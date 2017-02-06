06.02.2017 22:15
Bewerten
 (0)

Genesee & Wyoming to Present at Stifel Transportation & Logistics Conference

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Genesee & Wyoming Inc.70,03 EUR 1,33%901600 Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Updates zu Aurubis, QIAGEN, Bertrandt, comdirect bank, LANXESSDiese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufenProSiebenSat.1: Jetzt einschalten - via Bonuszertifikat

Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (G&W) (NYSE:GWR) Chief Executive Officer Jack Hellmann will present at the Stifel Transportation & Logistics Conference in Key Biscayne, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, at 1:25 p.m. EST.

Interested investors may access Mr. Hellmann's presentation via live Internet webcast at www.gwrr.com/investors. The webcast also will be archived on the site.

About G&W

Genesee & Wyoming owns or leases 122 freight railroads worldwide that are organized in 10 operating regions with approximately 7,300 employees and 3,000 customers.

  • G&Ws eight North American regions serve 41 U.S. states and four Canadian provinces and include 115 short line and regional freight railroads with more than 13,000 track-miles.
  • G&Ws Australia Region provides rail freight services in New South Wales, including in the Hunter Valley coal supply chain, and in the Northern Territory and South Australia, including operating the 1,400-mile Tarcoola-to-Darwin rail line. The Australia Region is 51.1% owned by G&W and 48.9% owned by a consortium of funds and clients managed by Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets.
  • G&Ws U.K./Europe Region is led by Freightliner, the U.K.s largest rail maritime intermodal operator and second-largest rail freight company. Operations also include heavy-haul in Poland and Germany and cross-border intermodal services connecting Northern European seaports with key industrial regions throughout the continent.

G&W subsidiaries provide rail service at more than 40 major ports in North America, Australia and Europe and perform contract coal loading and railcar switching for industrial customers.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Statements in this press release and presentation regarding Genesee & Wyoming's business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report or Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Genesee & Wyoming Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle1
  • vom Unternehmen1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr GeneseeWyoming NewsRSS Feed
GeneseeWyoming zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Genesee & Wyoming Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.11.2016GeneseeWyoming HoldDeutsche Bank AG
02.11.2016GeneseeWyoming OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
21.10.2016GeneseeWyoming OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
05.05.2016GeneseeWyoming HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
03.05.2016GeneseeWyoming BuyDeutsche Bank AG
02.11.2016GeneseeWyoming OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
21.10.2016GeneseeWyoming OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
05.05.2016GeneseeWyoming HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
03.05.2016GeneseeWyoming BuyDeutsche Bank AG
29.04.2016GeneseeWyoming OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
02.11.2016GeneseeWyoming HoldDeutsche Bank AG
29.04.2016GeneseeWyoming Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
07.01.2016GeneseeWyoming Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
17.08.2005Update Genesee & Wyoming Inc.: NeutralCredit Suisse First Boston
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Genesee & Wyoming Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene GeneseeWyoming News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere GeneseeWyoming News

Inside

Anzeige
BNP Paribas: Viermal klicken und gewinnen im Februar
HSBC: Biotechnologiesektor - Mologen - Das müssen Sie wissen!
Chart Flash zu Gold vom 06.02.2017
UBS: Siemens AG: Obere Insel-Umkehr deutet auf Konsolidierung hin
Commerzbank: Gold: Anhaltend hohes spekulatives Kaufinteresse
DEGIRO mit starkem Wachstum im Jahr 2016
DZ BANK  DAX: Fortgesetzte Kursrisiken
Bärenstarke Zahlen: Apple im Fokus
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Technologieaktien: Drei Möglichkeiten, um vom Trend "Digitale Fabrik" zu profitieren!
Die vierte industrielle Revolution ist im vollen Gange und verändert, vom Großteil der Gesellschaft völlig unbemerkt, bereits die Produktionsabläufe in den großen, industriellen Hallen. Wir zeigen Ihnen in der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins drei Möglichkeiten, wie Sie in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren von dem Zukunftstrend "Digitale Fabrik" profitieren können.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur GeneseeWyoming-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

GeneseeWyoming Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
News von
Commerzbank-Aktie vor den Zahlen: Schöne Grüße an die Deutsche Bank
Hohes Kurspotenzial: Die fünf besten Pharma-Aktien für den Anlageerfolg
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie jetzt kaufen sollten
Apple, Google und Co.: Welche Tech-Aktie die besten Chancen bietet
Stock-Picking: Diese fünf Aktien gehören 2017 in jedes Depot
News von
Das sind die wertvollsten Marken der Welt - Apple ist erstmals nicht auf dem ersten Platz
"Teufelskreis von Währungskrieg und Protektionismus" - Wirtschaftshistoriker warnt vor Verhältnissen wie vor 80 Jahren
Japan hat endlich einen Nutzen für alte Handys gefunden
"Niemand kann auf Dauer Fakten ignorieren" - Brigitte Zypries über Donald Trump, Russland und den Brexit
Tickende "Bomben" in der Bilanz: Anleger erheben schwere Vorwürfe gegen T-Mobile

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt deutlich im Minus -- Dow Jones schließt etwas leichter -- 97 US-Unternehmensriesen ziehen gegen Trump vor Gericht -- Toyota, Apple, Deutsche Börse im Fokus

Volkswagen lehnt Entschädigung von Autokäufern in Europa weiter ab. Deutsche Bank entschuldigt sich für Fehler. Draghi: EZB nur an mittelfristiger Inflation interessiert. adidas-Konkurrent Under Armour bekommt neue Probleme. Vor diesen Konkurrenten hat die Google-Mutter Alphabet Angst. Muss Ferdinand Piech Schadensersatz an Volkswagen zahlen?

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 5: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 5: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 10 heißesten Debüts der Detroit Motor Show 2017
Diese 10 Automobil Neuheiten gibt es bei der Detroit Auto Show 2017
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 10 teuersten Aktien 2017
Diese 10 Aktien kann sich nicht jeder Investor leisten
Jetzt durchklicken
Unter 20.000 Euro: Die günstigsten Autos 2017
So günstig kommt an an 4 Räder?
Jetzt durchklicken
Kohle satt
Das sind die bestbezahlten Sportler aller Zeiten
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2015
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG 710000
Deutsche Bank AG 514000
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG) 766403
Apple Inc. 865985
Commerzbank CBK100
BASF BASF11
E.ON SE ENAG99
Bayer BAY001
Allianz 840400
Siemens AG 723610
Barrick Gold Corp. 870450
Deutsche Telekom AG 555750
Infineon Technologies AG 623100
Nordex AG A0D655
BMW AG 519000