21.02.2017 08:40
IRW-News: Sibanye Gold Limited: Sibanye erhält Genehmigung der südafrikanischen Zentralbank für geplante Akquisition der Stillwater Mining Company

Sibanye Gold Limited
Westonaria, 21. Februar 2017: Sibanye Gold Limited (JSE: SGL; NYSE: SBGL) (Sibanye - http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/mid,5428,Company_Updates/?v=297063) gibt bekannt, dass das Unternehmen hinsichtlich der geplanten Akquisition der Stillwater Mining Company (Stillwater) (NYSE: SWC), angekündigt am 9. Dezember 2017 (die Transaktion), die Genehmigung der südafrikanischen Zentralbank erhalten hat, wie sie gemäß der Börsenaufsichtsregulierungen Südafrikas verlangt wird.

Die Transaktion ist weiterhin im Zeitplan für einen Abschluss im zweiten Kalenderquartal 2017 und unterliegt weiter der Genehmigung durch die Inhaber der ausstehenden Stillwater-Aktien (Mehrheit der stimmberechtigten Anteile), der Genehmigung der Inhaber von mindestens 75% der stimmberechtigten Anteile für die damit verbundene Ausgabe von Aktien durch Sibanye im Zusammenhang mit einer möglichen Anrechtsemission, CFIUS-Clearing und anderer üblicher Konditionen.

Neal Froneman, CEO von Sibanye, sagte: Wir sind sehr zufrieden, dass wir eine weitere wichtige behördliche Genehmigung erhalten haben, die uns dem Abschluss dieser umwälzenden Transaktion einen Schritt näher bringt. Das Management konzentriert sich weiterhin darauf, dass die restlichen Konditionen erfüllt werden, und wird die Stakeholder über weitere Fortschritte informieren.

Über Sibanye Gold Limited

Sibanye ist ein unabhängiger Bergbaukonzern mit Sitz in Südafrika. Aktuell besitzt und betreibt Sibanye Gold-, Uran- und Platingruppenmetall-(PGMs)-Produktionsstätten und -projekte im gesamten Witwatersrand Basin und entlang des westlichen Schenkels des Bushveld-Komplexes in Südafrika. Darüber hinaus ist Sibanye im Rahmen eines Joint Ventures zu 50 % an Mimosa, einem PGM-Betrieb in Simbabwe beteiligt. Sibanye ist der größte unabhängige Goldproduzent in Südafrika, einer der zehn größten Goldproduzenten weltweit und der fünftgrößte PGM-Produzent der Welt. Der Unternehmenssitz von Sibanye befindet sich unweit von Westonaria in der Provinz Gauteng, in der Nähe seines Betriebs West Wits. Sibanye beschäftigt mehr als 60.000 Angestellte. Die Aktien des Unternehmens notieren an der JSE unter dem Symbol SGL bzw. in Form von American Depositary Shares an der NYSE unter dem Symbol SBGL.

Über Stillwater Mining Company

Stillwater Mining Company ist der einzige US-Bergbaukonzern für Platingruppenmetalle und der größte Primärproduzent von PGMs außerhalb von Südafrika und der Russischen Förderation. PGMs sind seltene Edelmetalle, die in einer Vielzahl von Anwendungen zum Einsatz kommen, u.a. in Autokatalysatoren, Brennstoffzellen, der Wasserstoffreinigung, der Elektronik, in Schmuckwaren, der Zahntechnik, der Medizin und der Münzprägung. Stillwater ist in der Erschließung, Gewinnung und Verarbeitung von PGMs aus einer geologischen Formation im südzentralen Bereich des US-Bundesstaates Montana, die als J-M Reef bezeichnet wird, tätig. J-M Reef ist die einzig bekannte bedeutende Quelle für PGMs in den USA und die weltweit höchstgradige bekannte PGM-Ressource. Darüber hinaus recycelt Stillwater PGMs aus verbrauchten Katalysatoren und anderen industriellen Quellen. Stillwater ist im Besitz der PGM-Kupfer-Lagerstätte Marathon in der kanadischen Provinz Ontario und der porphyrischen Kupfer-Gold-Lagerstätte Altar in der argentinischen Provinz San Juan. Die Aktien von Stillwater werden an der New York Stock Exchange unter dem Symbol SWC gehandelt.

Kontakt

James Wellsted

SVP Investor Relations

Sibanye Gold Limited

Tel.: +27 83 453 4014

james.wellsted@sibanyegold.co.za

In Europa:

Swiss Resource Capital AG

Jochen Staiger

info@resource-capital.ch

www.resource-capital.ch

Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov, www.asx.com.au/ oder auf der Firmenwebsite!

Für eine Übersetzung der für Investoren im deutschsprachigen Raum relevanten Disclaimer siehe frühere Pressemitteilung der Sibanye Gold Limited.

