02.02.2017 07:00
Japans Leading Architecture Firm Kengo Kuma & Associates Selects Dassault Systèmes "Design for Fabrication Industry Solution Experience

Dassault Systèmes (Paris:DSY) (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, world leader in 3D design software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions, today announced that Kengo Kuma & Associates (KKAA), Japans leading architecture firm, is using the "Design for Fabrication industry solution experience to enhance the quality and efficiency of its architectural designs with a cloud-based collaborative design environment.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170201005961/en/

V&A Museum of Design Dundee Credits Kengo Kuma & Associates (Photo: Dassault Systèmes)

V&A Museum of Design Dundee Credits Kengo Kuma & Associates (Photo: Dassault Systèmes)

KKAAs designs introduce organic materials that are native to an architectural sites region  a sophisticated blend of architecture and nature that infuses bamboo, wood, stones and other resources with lengths, angles, cross-sections, arches, patterns and other parameters. Notable international projects include New National Stadium (Tokyos 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Stadium, ongoing), the V&A Museum of Design in Dundee, Scotland (ongoing), the China Academy of Arts Folk Art Museum (Hangzhou, China) and Saint-Denis Pleyel Emblematic Train Station (Paris, France, ongoing).

Dassault Systèmes "Design for Fabrication industry solution experience, based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, provides KKAA with a reliable digital design and collaborative environment, for concept design through fabrication of any architecture project. This building information modeling solution (BIM) enhances KKAAs parametric design operation and data accuracy capabilities in its design and downstream processes. It also helps KKAA handle organic materials, whose different shapes, lengths and other irregular factors make their use in architecture difficult.

In addition, because of the cloud, "Design for Fabrication offers KKAA the scalability to support projects with colleagues in Tokyo, Paris and Beijing. It facilitates real-time access to a single source of project data, enabling KKAA to create more informed designs anytime and anywhere, reduce later rework, and more accurately predict project costs and timelines. KKAA has the flexibility to improve and refine designs to reflect detailed customer requirements, and can share design models with all stakeholders.

"Design for Fabrication provides us with design control capabilities that improve our design speed and accuracy dramatically, said Toshiki Meijo, Chief of Design Division, KKAA. "Our team can access a single digital resource to better coordinate projects, gather feedback and make any necessary design adjustments. In the future, we plan to deepen this level of collaboration in order to manage multiple projects across offices worldwide while maintaining the high caliber of our designs.

"Our industry solution experiences tailored for the architecture, engineering and construction industry provide digital continuity between design data and the fabrication model for the shop floor, to reduce redundant design, waste and rework, said Marty Doscher, Vice President, Architecture, Engineering & Construction Industry, Dassault Systèmes. "Architects at KKAA can more efficiently work with fabricators and builders across the globe to create breathtaking architectural experiences.

For more information on Dassault Systèmes AEC industry solution experiences, visit: http://www.3ds.com/industries/architecture-engineering-construction/

###

About Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, provides business and people with virtual universes to imagine sustainable innovations. Its world-leading solutions transform the way products are designed, produced, and supported. Dassault Systèmes collaborative solutions foster social innovation, expanding possibilities for the virtual world to improve the real world. The group brings value to over 210,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com.

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass logo and the 3DS logo, CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, ENOVIA, DELMIA, SIMULIA, GEOVIA, EXALEAD, 3D VIA, BIOVIA, NETVIBES and 3DEXCITE are registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes or its subsidiaries in the US and/or other countries.

