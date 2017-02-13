13.02.2017 23:02
Bewerten
 (0)

Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for January 2017

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Genesee & Wyoming Inc.69,72 EUR 1,52%901600 Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Updates zu RWE, Aurubis, STADA, WACKER CHEMIE, PUMADiese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufenPeter Oppenheimer: "US-Investoren werden vorsichtig"

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) (NYSE:GWR) today reported traffic volumes for January 2017.

G&Ws traffic in January 2017 was 278,268 carloads, an increase of 59,837 carloads, or 27.4%, compared with January 2016. G&Ws same-railroad traffic in January 2017 was 240,801 carloads, an increase of 22,370 carloads, or 10.2%, compared with January 2016.

The table below sets forth summary total carloads by segment for January 2017 and January 2016.

Segment      

January

2017

   

January

2016

    Change    

%

Change

North American Operations 138,551 124,416 14,135 11.4%
Australian Operations(1) 51,977 15,095 36,882 NM
U.K./European Operations 87,740 78,920 8,820 11.2%
Total G&W Operations 278,268 218,431 59,837 27.4%
Carloads from New Railroads 37,467
Same-railroad carloads 240,801 218,431 22,370 10.2%
(1) 51.1% owned by G&W as of December 1, 2016.
 

January 2017 Highlights by Segment

  • North American Operations: Traffic in January 2017 was 138,551 carloads, an increase of 11.4% compared with January 2016, including carloads from the Providence and Worcester Railroad Company (P&W) acquisition, which closed on November 1, 2016. On a same-railroad basis, North American traffic increased 9.1%, primarily due to increased coal & coke, agricultural products and minerals & stone traffic.
  • Australian Operations: Traffic in January 2017 was 51,977 carloads, including carloads from the Glencore Rail (GRail) acquisition, which closed on December 1, 2016. On a same-railroad basis, Australian traffic increased 14.7%, primarily due to increased agricultural products and metallic ores traffic. Please note, simultaneous with the GRail acquisition, G&W issued a 48.9% equity stake in its Australian Operations to Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets. Carload information for the Australian Operations is presented on a 100% basis.
  • U.K./European Operations: Traffic in January 2017 was 87,740 carloads, an increase of 11.2% compared with January 2016, primarily due to increased intermodal traffic.

The table below sets forth North American Operations carload information for January 2017 and January 2016 by commodity group.

North American Operations:      

January

2017

   

January

2016

    Change    

%

Change

Agricultural Products 19,894 17,614 2,280 12.9%
Autos & Auto Parts 2,757 1,800 957 53.2%
Chemicals & Plastics 15,835 14,139 1,696 12.0%
Coal & Coke 22,407 18,399 4,008 21.8%
Food & Kindred Products 4,976 4,710 266 5.6%
Intermodal 509 - 509 NM
Lumber & Forest Products 10,682 10,840 (158) (1.5%)
Metallic Ores 1,741 2,088 (347) (16.6%)
Metals 11,728 10,876 852 7.8%
Minerals & Stone 15,475 12,915 2,560 19.8%
Petroleum Products 9,211 8,900 311 3.5%
Pulp & Paper 13,971 14,707 (736) (5.0%)
Waste 3,885 2,497 1,388 55.6%
Other 5,480 4,931 549 11.1%
Total carloads 138,551 124,416 14,135 11.4%
Carloads from New Railroads(1) 2,799
Same-railroad carloads 135,752 124,416 11,336 9.1%
(1) Total carloads from P&W, which was acquired on November 1, 2016 and contributed 509 carloads of intermodal traffic, 433 carloads of minerals & stone traffic, 428 carloads of autos & auto parts traffic, 396 carloads of chemicals & plastics traffic, 246 carloads of metals traffic and 787 carloads from all other commodities.
 

The following highlights relate to North American same-railroad traffic, excluding traffic from P&W, which was acquired on November 1, 2016.

  • Coal & coke traffic increased 4,008 carloads, or 21.8%, primarily due to increased shipments of utility coal in G&Ws Midwest Region.
  • Agricultural products traffic increased 2,164 carloads, or 12.3%, primarily due to increased shipments in G&Ws Central, Mountain West and Midwest regions.
  • Minerals & stone traffic increased 2,127 carloads, or 16.5%, primarily due to increased shipments of rock salt in G&Ws Northeast Region.
  • All remaining traffic increased by a net 3,037 carloads.

