M1) and NB-IoT (Cat NB1) capable chip. It is purpose-built for narrowband IoT applications, including sensors, wearables, and other low data, low power M2M and IoT devices. Monarch complies with the ultra-low-power and reduced complexity feature requirements of the 3GPP release 13 LTE Advanced Pro standard, defining narrowband, low data rate LTE technology for machine type communications. Monarch provides full support for power saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable the long battery life needed by many IoT use cases, and it provides the enhanced coverage modes defined in the standard that extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. Monarch comprises baseband, RF, power management, and RAM, all integrated into a single, tiny 6.5 x 8.5 mm package. In addition, Monarch supports advanced features such as programmable RF filtering for global band support in a single SKU, and proprietary dynamic power management technology enabling battery life of 10+ years.

"We are working with Fibocom to enable them to serve their customers with a new family of power-efficient, cost-effective IoT modules, said Didier Dutronc, Sequans CMO. "Fibocom has a long history of innovation in the IoT industry, and their new M210 LTE-M module family promises to extend their offer globally with the latest and most highly-optimized LTE for IoT technology.

"The new Fibocom M210 series is a perfect choice for adding LTE connectivity to any IoT applications that demand cost and power efficiency, said He.

Samples of M210 will be available by early 2017 for device integration and by mid 2017 for product deployment. For information contact Fibocom at market@fibocom.com.

See Sequans at International CES, January 5-8, 2017, Las Vegas.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router devices, and StreamliteLTE, optimized for M2M devices and other connected devices for the IoT. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans.

About Fibocom Wireless

Fibocom Wireless Inc., is a leading global provider of wireless modules for the Internet of Things (IoT). The company provides cellular communications modules of all technologies and LBS solutions that enable secure IoT applications globally across many verticals. Fibocoms global sales channel, logistics, manufacturing and support allow enterprises to simplify operations, increase efficiency and create new business models. Since 1998, Fibcom has been delivering a trusted and secure environment in Telematics, wireless retail systems, metering and smart grids, security systems, routers and gateways, digital signage and mobile internet. Fibocom is based in Shenzhen, China with additional offices in the United States, Taiwan, and India. www.fibocom.com

