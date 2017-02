Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. Declares Dividend on Common Stock

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI), announced today that its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.01 per share on Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc.’s approximately 14.7 million shares of common stock outstanding.

The dividend was declared during a regular meeting of the board held on February 23, 2017, and is payable March 24, 2017, to shareholders of record on March 10, 2017.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures and marine vessels used in energy extraction and production, petrochemical and industrial facilities, power generation and alternative energy projects and shipping and marine transportation operations. The Company also provides related installation, hookup, commissioning, repair and maintenance services with specialized crews and integrated project management capabilities. The Company is currently fabricating complex modules for the construction of a new petrochemical plant, completing newbuild construction of two technologically advanced offshore support and two multi-purpose service vessels and recently fabricated wind turbine pedestals for the first offshore wind power project in the United States. The Company also constructed one of the largest lift boats servicing the Gulf of Mexico ("GOM"), one of the deepest production jackets in the GOM and the first SPAR fabricated in the United States. The Company’s customers include U.S. and, to a lesser extent, international energy producers, petrochemical, industrial, power and marine operators. Our corporate headquarters is located in Houston, Texas, with fabrication facilities located in Houma, Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Aransas Pass and Ingleside, Texas.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170223006681/en/