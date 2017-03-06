06.03.2017 08:00
IMPLANET to Present at Upcoming March Conferences

Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Paris:IMPL) (OTCQX:IMPZY) (Euronext: IMPL, FR0010458729, PEA-PME eligible; OTCQX: IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, announced today that Ludovic Lastennet, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present a corporate overview at the following investor conference:

  • Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 4:00 PM PT at the Westin Hotel in San Diego, CA

Implanet will also be participating at the following industry conference:

  • The 2017 Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) from Wednesday, March 15 to Friday, March 17 in San Diego, CA

Next financial press release: 2016 annual results, on March 28, 2017

About Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity is a global, full-service investment banking and financial services company that specializes in wealth management and brokerage in capital markets. With more than 2,000 employees, it is the one of largest independent Investment Banks. The firm focuses on growth companies, with operations in 10 countries on a global basis. Canaccord Genuity, the international capital markets division, is based in Canada, with offices in the US, the UK, France, Germany, Ireland, Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Australia. Canaccord Genuity provides mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, restructuring, debt advisory and strategic advice for corporate and other clients. The firm's practice covers a broad range of industries including: health care & life sciences, aerospace & defense, agriculture, clean technology, consumer, energy, financials, media, tech & telecom, metals & mining, and transportation & industrials.

About AAOS (the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons)

With about 30,000 attendees expected at the Annual Meeting in 2017, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons had been founded in 1933. The Academy is the preeminent provider of musculoskeletal education to orthopedic surgeons and others in the world. Its continuing medical education activities include a world-renowned Annual Meeting, multiple courses held in the US and at the Orthopaedic Learning Center, and various medical and scientific publications. Founded by the Academy Board of Directors in 1997, the Association engages in health policy and advocacy activities on behalf of musculoskeletal patients and the profession of orthopedic surgery.

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. IMPLANET employs 48 staff and recorded 2016 sales of 7.8 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.

Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013.

IMPLANET is listed on Compartment C of the Euronext regulated market in Paris.

