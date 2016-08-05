10.01.2017 22:16
Bewerten
 (0)

Fluor Wins FEED Contract for Potash Mining Project in East Africa

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Fluor Corp.49,30 EUR -2,40%591332 Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

VW vor milliardenschwerer Einigung mit US-BehördenGoldman Sachs-Chefvolkswirt warnt: Drei Risiken könnten die Weltwirtschaft 2017 ins Straucheln bringenFitness-Branche: So kommt Ihr Depot auf Trab!

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) was awarded a front-end engineering, design and optimization (FEED) contract by Danakali Limited (ASX: DNK) in Eritrea, East Africa for the Colluli Potash Project following a competitive tendering process initiated and completed in 2016. Fluor will book the undisclosed contract value in the first quarter of 2017.

"Fluor will provide a highly qualified design and optimization team with world-class process infrastructure credentials for this important fertilizer project, said Rick Koumouris, president of Fluors Mining & Metals business. "In addition to working with Danakali to maximize project capital efficiency during the study and execution phases of this project, Fluor will bring top-notch project financing expertise and assistance to help Danakali advance this project to the next phase.

"We are delighted to be working with Fluor as we progress the Colluli project, said Paul Donaldson, managing director of Danakali. "The combination of Fluors values, people, reputation, optimization approach, mining and metals expertise, experience in Africa, and potash-specific experience will benefit the project significantly as it progresses towards construction.

Colluli is one of the most advanced greenfield sulfate of potash developments in the world and demonstrates outstanding economics including industry leading capital intensity, bottom quartile operating costs, close proximity to the coast and key markets, and unrivaled product diversification potential. Sulfate of potash is a high quality potash fertilizer used for farming crop development and yield maximization around the globe.

The Colluli deposit is located in the Danakil region of Eritrea, East Africa. Colluli is approximately 177 kilometers southeast of the capital, Asmara, and 180 kilometers from the port of Massawa (230 kilometers by road), which is Eritreas key import-export entry.

Approval of the social and environmental impact assessment for the project was given by the Ministry of Land, Water and Environment in December 2016. The award of the Mining Agreement and Mining License for the project is well progressed.

Danakali is an ASX-listed company and 50 percent owner of the Colluli Potash Project in Eritrea, East Africa. The company is currently developing the Colluli Project in partnership with the Eritrean National Mining Company (ENAMCO).

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that designs, builds and maintains capital-efficient facilities for its clients on six continents. For more than a century, Fluor has served our clients by delivering innovative and integrated solutions across the globe. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 155 on the FORTUNE 500 list with revenue of $18.1 billion in 2015 and has more than 60,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow us on Twitter @FluorCorp.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Fluor Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle1
  • vom Unternehmen1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
08.01.17
Danakali appoints engineering firm Fluor as shares continue to gain (Proactiveinvestors)
02.12.16
Fluor – Trump-Pick aus dem US-Bau-Sektor! (Die Börsenblogger)
17.11.16
Fluor Corporation -- Moody's changes Fluor's outlook to negative (Moodys)
04.11.16
The Biggest Loser: Fluor Drops 14%, Worst in the S&P 500 (EN, Barrons)
04.11.16
Market Weakness And Execution Failings Plague Fluor Corp In Q3 (EN, Benzinga earnings)
04.11.16
Why Fluor Corporation Stock Got Floored Today (EN, MotleyFool)
04.11.16
Fluor Corporation hält Dividende konstant (MyDividends)
05.08.16
Fluor Corporation hält Dividende konstant (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Fluor NewsRSS Feed
Fluor zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Fluor Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14.10.2016Fluor NeutralSeaport Global Securities
29.06.2016Fluor NeutralMKM Partners
31.07.2015Fluor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
31.07.2015Fluor OutperformFBR Capital
31.07.2015Fluor BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
31.07.2015Fluor OutperformFBR Capital
31.07.2015Fluor BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
31.07.2015Fluor OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
01.05.2015Fluor OutperformFBR Capital
23.04.2015Fluor OverweightBarclays Capital
14.10.2016Fluor NeutralSeaport Global Securities
29.06.2016Fluor NeutralMKM Partners
31.07.2015Fluor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
01.12.2014Fluor HoldBB&T Capital Markets
02.11.2012Fluor neutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
19.12.2008Fluor sellCitigroup Corp.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fluor Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Fluor News

08.01.17Danakali appoints engineering firm Fluor as shares continue to gain
08.01.17Danakali appoints engineering firm Fluor as shares continue to gain
Weitere Fluor News

