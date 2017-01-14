14.01.2017 04:17
Bewerten
 (0)

Gensource Announces $3,000,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Gensource Potash Corp0,13 EUR -5,71%A1W1X0 Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Krankenversicherung: Autsch, das wird teuer!Updates zu ProSiebenSat.1, VW, Commerzbank, Linde und AllianzDiese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Gensource Potash Corporation ("Gensource or the "Company) (TSX.V: GSP) is pleased to announce a proposed best efforts non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 (the "Offering). The Offering will consist of the sale of up to 27,272,728 units of the Company (the "Units) at a price of $0.11 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and 1/2 of one purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one share for $0.17 for a period of 24 months after closing. The terms of the financing were established in the context of the market over the last 30 days.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering to initiate geological and engineering study work towards a second project module in the Vanguard Project area ("Vanguard Two). Proceeds will also be used for matters relating to the completion of the proposed Joint Venture signed with Essel Group ME as detailed in the MOU announcement of November 28, 2016, as well as for general working capital purposes. The Offering will take place by way of a private placement to qualified investors in such provinces of Canada as the Company may designate, and otherwise in those jurisdictions where the Offering can lawfully be made. The securities to be issued pursuant to Offering will be subject to a statutory fourth month and one day hold period from the closing date.

It is expected that the closing of the Offering will occur on or before January 19, 2017 and is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Gensources President and CEO, Mike Ferguson commented, "We are looking forward to closing this financing fully subscribed quickly. As indicated by the use of proceeds, this financing will help Gensource continue to execute its business plan in a methodical and aggressive manner, with each successful step bringing us closer to our goal of becoming a new and independent producer of potash.

About Gensource

Gensource is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is focused on developing the next potash production facility in that province, using new and more efficient mining and processing methods and employing a new-to-the-potash-industry business model that connects the consumer of potash (agricultural producers) as directly as possible to the production of the product. Gensources President and CEO, Mike Ferguson, P.Eng., has assembled a management and technical team with direct and specific expertise and experience in potash development in Saskatchewan.

Gensource operates under a business plan that has two key components: vertical integration with the market to ensure that all production capacity built is directed to a specific market, eliminating market-side risk, and technical innovation which will allow for a small and economic potash production facility, the output of which can then be directed to a single, specific market.

The technical information presented in this new release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Ferguson, P.Eng., the President, CEO and a Director of the Corporation, who is a qualified person according to NI 43-101 requirements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward looking information and Gensource cautions readers that forward looking information is based on certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of Gensource included in this news release. This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements, which often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". These statements are based on information currently available to Gensource and Gensource provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements with respect to Gensources future plans, objectives or goals, to the effect that Gensource or management expects a stated condition or result to occur, including settlement of a definitive joint venture agreement with the Essel Group on the terms of the MOU or at all, the expected timing for release of a reserve estimate and a feasibility study and whether or not the study will conclude that mineral production is feasible on a technical or economic basis, and the establishment of vertical integration partnerships and the sourcing of end use potash purchasers. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results relating to, among other things, settlement of a definitive joint venture agreement with the Essel Group, results of exploration, the economics of processing methods, project development, reclamation and capital costs of Gensources mineral properties, the ability to complete a feasibility which supports the technical and economic viability of mineral production, Gensources financial condition and prospects, the ability to establish viable vertical integration partnerships and the sourcing of end use potash purchasers, including approval of the Yancoal Canada off take agreement by its parent company, could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: failure to settle a definitive joint venture agreement with the Essel Group on the terms as announced or at all, and advance and finance the project in accordance with the terms of the definitive joint venture agreement; an inability to finance and/or complete an update of the resource estimate to a reserve estimate, and a feasibility study which supports the technical and economic viability of mineral production; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; the ability to find distributors and source off-take agreements including approval of the Yancoal Canada off take agreement by its parent company; changes in demand and prices for potash; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with Gensources activities; and other matters discussed in this news release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Gensources forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on Gensources forward-looking statements. Gensource does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by Gensource or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Gensource Potash Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle1
  • vom Unternehmen1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Gensource Potash NewsRSS Feed
Gensource Potash zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Gensource Potash Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Gensource Potash News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Gensource Potash News