The table below sets forth carload information for G&Ws 51.1% owned Australian Operations for January 2017 and January 2016 by commodity group.

Australian Operations(1):      

January

2017

   

January

2016

    Change    

%

Change

Agricultural Products 5,202 4,043 1,159 28.7%
Coal & Coke 34,668 - 34,668 NM
Intermodal 4,460 4,409 51 1.2%
Metallic Ores 1,898 816 1,082 NM
Minerals & Stone 5,737 5,816 (79) (1.4%)
Petroleum Products 12 11 1 9.1%
Total carloads 51,977 15,095 36,882 NM
Carloads from New Railroads(2) 34,668
Same-railroad carloads 17,309 15,095 2,214 14.7%
(1) 51.1% owned by G&W as of December 1, 2016.
(2) Total carloads from GRail, which was acquired on December 1, 2016 and contributed 34,668 carloads of coal & coke traffic.
 

The following highlights relate to Australian same-railroad traffic, excluding traffic from GRail, which was acquired on December 1, 2016.

  • Agricultural products traffic increased 1,159 carloads, or 28.7%, primarily due to the start of the 2016/2017 harvest.
  • Metallic ores traffic increased 1,082 carloads primarily due to the short-term re-opening of an iron ore mine.
  • All remaining traffic decreased by a net 27 carloads.

The table below sets forth U.K./European Operations carload information for January 2017 and January 2016 by commodity group.

U.K./European Operations:      

January

2017

   

January

2016

    Change    

%

Change

Agricultural Products 562 65 497 NM
Coal & Coke 4,091 4,033 58 1.4%
Intermodal 75,049 67,245 7,804 11.6%
Lumber & Forest Products - 45 (45) NM
Minerals & Stone 8,038 7,532 506 6.7%
Total carloads 87,740 78,920 8,820 11.2%
 
  • Intermodal traffic increased by 7,804 carloads, or 11.6%, primarily in the U.K. and continental Europe.
  • All remaining traffic increased by a net 1,016 carloads.

Other

The term carload represents physical railcars and estimated railcar equivalents of commodities for which G&W is paid on a metric ton or other measure to move freight, as well as intermodal units.

Historically, G&W has found that traffic information may be indicative of freight revenues on its railroads. Freight revenues are revenues for which G&W is paid on a per car, per container or per metric ton basis to move freight. Activities such as railcar switching, port terminal shunting, traction services and other similar freight-related services are excluded from our traffic information as the resulting revenues are not classified as freight revenue. Traffic information may not be indicative of total operating revenues, operating expenses, income from operations or net income. Please refer to the documents G&W files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as its Form 10-Q and 10-K, which contain additional information on G&Ws freight traffic and segment reporting.

About G&W

Genesee & Wyoming owns or leases 122 freight railroads worldwide that are organized in 10 operating regions with approximately 7,300 employees and 3,000 customers.

  • G&Ws eight North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces and include 115 short line and regional freight railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.
  • G&Ws Australia Region provides rail freight services in New South Wales, including in the Hunter Valley coal supply chain, the Northern Territory and South Australia, including operating the 1,400-mile Tarcoola-to-Darwin rail line. The Australia Region is 51.1% owned by G&W and 48.9% owned by a consortium of funds and clients managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.
  • G&Ws U.K./Europe Region is led by Freightliner, the U.K.s largest rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest rail freight company. Operations also include heavy-haul in Poland and Germany and cross-border intermodal services connecting Northern European seaports with key industrial regions throughout the continent.

G&W subsidiaries provide rail service at more than 40 major ports in North America, Australia and Europe and perform contract coal loading and railcar switching for industrial customers.

