20.01.2017 07:03
GlobeNewswire/CFT: Improved activity level in Q4 & Stabilization of consolidated revenue in 2016

Compagnie Financière Tradition / CFT: Improved activity level in Q4 & Stabilization of consolidated revenue in 2016 . Verarbeitet und übermittelt durch Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich. Source: Globenewswire

Improved activity level in Q4: up 4.8% in constant currencies Stabilization of consolidated revenue in 2016 Activity level in the fourth quarter 2016 was stronger with reported consolidated revenue of CHF 190.7m, an increase of 4.8% in constant currencies from the equivalent quarter last year. The Group's consolidated adjusted revenue was CHF 207.6m, an increase of 6.0% at constant exchange rates with IDB and Non-IDB up respectively 5.7% and 16.9%. For the year 2016, consolidated revenue was CHF 803.4m compared with CHF 814.5m in 2015, a decrease of 1.4% at current exchange rates. In constants currencies, the consolidated revenue was down 0.4%. For the whole year, the Group's consolidated adjusted(1) revenue was CHF 870.1m compared with CHF 873.8m in 2015, an increase of 0.2% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted revenue from interdealer broking business (IDB) was down 0.7% in constant currencies while the forex trading business for retail investors in Japan (Non-IDB) was up 27.2%. (1) with proportionate consolidation method for joint ventures ("Adjusted")

About TRADITION

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in 28 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs 2,175 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. For more information, please visit http://www.tradition.com/ www.tradition.com. MEDIA CONTACTS

Patrick Combes, President Rohan Sant Compagnie Financière Tradition SA Voxia communication +41 (0)21 343 52 22 +41 (0)22 591 22 63 actionnaire@tradition.ch rohan.sant@voxia.ch

CFT - PR Q4 2016: http://hugin.info/133362/R/2072491/778892.pdf

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Compagnie Financière Tradition via Globenewswire

--- Ende der Mitteilung ---

Compagnie Financière Tradition

Langallerie 11 Lausanne Schweiz

WKN: 870121;ISIN: CH0014345117;

Notiert: Freiverkehr in Börse Stuttgart,

Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin,

Open Market (Freiverkehr) in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse;

http://www.traditiongroup.com (END) Dow Jones Newswires

   January 20, 2017 00:33 ET (05:33 GMT)- - 12 33 AM EST 01-20-17

