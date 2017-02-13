Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for January 2017

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) (NYSE:GWR) today reported traffic volumes for January 2017.

G&Ws traffic in January 2017 was 278,268 carloads, an increase of 59,837 carloads, or 27.4%, compared with January 2016. G&Ws same-railroad traffic in January 2017 was 240,801 carloads, an increase of 22,370 carloads, or 10.2%, compared with January 2016.

The table below sets forth summary total carloads by segment for January 2017 and January 2016.

Segment January 2017 January 2016 Change % Change North American Operations 138,551 124,416 14,135 11.4% Australian Operations(1) 51,977 15,095 36,882 NM U.K./European Operations 87,740 78,920 8,820 11.2% Total G&W Operations 278,268 218,431 59,837 27.4% Carloads from New Railroads 37,467 Same-railroad carloads 240,801 218,431 22,370 10.2%

(1) 51.1% owned by G&W as of December 1, 2016.

January 2017 Highlights by Segment

North American Operations: Traffic in January 2017 was 138,551 carloads, an increase of 11.4% compared with January 2016, including carloads from the Providence and Worcester Railroad Company (P&W) acquisition, which closed on November 1, 2016. On a same-railroad basis, North American traffic increased 9.1%, primarily due to increased coal & coke, agricultural products and minerals & stone traffic.

Australian Operations: Traffic in January 2017 was 51,977 carloads, including carloads from the Glencore Rail (GRail) acquisition, which closed on December 1, 2016. On a same-railroad basis, Australian traffic increased 14.7%, primarily due to increased agricultural products and metallic ores traffic. Please note, simultaneous with the GRail acquisition, G&W issued a 48.9% equity stake in its Australian Operations to Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets. Carload information for the Australian Operations is presented on a 100% basis.

U.K./European Operations: Traffic in January 2017 was 87,740 carloads, an increase of 11.2% compared with January 2016, primarily due to increased intermodal traffic.

The table below sets forth North American Operations carload information for January 2017 and January 2016 by commodity group.

North American Operations: January 2017 January 2016 Change % Change Agricultural Products 19,894 17,614 2,280 12.9% Autos & Auto Parts 2,757 1,800 957 53.2% Chemicals & Plastics 15,835 14,139 1,696 12.0% Coal & Coke 22,407 18,399 4,008 21.8% Food & Kindred Products 4,976 4,710 266 5.6% Intermodal 509 - 509 NM Lumber & Forest Products 10,682 10,840 (158) (1.5%) Metallic Ores 1,741 2,088 (347) (16.6%) Metals 11,728 10,876 852 7.8% Minerals & Stone 15,475 12,915 2,560 19.8% Petroleum Products 9,211 8,900 311 3.5% Pulp & Paper 13,971 14,707 (736) (5.0%) Waste 3,885 2,497 1,388 55.6% Other 5,480 4,931 549 11.1% Total carloads 138,551 124,416 14,135 11.4% Carloads from New Railroads(1) 2,799 Same-railroad carloads 135,752 124,416 11,336 9.1%

(1) Total carloads from P&W, which was acquired on November 1, 2016 and contributed 509 carloads of intermodal traffic, 433 carloads of minerals & stone traffic, 428 carloads of autos & auto parts traffic, 396 carloads of chemicals & plastics traffic, 246 carloads of metals traffic and 787 carloads from all other commodities.

The following highlights relate to North American same-railroad traffic, excluding traffic from P&W, which was acquired on November 1, 2016.

Coal & coke traffic increased 4,008 carloads, or 21.8%, primarily due to increased shipments of utility coal in G&Ws Midwest Region.

Agricultural products traffic increased 2,164 carloads, or 12.3%, primarily due to increased shipments in G&Ws Central, Mountain West and Midwest regions.

Minerals & stone traffic increased 2,127 carloads, or 16.5%, primarily due to increased shipments of rock salt in G&Ws Northeast Region.

All remaining traffic increased by a net 3,037 carloads.

The table below sets forth carload information for G&Ws 51.1% owned Australian Operations for January 2017 and January 2016 by commodity group.

Australian Operations(1): January 2017 January 2016 Change % Change Agricultural Products 5,202 4,043 1,159 28.7% Coal & Coke 34,668 - 34,668 NM Intermodal 4,460 4,409 51 1.2% Metallic Ores 1,898 816 1,082 NM Minerals & Stone 5,737 5,816 (79) (1.4%) Petroleum Products 12 11 1 9.1% Total carloads 51,977 15,095 36,882 NM Carloads from New Railroads(2) 34,668 Same-railroad carloads 17,309 15,095 2,214 14.7%

(1) 51.1% owned by G&W as of December 1, 2016. (2) Total carloads from GRail, which was acquired on December 1, 2016 and contributed 34,668 carloads of coal & coke traffic.

The following highlights relate to Australian same-railroad traffic, excluding traffic from GRail, which was acquired on December 1, 2016.

Agricultural products traffic increased 1,159 carloads, or 28.7%, primarily due to the start of the 2016/2017 harvest.

Metallic ores traffic increased 1,082 carloads primarily due to the short-term re-opening of an iron ore mine.

All remaining traffic decreased by a net 27 carloads.

The table below sets forth U.K./European Operations carload information for January 2017 and January 2016 by commodity group.

U.K./European Operations: January 2017 January 2016 Change % Change Agricultural Products 562 65 497 NM Coal & Coke 4,091 4,033 58 1.4% Intermodal 75,049 67,245 7,804 11.6% Lumber & Forest Products - 45 (45) NM Minerals & Stone 8,038 7,532 506 6.7% Total carloads 87,740 78,920 8,820 11.2%

Intermodal traffic increased by 7,804 carloads, or 11.6%, primarily in the U.K. and continental Europe.

All remaining traffic increased by a net 1,016 carloads.

Other

The term carload represents physical railcars and estimated railcar equivalents of commodities for which G&W is paid on a metric ton or other measure to move freight, as well as intermodal units.

Historically, G&W has found that traffic information may be indicative of freight revenues on its railroads. Freight revenues are revenues for which G&W is paid on a per car, per container or per metric ton basis to move freight. Activities such as railcar switching, port terminal shunting, traction services and other similar freight-related services are excluded from our traffic information as the resulting revenues are not classified as freight revenue. Traffic information may not be indicative of total operating revenues, operating expenses, income from operations or net income. Please refer to the documents G&W files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as its Form 10-Q and 10-K, which contain additional information on G&Ws freight traffic and segment reporting.