For more information, visit gwrr.com.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Genesee & Wyoming Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr GeneseeWyoming NewsRSS Feed
GeneseeWyoming zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Genesee & Wyoming Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.02.2017GeneseeWyoming OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
02.11.2016GeneseeWyoming HoldDeutsche Bank AG
02.11.2016GeneseeWyoming OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
21.10.2016GeneseeWyoming OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
05.05.2016GeneseeWyoming HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
09.02.2017GeneseeWyoming OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
02.11.2016GeneseeWyoming OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
21.10.2016GeneseeWyoming OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
05.05.2016GeneseeWyoming HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
03.05.2016GeneseeWyoming BuyDeutsche Bank AG
02.11.2016GeneseeWyoming HoldDeutsche Bank AG
29.04.2016GeneseeWyoming Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
07.01.2016GeneseeWyoming Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
17.08.2005Update Genesee & Wyoming Inc.: NeutralCredit Suisse First Boston
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Genesee & Wyoming Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene GeneseeWyoming News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere GeneseeWyoming News

Inside

Anzeige
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Chart Flash zum S&P 500 vom 13.02.2017
UBS: Bayer AG: Wichtiger Widerstand erreicht
DZ BANK  Infineon: Q1 2016/17 mit starkem Auftragseingang, Ausblick bestätigt
DekaBank: Acht neue Express-Zertifikate Memory mit Airbag auf europäische Standardtitel
Gold/Silber-Ratio fällt unter 69, OPEC produziert weniger Rohöl
Vontobel: Attraktive Discount-Zertifikate
HSBC: HUGO BOSS (Daily) - Zweites Aufwärtsgap 
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!

Zwischen Eigentümern und Managern eines Unternehmens besteht häufig ein Interessenskonflikt hinsichtlich kurz- und langfristiger Ziele. Familien- und eigentümergeführte Unternehmen haben solche Konflikte meist nicht. Für Aktionäre sind solche Unternehmen daher meist eine lohnenswerte Investitionsmöglichkeit. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche drei Familienunternehmen einen näheren Blick wert sind.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur GeneseeWyoming-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

GeneseeWyoming Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
News von
Wie Deutschlands größter Coffee-to-go-Anbieter billiger werden will
China und Japan treffen Trumps große Schwachstelle
Reformen statt Reförmchen
Staatliche Schlamperei lässt Reiche Millionen einstreichen
Mit diesen Tipps machen Sie Ihr Geld krisenfest
News von
Was bedeutet die neue US-Politik für die deutsche Wirtschaft, Herr Professor Sinn?
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie jetzt kaufen sollten
Sicherheit und Rendite: Die besten Fonds für 2017
Wahlen in Frankreich und den Niederlanden: Endspiel für die Eurozone?
Welche Aktien gehören jetzt ins Depot, Herr Heller?
News von
Hier kann man sich sine eigene Insel mieten - für genau 382 Euro pro Nacht
YouTube will diese beiden Neuerungen einführen, die Facebook, Twitter und Snapchat Konkurrenz machen sollen
Mit diesen 5 Maßnahmen wird man automatisch zum Millionär, sagt dieser Mann - er hat es geschafft
Apple-CEO Tim Cook hat einen ziemlich guten Rat für alle, die Karriere machen wollen
Ökonomen benutzen diese Dirk-Nowitzki-Formel, um die drohende Wirtschaftskrise zu erklären

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow Jones schließt fester -- STADA bestätigt Übernahmegespräche -- VW-Chef Müller klagt über "gezielte Falschinformationen" -- Postbank, LEONI im Fokus

Allergan plant Milliarden-Zukauf von Zeltiq. CropEnergies hebt Ziele erneut an. Teva profitiert von Actavis-Übernahme. OPEC drosselt Ölförderung stärker als vereinbart. Deutsche Börse: Nachfrage bei Xetra-Gold ungebrochen. Droht Air Berlin jetzt die Insolvenz?

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 6: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 6: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 10 heißesten Debüts der Detroit Motor Show 2017
Diese 10 Automobil Neuheiten gibt es bei der Detroit Auto Show 2017
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 10 teuersten Aktien 2017
Diese 10 Aktien kann sich nicht jeder Investor leisten
Jetzt durchklicken
Unter 20.000 Euro: Die günstigsten Autos 2017
So günstig kommt an an 4 Räder?
Jetzt durchklicken
Kohle satt
Das sind die bestbezahlten Sportler aller Zeiten
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2015
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
E.ON SEENAG99
BASFBASF11
STADA Arzneimittel725180
Allianz840400
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
TeslaA1CX3T
Siemens AG723610
Infineon Technologies AG623100
Nordex AGA0D655