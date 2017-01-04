04.01.2017 14:00
Bewerten
 (0)

Fibocom Selects Sequans for New Family of LTE-M Modules

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Sequans Communications (spons. ADRs)1,88 EUR 5,97%A1H854 Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Mit diesem Produkt könnte Apple 2017 alle überraschenBörsengänge: Neuer Geist kommt auf's ParkettInfineon - sexy Zykliker bereit zur Übernahme?

LTE for IoT chipmaker Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) announced that Fibocom Wireless, a leading global provider of wireless modules for the Internet of Things, has selected Sequans Monarch LTE Cat M1/NB1 chip to design a new family of LTE-M modules. The M210 module family will be Fibocoms first Cat M module in an ultra compact package that delivers high performance.

"We are convinced that LTE-M technology is a game-changer in the low-power, wide-area IoT market, and in adopting the technology of Sequans, the first to introduce a genuine LTE Cat M1/NB1 chip, our new M210 series modules will offer a powerful suite of solutions to IoT device makers, said Jay He, VP Product Solutions, Fibocom.

Sequans Monarch is the worlds first and most highly-optimized LTE-M (Cat M1) and NB-IoT (Cat NB1) capable chip. It is purpose-built for narrowband IoT applications, including sensors, wearables, and other low data, low power M2M and IoT devices. Monarch complies with the ultra-low-power and reduced complexity feature requirements of the 3GPP release 13 LTE Advanced Pro standard, defining narrowband, low data rate LTE technology for machine type communications. Monarch provides full support for power saving mode (PSM) and extended discontinuous reception (eDRX) to enable the long battery life needed by many IoT use cases, and it provides the enhanced coverage modes defined in the standard that extend coverage for deep-indoor and remote deployments. Monarch comprises baseband, RF, power management, and RAM, all integrated into a single, tiny 6.5 x 8.5 mm package. In addition, Monarch supports advanced features such as programmable RF filtering for global band support in a single SKU, and proprietary dynamic power management technology enabling battery life of 10+ years.

"We are working with Fibocom to enable them to serve their customers with a new family of power-efficient, cost-effective IoT modules, said Didier Dutronc, Sequans CMO. "Fibocom has a long history of innovation in the IoT industry, and their new M210 LTE-M module family promises to extend their offer globally with the latest and most highly-optimized LTE for IoT technology.

"The new Fibocom M210 series is a perfect choice for adding LTE connectivity to any IoT applications that demand cost and power efficiency, said He.

Samples of M210 will be available by early 2017 for device integration and by mid 2017 for product deployment. For information contact Fibocom at market@fibocom.com.

See Sequans at International CES, January 5-8, 2017, Las Vegas.

Forward looking statements

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading provider of single-mode 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and a wide range of broadband data devices. Founded in 2003, Sequans has developed and delivered seven generations of 4G technology and its chips are certified and shipping in 4G networks around the world. Today, Sequans offers two LTE product lines: StreamrichLTE, optimized for feature-rich mobile computing and home/portable router devices, and StreamliteLTE, optimized for M2M devices and other connected devices for the IoT. Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, Hong Kong, Singapore, Sweden, Taiwan, South Korea, and China. Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com; www.facebook.com/sequans; www.twitter.com/sequans.

About Fibocom Wireless

Fibocom Wireless Inc., is a leading global provider of wireless modules for the Internet of Things (IoT). The company provides cellular communications modules of all technologies and LBS solutions that enable secure IoT applications globally across many verticals. Fibocoms global sales channel, logistics, manufacturing and support allow enterprises to simplify operations, increase efficiency and create new business models. Since 1998, Fibcom has been delivering a trusted and secure environment in Telematics, wireless retail systems, metering and smart grids, security systems, routers and gateways, digital signage and mobile internet. Fibocom is based in Shenzhen, China with additional offices in the United States, Taiwan, and India. www.fibocom.com

