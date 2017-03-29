Genomic Vision: Issuance of All the Warrants for Convertible Notes with Warrants in the Frame of the Flexible Financing Line for a Total of 10m

Regulatory News:
Genomic Vision
(Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 GV), the pioneer
of molecular combing technology for life sciences research (LSR)
applications and in vitro diagnostics (IVD), announced the
implementation of the flexible notes financing with Bracknor Fund Ltd
through the reserved issuance of 20 warrants (the "Notes Warrants or
"BEOCABSA) giving access to notes convertible into shares (the "Notes
or "OCA) with share subscription warrants attached (the "Warrants or
"BSA) (the Notes together with the Warrants, the "Notes With Warrants
or "OCABSA).
As per the press release dated October 28, 2016, Genomic Vision
announced a contract with Bracknor Fund Ltd for a flexible financing
line via the issuance of 1,000 Notes With Warrants, with a nominal value
of 10.000 each, comprising twenty tranches of 50 Notes each, with
Warrants attached, for a total nominal value of 10 million, subject to
shareholders approval.
Genomic Visions extraordinary general shareholders meeting ("EGM)
held on December 5, 2016, voted in favor of the implementation of this
financing. Following the filing with the French Autorité des marchés
financiers (AMF) of a prospectus covering the issuance of 20 Notes
Warrants, with cancellation of pre-emptive rights to the benefit of
Bracknor Fund Ltd, and implementing the delegation of authority granted
through the third resolution of the EGM, Genomic Visions management
board has decided on March 28, 2017 to issue 20 Notes Warrants to the
benefit of Bracknor Fund Ltd (the "Investor), an investment fund
managed by Bracknor Capital Ltd.
The Investor has fully subscribed to these Notes Warrants. As
contractually agreed, the Investor has immediately exercised 1 Notes
Warrant, and as a consequence has subscribed to 50 OCABSA with a nominal
value of 10,000 each, representing a first tranche of Notes of 500,000
in nominal value. 62,840 Warrants with a strike price of 3.98 shall be
immediately detached from these Notes. If fully exercised, these
Warrants may generate an additional equity contribution of 250,000 for
Genomic Vision.
In addition, 20 additional notes (the "Additional Notes) with a nominal
value of 10,000 have been issued at a subscription price equal to 100%
of par value on the issuance date of the Notes Warrants and subscribed
by the Investor by way of set-off against the fees due by Genomic Vision
in consideration of the Investors commitment to exercise the Notes
Warrants at the Companys request.
Please note that Genomic Vision may request the Investor to exercise the
other 19 Notes Warrants, by tranches of 500,000 and depending on
specific conditions, during the 24 months after the issuance of the
Notes Warrants, i.e. until March 28, 2019.
The issuance by the Company of the OCABSA, the potential issuance of
shares that may be issued upon conversion of the Notes and the potential
issuance of shares that may be issued upon exercise of the Warrants,
should provide Genomic Vision with additional funding for:
-
General corporate purposes;
-
The R&D programs focused on new products in the IVD business,
especially the SMA and HPV tests; and
-
The industrial development program for the molecular combing equipment
together with the Genomic Morse Code (GMC) as quality control tool in
gene editing (GE), and the development and commercialization of R&D
solutions focused on DNA replication.
The main characteristics of the OCABSA and their theoretical dilutive
impact are detailed in Genomic Visions press release dated October 28,
2016 and in the prospectus filed with the AMF on March 28, 2017 under
number 17-114, and are also available on the Companys website www.genomicvision.com.
Readers should pay attention to the update of risk factors specific to
the company and the one related to the issued instruments as described
in the section D of the summary and the chapter 2 of the prospectus.
In addition, the Company makes available on its website an updated
summary of the outstanding Notes Warrants, Notes, Warrants and number of
the Companys shares.
For illustration purposes, the theoretical impact of the issuance of the
first tranche of Notes with Warrants would be as follows:
-
Impact of the issuance on the shareholders' equity per share (on the
basis of the shareholders' equity as set out in the annual accounts as
of December 31, 2016, established in accordance with International
Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and of the number of shares
composing the Company's share capital as of December 31, 2016, (i.e.