Forward-looking Statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements, including, among others, those relating to expected timings of the Transaction (including completion), potential transaction benefits, wherever they may occur in this announcement, are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of the senior management and directors of Sibanye, and involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Group to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. As a consequence, these forward-looking statements should be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in this announcement. Important factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: economic, business, political and social conditions in South Africa, Zimbabwe and elsewhere; changes in assumptions underlying Sibanyes estimation of its current Mineral Reserves and Resources; the ability to achieve anticipated efficiencies and other cost savings in connection with past and future acquisitions, as well as at existing operations; the ability of Sibanye to successfully integrate acquired businesses and operations (whether in the gold mining business or otherwise) into its existing businesses; Sibanyes or Stillwaters ability to complete the proposed Transaction; the inability to complete the proposed Transaction due to failure to obtain approval of the shareholders of Sibanye or Stillwater or other conditions in the merger agreement; the inability to complete the proposed Transaction due to failure to obtain CFIUS clearance; Sibanyes ability to achieve anticipated efficiencies and other cost savings in connection with the Transaction; the success of Sibanyes business strategy and any changes thereto, exploration and development activities; the ability of Sibanye to comply with requirements that it operate in a sustainable manner; changes in the market price of gold, PGMs and/or uranium; the occurrence of hazards associated with underground and surface gold, PGMs and uranium mining; the occurrence of labour disruptions and industrial action; Sibanyes future financial position, plans, strategies, objectives, capital expenditures, projected costs and anticipated cost savings and financing plans; the availability, terms and deployment of capital or credit; changes in relevant government regulations, particularly environmental, tax health and safety regulations and new legislation affecting water, mining, mineral rights and business ownership, including any interpretations thereof which may be subject to dispute; the outcome and consequence of any potential or pending litigation or regulatory proceedings or other environmental, health and safety issues; power disruptions, constraints and cost increases; supply chain shortages and increases in the price of production inputs; fluctuations in exchange rates, currency devaluations, inflation and other macro-economic monetary policies; the occurrence of temporary stoppages of mines for safety incidents and unplanned maintenance; Sibanyes ability to hire and retain senior management or sufficient technically skilled employees, as well as its ability to achieve sufficient representation of historically disadvantaged South Africans in its management positions; failure of Sibanyes information technology and communications systems; the adequacy of Sibanyes insurance coverage; any social unrest, sickness or natural or man-made disaster at informal settlements in the vicinity of some of Sibanyes operations; and the impact of HIV, tuberculosis and other contagious diseases. Further details of potential risks and uncertainties affecting Sibanye are described in Sibanyes filings with the JSE and the SEC, including in Sibanyes Annual Report on Form 20-F, for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2015 and the Integrated Annual Report 2015. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this announcement.

Neither Sibanye nor Stillwater undertake any obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this announcement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

This announcement does not constitute the solicitation of any vote, proxy or approval. In connection with the proposed Transaction, Sibanye intends to post to its shareholders a JSE Limited (JSE) Category 1 circular subject to the approval of the circular by the JSE and Stillwater has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) relevant materials, including a proxy statement. The JSE Category 1 circular and other relevant documents will be sent or otherwise disseminated to Sibanyes shareholders and will contain important information about the proposed Transaction and related matters. SHAREHOLDERS OF SIBANYE ARE ADVISED TO READ THE JSE CATEGORY 1 CIRUCLAR AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. The proxy statement and other relevant documents will be sent or otherwise disseminated to Stillwaters shareholders and will contain important information about the proposed Transaction and related matters. SHAREHOLDERS OF STILLWATER ARE ADVISED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT THAT HAS BEEN FILED AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION. When available, Sibanye shareholders may obtain free copies of the JSE Category 1 circular by going to Sibanyes website at www.sibanye.co.za. The proxy statement and other relevant documents may also be obtained, free of charge, on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). Stillwater shareholders may obtain free copies of the proxy statement from Stillwater by going to Stillwaters website at www.stillwatermining.com.

Participants in the Solicitation

Sibanye, Stillwater and their respective directors and officers may be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies of Sibanyes and Stillwaters respective shareholders in connection with the proposed Transaction. Sibanyes shareholders and other interested persons may obtain, without charge, more detailed information regarding the directors and officers of Sibanye in Sibanyes Annual Report on Form 20-F, for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2015, which was filed with the SEC on 21 March 2016. Stillwaters shareholders and other interested persons may obtain, without charge, more detailed information regarding the directors and officers of Stillwater in Stillwaters Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2015, which was filed with the SEC on 22 February 2016. Additional information regarding the interests of participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the proposed Transaction is included in the proxy statement that Stillwater has filed with the SEC.

No Offer or Solicitation

This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of offers to purchase or subscribe for, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any securities referred to herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered, exercised or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

http://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=38960

Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

http://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=38960&tr=1

08:40 Uhr
