05.01.2017 08:00
Implanet Announces New Patent Further Strengthening JAZZ Platform Intellectual Property

Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Euronext: IMPL, FR0010458729, PEA-PME eligible) (Paris:IMPL) (OTCQX:IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, today announces that the European Patent Office (EPO) has granted it a European patent for its JAZZ® implants universal tensioning system.

This latest European patent concerns the JAZZ® implants tensioning system, which is the principal element of its instrumentation. It follows the patent granted in August 2016 by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), and completes an exhaustive portfolio of intellectual property protecting Implanets technology in its priority markets.

Régis Le Couedic, Implanets Research & Development Director, says: "The intellectual protection of the instrumentation used to insert JAZZ® implants represents a strategic issue in itself for its adoption by the most-demanding spine surgeons. The decision to use an implant greatly depends on the quality and performance of the associated instrumentation. It is the combined use of the JAZZ® implant and instruments that enables the surgeon to obtain optimal clinical results for the patient.

Ludovic Lastennet, CEO of Implanet, adds: "Obtaining this latest patent represents a key new milestone in value creation for the Company. It is yet another hurdle for potential competitors hoping for market access, notably following the patent recently granted in the United States for this same instrumentation. We have compiled a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio with regard to both the components of our technology and the markets that place a strong emphasis on intellectual property rights on which we operate.

Next financial press release: 2016 annual sales, on January 16, 2017  Before market opens

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. IMPLANET employs 48 staff and recorded 2015 sales of 6.7 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com.

Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013.

IMPLANET is listed on Compartment C of the Euronext regulated market in Paris.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