4,457,734 shares) and based on the lowest daily volume weighted
average price for the Genomic Vision share over the 15 consecutive
trading days immediately preceding March 28, 2017, i.e. 3.62)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders equity per share as of December 31, 2016
|
|
(in euros per share)
|
|
|
|
Non-diluted basis
|
|
|
|
Diluted basis (1)
|
|
|
|
|
1st tranche
|
|
|
|
1st tranche
|
|
Before issuance
|
|
|
|
2.25
|
|
|
|
3.06
|
|
After issuance of 153,846 (1st tranche) new shares
resulting
from the conversion of the Notes only and of 61,538
shares
resulting from the conversion of the 20 Additional
Notes for
the commitment fees
|
|
|
|
2.25
|
|
|
|
3.03
|
|
After issuance of 62,972 (1st tranche) new shares resulting
from
the exercise of the sole Warrants
|
|
|
|
2.27
|
|
|
|
3.07
|
|
After issuance of 216,818 (1st tranche) new shares resulting
from
the conversion of the Notes and the exercise of Warrants
and
of 61,538 new shares resulting from the conversion of the
20
Additional Notes for the commitment fees
|
|
|
|
2.28
|
|
|
|
3.04
|
(1) Figures in the column are provided based on a fully diluted
potential capital, i.e. assuming that the available warrants and founder
warrants ("BSPCE) are exercised.
-
Impact of the issuance on the stake of a shareholder currently owning
1% of the share capital of the Company (on the basis of the number of
shares constituting the Company's share capital as of December 31,
2016, (i.e. 4,457,734 shares) and based on the lowest daily volume
weighted average price for the Genomic Vision share over the 15
consecutive trading days immediately preceding March 28, 2017, i.e.
3.62):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sharehoders stake in %
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-diluted basis
|
|
|
|
Diluted basis (1)
|
|
|
|
|
1st tranche
|
|
|
|
1st tranche
|
|
Before issuance
|
|
|
|
1.00%
|
|
|
|
0.83%
|
|
After issuance of 153,846 (1st tranche) new shares
resulting
from the conversion of the Notes only and of 61,538
shares
resulting from the conversion of the 20 Additional
Notes for
the commitment fees
|
|
|
|
0.95%
|
|
|
|
0.80%
|
|
After issuance of 62,972 (1st tranche) new shares resulting
from
the exercise of the sole Warrants
|
|
|
|
0.99%
|
|
|
|
0.82%
|
|
After issuance of 216,818 (1st tranche) new shares resulting
from
the conversion of the Notes and the exercise of Warrants
and
of 61,538 new shares resulting from the conversion of the
20
Additional Notes for the commitment fees
|
|
|
|
0.94%
|
|
|
|
0.79%
|
(1) Figures in the column are provided based on a fully diluted
potential capital, i.e. assuming that the available warrants and founder
warrants ("BSPCE) are exercised.
Frédéric Tarbouriech, CFO of Genomic Vision, said: "This
innovative financial instrument allows us to shore up our cash position
for the next 18 months, while improving the liquidity of our stock. The
flexibility of this instrument matches our financing needs as we focus
on advancing our programs focused on the LSR and IVD markets.
Pierre Vannineuse, CEO of Bracknor Capital Ltd and managing director
of Bracknor Fund Ltd, said: "The implementation of this
optional financing instrument, and the exercise of the first tranche
effectively seal our collaboration with Genomic Vision. We are delighted
to be able to support the growth of this company that is built on a
disruptive technology in DNA analysis, and to contribute to its
long-term success.
ABOUT GENOMIC VISION
Genomic Vision (Euronext: GV) leverages its proprietary DNA molecular
combing platform in the life sciences research and IVD markets. DNA
combing is an extremely powerful tool for the direct visualization of
individual DNA molecules at a very high resolution to uncover
quantitative and qualitative genome variations that are telltale signs
of cancer and other severe diseases. The Companys IVD portfolio
includes a commercial test for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy (FSHD), as
well as others in development for breast and colon cancer, spinal
muscular atrophy (SMA) and human papilloma virus (HPV). In the life
sciences research market, the Company deploys its FiberVision®
platform, supporting academia, and the pharma, biotech, and crop
sciences industries in their drug discovery and development efforts. For
further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com
Member of CAC® Mid & Small and CAC® All-Tradable
indexes
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release is for information purposes only and does not, and
shall not, in any circumstances, constitute a public offering by Genomic
Vision nor an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to subscribe
for or buy securities in any jurisdiction, including France. Release,
publication or distribution of this press release is forbidden in any
country where it would violate applicable laws or regulations. The
persons in possession of this announcement must inform themselves of and
comply with any local restrictions.
This press release shall not be published, released or distributed,
directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Japan or Australia.
This press release and the information it contains do not, and will not,
constitute an offer to subscribe for or sell, nor the solicitation of an
offer to subscribe for or buy, securities of Genomic Vision in the
United States of America or any other jurisdiction. Securities may not
be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration
or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933,
as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act), it being specified that the
securities of Genomic Vision have not been and will not be registered
within the US Securities Act. Genomic Vision does not intend to register
securities or conduct a public offering in the United States of America.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA,
AUSTRALIA AND JAPAN
