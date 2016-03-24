Global Machinery Company Doosan Infracore Drives its Global Growth Strategy with Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE Platform

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, today announced that Doosan Infracore, the fifth largest global construction equipment manufacturer, is successfully deploying the 3DEXPERIENCE platform to drive its business transformation strategy to become one of the top three machinery companies in the world by 2020.

The "Single Source for Speed, "Simple Solution Selection and "Ready to Make industry solution experiences, all based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, provide Doosan Infracore with powerful virtual applications for innovation management, cost controls and quality improvement across its 21 plants, 15 research and development facilities and 51 branch and sales offices in 22 countries.

In 2012, Doosan Infracore embarked on a strategy to improve the business and technical competitiveness of its construction equipment, commercial engines and machine tools. After identifying quality, delivery and cost issues across its entire business value chain and analyzing potential solutions in the marketplace, Doosan Infracore selected and fully deployed Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform in less than two years.

The 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides a single digital environment linking end-to-end business processes, from configured product architecture to design, simulation and global and local manufacturing. It facilitates collaboration between Doosan Infracores 1,800-plus designers, engineers and marketing and sales personnel with secure, real-time visibility into design, engineering and manufacturing data. Doosan Infracore can seamlessly engineer reliable and intelligent products, quickly provide customers with offers from a larger product portfolioall while decreasing the number of partsand simplify operations to efficiently manufacture any product in any location.

"Our ambition to design anywhere build anywhere required a top-down approach that prioritized business benefits, said Youngjin Park, GPDM Project Manager, Doosan Infracore. "Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE platform is the most appropriate solution for this strategy in terms of functionality, performance and support. It equips us with leading-edge virtual applications on one platform that will be our gateway to the global league of top-tier companies.

"The 3DEXPERIENCE platform enabled Doosan Infracore to engage in a complete business transformation with unprecedented levels of collaboration, said Philippe Bartissol, Vice President, Industrial Equipment Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "Doosan Infracore can implement design changes early on, manage separate bill of materials in one process, and virtually test and simulate at the design and manufacturing stage to reduce errors and rework. Doosan Infracore believed that this transformation could be achieved, and has now set an example for other industrial equipment companies contemplating digitalization of their own processes.

