Gulf Island Fabrication Reports Fourth Quarter Earnings

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFI) today reported a net loss of $3.6 million ($0.24 diluted loss per share) on revenue of $55.5 million for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016, compared to a net loss of $14.7 million ($1.01 diluted loss per share) on revenue of $55.0 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2015. For the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015, the Company reported net income of $3.5 million ($0.24 diluted earnings per share) on revenue of $286.3 million compared to a net loss of $25.4 million ($1.75 diluted loss per share) on revenue of $306.1 million, respectively.

The Company had a revenue backlog of $133.0 million and a labor backlog of approximately 1.3 million hours at December 31, 2016, including commitments received through February 22, 2017, compared to a revenue backlog of $181.2 million and a labor backlog of 1.6 million hours reported as of September 30, 2016. We expect to recognize revenue from our backlog of approximately $130.4 million and $2.6 million during the years 2017 and 2018, respectively.

2015 (in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,167 $ 34,828 Total current assets 113,360 115,869 Property, plant and equipment, net 206,222 200,384 Total assets 322,408 316,923 Total current liabilities 35,348 37,901 Total debt   Total shareholders equity $ 263,032 $ 257,197

As of December 31, 2016, our balance sheet position remained stable with $51.2 million in cash, no debt, and working capital of $78.0 million. We will continue to monitor and maintain a conservative capital structure as we navigate through the current oil and gas downturn.

On February 23, 2017, our Board of Directors approved a recommendation of management to consolidate all of our fabrication operations in South Texas with our fabrication operations in Houma, Louisiana, and place our properties located in Aransas Pass and Ingleside, Texas, up for sale. These properties are currently underutilized and represent excess capacity within our fabrication division. We are working to wind down all fabrication activities at these locations and re-allocate remaining backlog and workforce to our Houma Fabrication Yard as necessary. We do not expect the sale of these properties to impact our ability to service our deepwater customers or operate our fabrication division.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures and marine vessels used in energy extraction and production, petrochemical and industrial facilities, power generation and alternative energy projects and shipping and marine transportation operations. The Company also provides related installation, hookup, commissioning, repair and maintenance services with specialized crews and integrated project management capabilities. The Company is currently fabricating complex modules for the construction of a new petrochemical plant, completing newbuild construction of two technologically advanced offshore support and two multi-purpose service vessels and recently fabricated wind turbine pedestals for the first offshore wind power project in the United States. The Company also constructed one of the largest lift boats servicing the Gulf of Mexico ("GOM"), one of the deepest production jackets in the GOM and the first SPAR fabricated in the United States. The Companys customers include U.S. and, to a lesser extent, international energy producers, petrochemical, industrial, power and marine operators. Our corporate headquarters is located in Houston, Texas, with fabrication facilities located in Houma, Jennings and Lake Charles, Louisiana, and Aransas Pass and Ingleside, Texas.

GULF ISLAND FABRICATION, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2016 2015 Revenue $ 55,461 $ 55,018 $ 65,384 $ 286,326 $ 306,120 Cost of revenue 55,633 72,590 60,125 261,473 321,276 Gross (loss) profit (172 ) (17,572 ) 5,259 24,853 (15,156 ) General and administrative expenses 5,037 4,439 5,086 19,670 16,256 Asset impairment  602   7,202 Operating (loss) income (5,209 ) (22,613 ) 173 5,183 (38,614 ) Other income (expense): Interest expense (84 ) (39 ) (110 ) (332 ) (165 ) Interest income 4 5 12 24 26 Other income (expense) (358 )  599 681 20 (438 ) (34 ) 501 373 (119 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (5,647 ) (22,647 ) 674 5,556 (38,733 ) Income taxes (2,092 ) (7,980 ) 133 2,041 (13,369 ) Net (loss) income $ (3,555 ) $ (14,667 ) $ 541 $ 3,515 $ (25,364 ) Per share data: Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share - common shareholders $ (0.24 ) $ (1.01 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.24 $ (1.75 ) Cash dividend declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.10 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.40

Backlog (in thousands) December 31, 2016 September 30, 2016 June 30, 2016 Segment $'s Labor hours $'s Labor hours $'s Labor hours Fabrication $ 65,444 707 $ 84,940 841 $ 41,126 431 Shipyards 59,771 457 78,886 582 93,912 629 Services 7,757 101 17,386 163 22,540 209 Intersegment Eliminations     (41 )  Total Backlog $ 132,972 1,265 $ 181,212 1,586 $ 157,537 1,269

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenue $ 18,247 $ 14,145 $ 88,683 $ 151,576 Gross profit (loss) 643 (23,486 ) 5,061 (37,541 ) Gross profit percentage 3.5 % (166.0 )% 5.7 % (24.8 )% General and administrative expenses 1,621 2,267 6,100 9,293 Asset impairment  602  7,202 Operating loss (978 ) (26,355 ) (1,039 ) (54,036 ) Shipyards Division Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenue $ 22,949 $ 12,424 $ 109,502 $ 59,601 Gross (loss) profit (2,008 ) 2,643 7,587 8,665 Gross profit percentage (8.7 )% 21.3 % 6.9 % 14.5 % General and administrative expenses 1,875 449 7,750 1,692 Operating (loss) income (3,883 ) 2,194 (163 ) 6,973 Services Division Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2016 2015 2016 2015 Revenue $ 15,235 $ 29,444 $ 91,414 $ 100,431 Gross profit 1,193 3,277 12,205 13,726 Gross profit percentage 7.8 % 11.1 % 13.4 % 13.7 % General and administrative expenses 1,518 1,170 5,637 4,178 Operating (loss) income (325 ) 2,107 6,568 9,548

GULF ISLAND FABRICATION, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2016 2015 (in thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 3,515 $ (25,364 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 25,448 26,204 Amortization of deferred revenue (5,223 )  Asset impairment  7,202 Allowance for doubtful accounts 493 448 (Gain) loss on sale of asset (757 ) (10 ) Deferred income taxes 1,409 (14,061 ) Stock-based compensation expense 3,125 2,707 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Contracts receivable, net 28,067 31,740 Contracts in progress (13,984 ) 14,167 Advance billings on contracts (3,197 ) (11,685 ) Accounts payable (12,757 ) (26,668 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 230 1,092 Inventory 6,501 931 Accrued contract losses (9,108 ) 8,678 Deferred revenue (11,656 )  Deferred compensation 305  Accrued expenses 2,003 (5,381 ) Current income taxes (63 ) 615 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 14,351 $ 10,615 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash received in acquisition 3,035  Capital expenditures, net (6,795 ) (6,018 ) Proceeds from the sale of equipment 6,458 11 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 2,698 (6,007 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of financing costs (122 )  Payments of dividends on common stock (588 ) (5,865 ) Net cash used in financing activities (710 ) (5,865 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 16,339 (1,257 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 34,828 36,085 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 51,167 $ 34,828 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 332 $ 165 Income taxes paid (refunds received), net $ 377 $ (152 ) Schedule of noncash financing activities Reclassification of property, plant and equipment to assets held for sale $  $ 4,805 Reclassification of assets to held for sale to inventory $  $ 3,727