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Sequans Communications (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle2
  • vom Unternehmen2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Sequans Communications (spons. ADRs) NewsRSS Feed
Sequans Communications (spons. ADRs) zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Sequans Communications (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
16.04.2015Sequans Communications (spons ADRs) BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
16.04.2015Sequans Communications (spons ADRs) BuyNeedham & Company, LLC
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Sequans Communications (spons. ADRs) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Sequans Communications (spons. ADRs) News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Sequans Communications (spons. ADRs) News

Inside

Anzeige
UBS: SIEMENS AG: Trendwende nach neuem 16-Jahres-Hoch
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | DAX punktet mit Bewertung und Dividendenrendite
Vontobel: Attraktive Aktienanleihen
DZ BANK: DAX: Jahresanfangsdynamik schwächt sich ab
HSBC: EUR/USD (Monthly) - Boll. Bänder - Seismograph in Sachen Trendrichtung
ING Markets: DAX - Der Dienstag sendet Warnsignale
Commerzbank: DAX: Verschnaufpause  und jetzt?
DekaBank: Fünf neue Express-Zertifikate Memory mit Airbag auf europäische Standardtitel
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Technologieaktien: Drei Möglichkeiten, um vom Trend "Digitale Fabrik" zu profitieren!
Die vierte industrielle Revolution ist im vollen Gange und verändert, vom Großteil der Gesellschaft völlig unbemerkt, bereits die Produktionsabläufe in den großen, industriellen Hallen. Wir zeigen Ihnen in der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins drei Möglichkeiten, wie Sie in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren von dem Zukunftstrend "Digitale Fabrik" profitieren können.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Sequans Communications (spons. ADRs)-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Sequans Communications (spons. ADRs) Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
News von
Stock-Picking: Diese fünf Aktien gehören 2017 in jedes Depot
Reich mit Plan: Die besten ETF-Sparpläne für 2017
Sieben Mal Kaufen: Diese Papiere gehören in jedes Depot
Hohe Dividendenrendite plus Kurspotenzial - mit diesen fünf Aktien geht beides
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie jetzt kaufen sollten
News von
Firma eines reichen Aktionärs entlässt 108 Mitarbeiter - diese Bilder wirken auf sie wie Hohn
Warum Kunden ab 2017 vielleicht weniger bei Amazon kaufen werden
Auswandern, aber wohin? In diesen Ländern leben die bestbezahlten Auswanderer
Das hat Warren Buffett zum Thema Neujahrsvorsätze zu sagen
Das könnte Amazon wirklich mit seinem Supermarkt vorhaben

Heute im Fokus

DAX leicht im Minus -- Mit diesem Produkt könnte Apple 2017 alle überraschen -- Infineon: Bereit zur Übernahme? -- Tesla verfehlt Absatzziele -- Faraday im Fokus

Ryanair verdrängt Lufthansa von Platz eins in Europa. Deutsche kaufen mehr Autos - aber keine VWs. Kaum Fortschritte in der griechischen Finanzmisere. Geldwäsche-Beauftragter der Deutschen Bank gibt offenbar Posten ab. Ex-VW-Chef Winterkorn bekommt auch nach Vertragsende hohe Rente.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die weltweit besten Tech-Aktien 2016
So haben sich Apple, SAP, Zalando und Co. entwickelt
Jetzt durchklicken
Rohstoffe: Performer 2016
Welche Commodities entwickelten sich 2016 am stärksten?
Jetzt durchklicken
TecDAX-Unternehmen 2016
So lieferten die TecDAX-Riesen im vergangenen Jahr ab
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (September 2016)
Welche Aktien besitzt Warren Buffett in seinem Portfolio?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
Jetzt durchklicken
Die attraktivsten Großstädte Deutschlands
In diesen Städten möchten die Deutschen leben
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 10 verrücktesten Google-Patente
Welche Ideen hält Google für die Zukunft bereit?
Jetzt durchklicken
American Dream - In diesen Ländern wird er wahr
In diesen Ländern wird der American Dream gelebt
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Zertifikatestruktur erscheint Ihnen in der gegenwärtigen Marktphase am interessantesten?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio