IFF to Release Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2016 Results February 15 and Present at CAGNY Conference February 23

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings results following the market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. The management team will host a live webcast on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss results and outlook with the investor community.

Investors may access the live webcast and accompanying slide presentation on the Company's website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available for replay.

IFF also announced that the Companys Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Andreas Fibig, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Richard OLeary, will speak at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) conference in Boca Raton, Florida, on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 1:45 PM EST. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at ir.iff.com.

