GlobeNewswire/CFT: Improved activity level in Q4 & Stabilization of consolidated revenue in 2016

Improved activity level in Q4: up 4.8% in constant currencies Stabilization of consolidated revenue in 2016 Activity level in the fourth quarter 2016 was stronger with reported consolidated revenue of CHF 190.7m, an increase of 4.8% in constant currencies from the equivalent quarter last year. The Group's consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 207.6m, an increase of 6.0% at constant exchange rates with IDB and Non-IDB up respectively 5.7% and 16.9%. For the year 2016, consolidated revenue was CHF 803.4m compared with CHF 814.5m in 2015, a decrease of 1.4% at current exchange rates. In constants currencies, the consolidated revenue was down 0.4%. For the whole year, the Group's consolidated adjusted(1) revenue was CHF 870.1m compared with CHF 873.8m in 2015, an increase of 0.2% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was down 0.7% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) was up 27.2%. (1) with proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")

About TRADITION

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 28 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs 2,175 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit http://www.tradition.com/ www.tradition.com. MEDIA CONTACTS