Inside

Anzeige
BNP Paribas: Viermal klicken und gewinnen im Januar
Commerzbank: Fundamentaler Jahresausblick 2017 verpasst?  Hier die Aufzeichnung ansehen!
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 16. Januar 2017 bis 22. Januar 2017
HSBC: DAX®: Bollinger-Bänder mahnen zur Vorsicht!
UBS: Daimler AG: Anstieg der Volatilität könnte Vorbote einer Korrektur sein
DZ BANK  SAP: intakter Wachstumskurs, Aktienrückkaufprogramm erwartet
Vontobel: Attraktive Discount-Zertifikate
ING Markets: DAX - Für wen wird das ein Freitag, der 13.?
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Technologieaktien: Drei Möglichkeiten, um vom Trend "Digitale Fabrik" zu profitieren!
Die vierte industrielle Revolution ist im vollen Gange und verändert, vom Großteil der Gesellschaft völlig unbemerkt, bereits die Produktionsabläufe in den großen, industriellen Hallen. Wir zeigen Ihnen in der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins drei Möglichkeiten, wie Sie in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren von dem Zukunftstrend "Digitale Fabrik" profitieren können.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Gensource Potash-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Gensource Potash Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
News von
29 ganz persönliche Ideen für 2017 - Unsere Tipps für Ihr Geld
Apple-Aktie, Google und Co.: Die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt und welche davon ins Depot gehören
DAX: Paraskavedekatriaphobie oder: Immer wieder freitags, den 13.
Wie wird das Börsenjahr 2017, Herr Müller?
Sieben Mal Kaufen: Diese Papiere gehören in jedes Depot
News von
Es gibt nur 27 Filme, die mehr als eine Milliarde Dollar eingespielt haben - das sind sie
Finanzexpertin hat 25.000 Euro in einem einzigen Jahr gespart - mit einer simplen Methode
Start Up-Berater: Diese 6 Unternehmen kann man schnell und mit sehr wenig Geld aus dem Boden stampfen
Peter Thiel glaubt, dass Apples goldene Jahre vorbei sind
Nach Absturz von Lira und Peso: Devisenexperte verrät, wie man jetzt investieren sollte

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit Gewinnen -- Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- JPMorgan verdient so viel wie noch nie -- Bank of America steigert Gewinn -- Deutsche Bank, Wells Fargo, Nintendo im Fokus

Steigender Ölpreis dürfte Investitionen der Energiekonzerne ankurbeln. Soros hat seit dem Trump-Sieg eine Milliarde Dollar verloren. Türkische Zeitung macht Deutsche Bank zu einer Schuldigen am Lira-Verfall. FUCHS PETROLUB übertrifft 2016 die eigenen Erwartungen. Renault-Aktie wegen möglichem Betrug bei Abgaswerten leichter.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die 10 teuersten Aktien 2017
Diese 10 Aktien kann sich nicht jeder Investor leisten
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 2: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
Unter 20.000 Euro: Die günstigsten Autos 2017
So günstig kommt an an 4 Räder?
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die weltweit besten Tech-Aktien 2016
So haben sich Apple, SAP, Zalando und Co. entwickelt
Jetzt durchklicken
Die mächtigsten Menschen der Welt 2016
Wer hat die größte Macht?
Jetzt durchklicken
Das sind die schlimmsten Steueroasen
Hier zahlen Unternehmen so gut wie keine Steuern
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Kohle satt
Das sind die bestbezahlten Sportler aller Zeiten
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

In der Großen Koalition geht der Streit um die Sicherheitspolitik weiter. Sollten die Gesetze verschärft werden?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG) 766403
Daimler AG 710000
Deutsche Bank AG 514000
BASF BASF11
Bayer BAY001
Commerzbank CBK100
E.ON SE ENAG99
Apple Inc. 865985
Deutsche Telekom AG 555750
Allianz 840400
Nordex AG A0D655
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) A12CBU
BMW AG 519000
Amazon.com Inc. 906866
Siemens AG 723610