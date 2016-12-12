27.02.2017 09:16
Gabon: Total Sells Interests in Mature Fields to Perenco and Optimizes Its Operations

Regulatory News:

TOTAL (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) has signed an agreement for the sale of stakes and the transfer of operatorship in various mature assets in Gabon to Perenco. The transaction is subject to approval by the authorities.

This agreement includes the sale of the Groups 100%-owned affiliate Total Participations Petrolières Gabon, which holds interests in 10 fields. In addition, Total Gabon (Total 58%) has announced the sale of its interests in five fields and the Rabi-Coucal-Cap Lopez pipeline network. The total value of the transactions is around $350 million before adjustments and the production divested by Total represents around 13,000 SEC barrels per day (b/d).

"In a context of volatile Brent prices where reducing the breakeven of our operations is a top priority, this agreement demonstrates our ability to capture value through the disposal of mature assets while benefiting from the synergies generated by the transfer of operatorship, said Arnaud Breuillac, President of Total Exploration & Production. "Total remains committed to Gabon and will focus on maximizing value from its principle strategic operated assets.

Following completion of the transaction, the Groups remaining upstream assets in Gabon will be held entirely through Total Gabon.

Summary of the transactions

Areas Fields  

TPPG
interest
sold

 

TG interest
pre-sale

 

TG interest
post-sale

Offshore Grondin Grondin   34.7%   65.3% op   65.3% non op
Gonelle   34.7%   65.3% op   65.3% non op
Barbier   34.7%   65.3% op   65.3% non op
Mandaros   34.7%   65.3% op   65.3% non op
Offshore Torpille Girelle   34.7%   65.3% op   65.3% non op
Pageau   34.7%   65.3% op   65.3% non op
Hylia   19.3%   55.7% op   37.5% non op
Onshore operated Coucal   13.8%   43.7% op   0%
Avocette   13.9%   43.6% op   0%
Atora   -   40% op   0%
Onshore non-operated Rabi   14.6%   32.9%   32.9% non op
Igongo   -   18%   0%
18 Coucal-Cap Lopez pipeline   -   100% op   0%

Interests not included in the transactions

Areas Fields   TG interest
Anguille Offshore Anguille   100% op
Onshore Ile Mandji   100% op
Offshore Torpille Torpille   100% op
Torpille Nord Est   100% op
Baudroie-Mérou   50% op
Deep Offshore Diaba block   42.5% op
Cap Lopez oil terminal   100% op

TPPG: Total Participations Pétrolières Gabon (Total 100%)
TG: Total Gabon (Total 58%)

* * * * *

About Total in Gabon

Present in Gabon for over 85 years, Total is a leading oil & gas major in the country in both the upstream and downstream segments. The Groups equity production in 2016 was 58,100 b/d.

About Total

Total is a global integrated energy producer and provider, a leading international oil and gas company, and the worlds second-ranked solar energy operator with SunPower. Our 96,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, cleaner, more efficient, more innovative and accessible to as many people as possible. As a responsible corporate citizen, we focus on ensuring that our operations in more than 130 countries worldwide consistently deliver economic, social and environmental benefits. total.com

Cautionary note

This press release, from which no legal consequences may be drawn, is for information purposes only. The entities in which TOTAL S.A. directly or indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. TOTAL S.A. has no liability for their acts or omissions. In this document, the terms "Total and "Total Group are sometimes used for convenience where general references are made to TOTAL S.A. and/or its subsidiaries. Likewise, the words "we, "us and "our may also be used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them.
This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TOTAL S.A. nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

  • Alle

