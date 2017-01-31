31.01.2017 07:30
Bewerten
 (0)

GenSight Biologics Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for GS030 in Retinitis Pigmentosa

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Gensight Biologics SA7,82 EUR 0,00%A2ANGZ Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Deutsche Bank muss 630 Millionen Dollar in Geldwäsche-Affäre zahlenWarren Buffett hat einen ungewöhnlichen Vorschlag, wie der Wirtschaftskrieg beendet werden kannDeutsche Autobranche: Ende Gelände?

Regulatory News:

GenSight Biologics (Paris: SIGHT) (Euronext: SIGHT, ISIN: FR0013183985, PEA-PME eligible), a biopharma company that discovers and develops innovative gene therapies for neurodegenerative retinal diseases and diseases of the central nervous system, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation (ODD) to the Companys product candidate GS030 for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa.

"The Orphan Drug Designation both in Europe and in the United States, together with the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product classification in Europe, fully recognize the urgent and unmet medical need for a safe and effective treatment for retinitis pigmentosa patients, and highlight the potential of optogenetics and GS030 to address it, commented Bernard Gilly, Chief Executive Officer of GenSight Biologics.

GS030 is currently undergoing a Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) regulatory toxicity study, and is expected to enter the clinic with a Phase I/II clinical trial in retinitis pigmentosa patients in Q3 2017, subject to toxicity results and future regulatory review.

The FDA grants orphan drug designation status to provide incentives to develop medicinal products to treat, prevent or diagnose diseases or conditions that affect no more than 200,000 persons in the United States. The orphan drug designation provides GenSight with incentives and benefits in the US, including a 7-year period of market exclusivity if GS030 is approved for the treatment of retinitis pigmentosa patients.

GS030 had received both Orphan Drug Designation and Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product classification in Europe in September 2016.

About GenSight Biologics

GenSight Biologics S.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative retinal diseases and diseases of the central nervous system. GenSight Biologics pipeline leverages two core technology platforms, the Mitochondrial Targeting Sequence (MTS) and optogenetics for retinitis pigmentosa, to help preserve or restore vision in patients suffering from severe degenerative retinal diseases. GenSight Biologics lead product candidate, GS010, is in Phase III trials in Lebers Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a rare mitochondrial disease that leads to irreversible low vision and legal blindness in teens and young adults. Using its gene therapy-based approach, GenSight Biologics product candidates are designed to be administered in a single treatment to each eye by intravitreal injection to offer patients a sustainable functional visual recovery.

About GS030

GS030 leverages GenSights optogenetics technology platform, a novel approach to restore vision to patients by using gene therapy to introduce a gene encoding for light-sensitive protein into specific target cells in the retina by injection in order to make them responsive to light. An external wearable medical device to specifically stimulate the transduced cells is currently being developed to amplify the light signal and enable vision restoration. Patients will need to wear the external wearable device in order to enable restoration of visual function. Using this optogenetics technology platform, and with the support of the Vision Institute in Paris, GenSight is developing its second product candidate, GS030, to restore vision in patients suffering from Retinis Pigmentosa, or RP. RP is an orphan disease caused by multiple mutations in several genes involved in the visual cycle. GenSights optogenetics technology platform is independent of the specific genetic mutations that lead to the disease. On average, RP patients begin experiencing vision loss in their young adult years, eventually turning blind around the age of 40 to 45. There is currently no existing treatment for RP. RP has an estimated prevalence of 1.5 million people throughout the world. It is expected that GS030 would benefit patients in the early stages of RP.

