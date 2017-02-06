Genesee & Wyoming to Present at Stifel Transportation & Logistics Conference

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) (NYSE:GWR) Chief Executive Officer Jack Hellmann will present at the Stifel Transportation & Logistics Conference in Key Biscayne, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at 1:25 p.m. EST.
Interested investors may access Mr. Hellmann's presentation via live Internet webcast at www.gwrr.com/investors. The webcast also will be archived on the site.
About G&W
Genesee & Wyoming owns or leases 122 freight railroads worldwide that are organized in 10 operating regions with approximately 7,300 employees and 3,000 customers.
- G&Ws eight North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces and include 115 short line and regional freight railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.
- G&Ws Australia Region provides rail freight services in New South Wales, including in the Hunter Valley coal supply chain, and in the Northern Territory and South Australia, including operating the 1,400-mile Tarcoola-to-Darwin rail line. The Australia Region is 51.1% owned by G&W and 48.9% owned by a consortium of funds and clients managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.
- G&Ws U.K./Europe Region is led by Freightliner, the U.K.s largest rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest rail freight company. Operations also include heavy-haul in Poland and Germany and cross-border intermodal services connecting Northern European seaports with key industrial regions throughout the continent.
G&W subsidiaries provide rail service at more than 40 major ports in North America, Australia and Europe and perform contract coal loading and railcar switching for industrial customers.
"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release and presentation regarding Genesee & Wyoming's business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report or Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170206005939/en/
Nachrichten zu Genesee & Wyoming Inc.
- Relevant
- Alle1
- vom Unternehmen1
- Peer Group
- ?
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:
Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen
Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen
vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden
Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören
Analysen zu Genesee & Wyoming Inc.
- Alle
- Buy
- Hold
- Sell
- ?
|02.11.2016
|GeneseeWyoming Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.11.2016
|GeneseeWyoming Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|21.10.2016
|GeneseeWyoming Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|05.05.2016
|GeneseeWyoming Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|03.05.2016
|GeneseeWyoming Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.11.2016
|GeneseeWyoming Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|21.10.2016
|GeneseeWyoming Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|05.05.2016
|GeneseeWyoming Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|03.05.2016
|GeneseeWyoming Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.04.2016
|GeneseeWyoming Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|02.11.2016
|GeneseeWyoming Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.04.2016
|GeneseeWyoming Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.01.2016
|GeneseeWyoming Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.08.2005
|Update Genesee & Wyoming Inc.: Neutral
|Credit Suisse First Boston
|Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Meistgelesene GeneseeWyoming News
|Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Inside
Mehr zur GeneseeWyoming-Aktie
GeneseeWyoming Peer Group News
Heute im Fokus
DAX schließt deutlich im Minus -- Dow Jones schließt etwas leichter -- 97 US-Unternehmensriesen ziehen gegen Trump vor Gericht -- Toyota, Apple, Deutsche Börse im Fokus
NACHRICHTEN
- Aktien
- Alle
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken