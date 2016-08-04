IFF to Release Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2016 Results February 15 and Present at CAGNY Conference February 23

Regulatory News:
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF), a leading innovator of sensory experiences that move the world, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings results following the market close on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. The management team will host a live webcast on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. EST to discuss results and outlook with the investor community.
Investors may access the live webcast and accompanying slide presentation on the Company's website at ir.iff.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a recorded version will be made available for replay.
IFF also announced that the Companys Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Andreas Fibig, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Richard OLeary, will speak at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) conference in Boca Raton, Florida, on Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 1:45 PM EST. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at ir.iff.com.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) is a leading innovator of sensorial experiences that move the world. At the heart of our company, we are fueled by a sense of discovery, constantly asking "what if?. That passion for exploration drives us to co-create unique products that consumers taste, smell, or feel in beloved foods and beverages, iconic fine fragrances and household goods, as well as indispensable personal and skincare products. Our 6,700 team members globally take advantage of leading consumer insights, research and development, creative expertise, and customer intimacy to develop differentiated offerings for consumer products. Learn more at www.iff.com, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