Inside

Anzeige
BNP Paribas: dailyUS - American Airlines - Gute Chancen nach oben. Tendenz: Seitwärts/Aufwärts
DekaBank: USA: Steigende Lohndynamik erhöht die Wahrscheinlichkeit einer Leitzinsanhebung im März geringfügig
UBS: Allianz: Prall gefüllte Kriegskasse
DZ BANK  Henkel: Top-Empfehlung im Konsumsektor für 2017
Commerzbank: DAX-Future: Aufwärtstrend trotz Konsolidierung
HSBC: Gold-Silber-Ratio (Monthly) - "death cross" im Tagesbereich
ING Markets: DAX - Unerschrocken oder unvernünftig?
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: BASF, Danone, Beiersdorf,...
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Technologieaktien: Drei Möglichkeiten, um vom Trend "Digitale Fabrik" zu profitieren!
Die vierte industrielle Revolution ist im vollen Gange und verändert, vom Großteil der Gesellschaft völlig unbemerkt, bereits die Produktionsabläufe in den großen, industriellen Hallen. Wir zeigen Ihnen in der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins drei Möglichkeiten, wie Sie in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren von dem Zukunftstrend "Digitale Fabrik" profitieren können.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Fluor-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Fluor Peer Group News

09.12.16Ex-Dividend Reminder: KBR. CAE and Iron Mountain
05.12.16It's Hard to See Why Wall Street Sent Shares of McDermott International Soaring in November
24.11.16Rekordbörsen: So weit trägt die Trump-Rally
17.11.16Die Trump-Börse: Jetzt richtig handeln!
10.11.16Jacobs Engineering Group Stock Sees Short Interest Increase 18.4%
09.11.16Why Jacobs Engineering Group Scored an 11% Win Today
09.11.16Why Jacobs Engineering Group Scored an 11% Win Today
09.11.16Why Shares of KBR. Inc. Are Rising 10% Today
09.11.16Börse nach der US-Wahl: Diese Aktien sollten Anleger kaufen
08.11.16Diese Aktien sollten Anleger kaufen. wenn Donald Trump US-Präsident wird
News von
Alle Dax-Aktien im Chartcheck, Teil 1: Von Adidas bis Deutsche Bank
Sieben Mal Kaufen: Diese Papiere gehören in jedes Depot
Daimler-Aktie, Faurecia und Co.: Die vier Top-Auto- und Zulieferer-Aktien für 2017
DAX: Es ist Platz bis an die 12.000er Marke
Allianz-Aktie: Konzerchef Bäte träumt weiter vom großen Deal - Spekulation um Zurich
News von
Wie man schon in den ersten 5 Minuten eines Vorstellungsgesprächs einen guten Eindruck macht
Derselbe Job wird nicht überall gleich bezahlt - in diesen Branchen sollte man arbeiten
Nach kräftigen Kursstürzen: Bei diesen Aktien sehen Analysten jetzt großes Potenzial
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Darum werden Analysten optimistischer
Wie der reichste Mann Japans 1,33 Milliarden Euro an einem Tag verlor

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet Handel mit kleinem Plus -- Dow stabil -- VW knackt 10-Millionen-Marke beim Absatz -- Lufthansa ist nicht mehr Europas größte Fluggesellschaft -- Telekom, METRO, Apple, Yahoo im Fokus

VW steht im Abgas-Skandal wohl vor Vier-Milliarden-Strafe in den USA. Porsche mit neuem Absatzrekord. Mexikos Notenbank will Talfahrt des Peso stoppen. Airbus übertrifft anscheinend Ziel für Flugzeugauslieferungen. Goldman-Sachs-Chefvolkswirt sieht drei Risiken für die Weltwirtschaft.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Unter 20.000 Euro: Die günstigsten Autos 2017d
So günstig kommt an an 4 Räder?
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 1: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 15 teuersten Domainsd
Die Millionen-Dollar-URLs
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (September 2016)
Welche Aktien besitzt Warren Buffett in seinem Portfolio?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die Gehälter der Top-Politiker
Das verdienen die wichtigsten Staats- und Regierungschefs
Jetzt durchklicken
Die attraktivsten Großstädte Deutschlands
In diesen Städten möchten die Deutschen leben
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 10 verrücktesten Google-Patente
Welche Ideen hält Google für die Zukunft bereit?
Jetzt durchklicken
American Dream - In diesen Ländern wird er wahr
In diesen Ländern wird der American Dream gelebt
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

In der Großen Koalition geht der Streit um die Sicherheitspolitik weiter. Sollten die Gesetze verschärft werden?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG) 766403
Deutsche Bank AG 514000
Daimler AG 710000
BASF BASF11
Commerzbank CBK100
Bayer BAY001
Apple Inc. 865985
Deutsche Telekom AG 555750
Deutsche Lufthansa AG 823212
Allianz 840400
Siemens AG 723610
Nordex AG A0D655
E.ON SE ENAG99
SolarWorld A1YCMM
EVOTEC AG 566480