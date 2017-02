Groupe SEB: Monthly Disclosure of the Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights  31.01.2017

Regulatory News:

Corporate name SEB S.A. (Paris:SK) Registered office 112 Chemin du Moulin Carron | CS 90175 | 69134 Ecully cedex | France Stockmarket Euronext Paris - A ISIN FR0000120709

Numbers of shares and voting rights

31 December 2016 31 January 2017 Shares in Euronext 50 169 049 50 169 049 Theoretical voting rights (1) 74 481 776 74 483 976 Effective voting rights 73 859 666 73 826 318

(1) Including voting rights attached to shares for which the right is revoked (own controlled shares, …)

A statutory clause imposes an obligation to declare any crossing thresholds in addition to those provided by law, to any person who comes to hold, directly or indirectly, as defined by Articles L. 233-7 and L. 233-9 of the French Commercial Code, 2.5% of the share capital or voting rights, or any multiple of that percentage.