About Optogenetics

Optogenetics is a biological technique which involves the transfer of a gene encoding for a light sensitive protein to cause neuronal cells to respond to light stimulation. As a result, it is a neuromodulation method that can be used to modify or control the activities of individual neurons in living tissue and even in-vivo, with a very high spatial and temporal resolution. Optogenetics combines the use of gene therapy methods to transfer the gene into target neurons and the use of optics and optronics to deliver the light to the transduced cells. Optogenetics is widely used by research labs throughout the world and hold clinical promise in the field of vision impairment or neurological disorders.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Gensight Biologics SA

  • Relevant
  • Alle1
  • vom Unternehmen1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Gensight Biologics SA NewsRSS Feed
Gensight Biologics SA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Gensight Biologics SA

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Gensight Biologics SA News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Gensight Biologics SA News

Inside

Anzeige
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Commerzbank: Rohstoffe: Hohes spekulatives Kaufinteresse
Chart Flash zum Dow Jones vom 30.01.2017
UBS: Adidas AG: Bearishe Kerze bedenklich
DekaBank: Sechs neue DuoRendite Aktienanleihen auf europäische Standardtitel
Vontobel: Investmentidee: Bitcoin
HSBC: 10-jährige Rendite D (Weekly) - 2017: Nur weiße Wochenkerzen
DZ BANK  DAX: Ist die Trump-Rally beendet?
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Technologieaktien: Drei Möglichkeiten, um vom Trend "Digitale Fabrik" zu profitieren!
Die vierte industrielle Revolution ist im vollen Gange und verändert, vom Großteil der Gesellschaft völlig unbemerkt, bereits die Produktionsabläufe in den großen, industriellen Hallen. Wir zeigen Ihnen in der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins drei Möglichkeiten, wie Sie in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren von dem Zukunftstrend "Digitale Fabrik" profitieren können.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Gensight Biologics SA-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Gensight Biologics SA Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
News von
Welche Aktien gehören jetzt ins Depot, Herr Heller?
DAX: Trendpause, dann weiter hoch
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie jetzt kaufen sollten
Daimler-Aktie vor den Zahlen: Was Anleger am Donnerstag erwarten können
Morphosys-Aktie, Medigene und Co.: Die TecDAX-Favoriten der Analysten für 2017
News von
Warren Buffett hat einen ungewöhnlichen Vorschlag, wie der Wirtschaftskrieg beendet werden kann
Aldi gewinnt internationale Auszeichnung gegen Amazon, Google und Co.
Dänemark geht bei Konzernen wie Apple einen neuen, radikalen Schritt
Crash-Prophet Marc Faber: US-Börsen werden massiv unter Trumps Einreisestopp leiden
Ist Ihnen eine Stelle an Zuckerbergs Facebook-Post zu Trump aufgefallen?

Heute im Fokus

Nikkei mit Verlusten -- Deutsche Bank muss 630 Millionen Dollar in Geldwäsche-Affäre zahlen -- Japanische Zentralbank hebt Wachstumsprognose an

Jedes siebte britische Unternehmen denkt an Wegzug. Ölpreise gesunken. Hohe Abschreibungen: UniCredit mit knapp 12 Milliarden Euro Verlust. Lufthansa erhöht Druck auf Piloten - Air Berlin-Deal steht.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die pünktlichsten Airlines
Welche Airline schneidet am besten ab?
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 4: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 4: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 10 heißesten Debüts der Detroit Motor Show 2017
Diese 10 Automobil Neuheiten gibt es bei der Detroit Auto Show 2017
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 10 teuersten Aktien 2017
Diese 10 Aktien kann sich nicht jeder Investor leisten
Jetzt durchklicken
Unter 20.000 Euro: Die günstigsten Autos 2017
So günstig kommt an an 4 Räder?
Jetzt durchklicken
Kohle satt
Das sind die bestbezahlten Sportler aller Zeiten
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2015
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

US-Präsident Donald Trump hat für viele Muslime ein Einreiseverbot erlassen. Was halten Sie von dieser Entscheidung?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG 514000
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG) 766403
Daimler AG 710000
Commerzbank CBK100
BASF BASF11
Allianz 840400
E.ON SE ENAG99
Apple Inc. 865985
Bayer BAY001
Siemens AG 723610
Deutsche Telekom AG 555750
Wirecard AG 747206
Deutsche Lufthansa AG 823212
Infineon Technologies AG 623100
BMW AG 519000