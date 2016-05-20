Keysight Technologies to Showcase 5G, IoT, Connected Car Design and Test Solutions at Mobile World Congress 2017

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) today announced that it will showcase its latest software-centric design and test solutions for LTE-A, 5G, IoT and Connected Car technologies at Mobile World Congress 2017, Hall 6, Stand 6G10, Barcelona, Feb. 27  March 2.

Keysight is an active participant in many influential wireless standards bodies and leading 5G global initiatives. Keysight also collaborates with industry-leading companies and academia to enable the next-generation of wireless communications systems.

Visitors to Keysights booth will have the opportunity to experience leading solutions that enable designers to transform their 5G ideas into reality.

Keysight will exhibit the following solutions:

Keysights unique NB-IoT testing solutions help designers accelerate the deployment of cellular long-range IoT technology by offering the world's first wireless test set solution that connects with a standard compliant NB-IoT device. Keysights solutions enable users to optimize IoT designs for critical performance attributes, such as power consumption, RF performance, interoperability, and the worldwide premier NB-IoT GCF conformance test cases.

Keysights 5G fronthaul monitoring solution brings next-level capabilities to mobile operators revealing significant insights in terms of quality of service by enabling the user to measure, improve and troubleshoot fronthaul operations. The solution uniquely offers a real-time dashboard of the 5G fronthaul control plane through continuous monitoring, combining RF signals and wireless protocols.

Keysight will reveal its 5G Wideband Real-Time Beamforming Reference Solution that empowers researchers to quickly and accurately test analog, digital and hybrid beamforming systems. This includes transmit and receive massive MIMO with beamforming technology and algorithms for devices and radio access network.

Keysight Anite Virtual Drive Testing (VDT) Toolset is a unique lab-based solution that helps the automotive industry cost-effectively verify wireless connectivity in the Connected Car. The Keysight VDT Toolset is an automated, realistic and accurate field-to-lab test solution for testing mobile devices and network equipment. The toolset replicates drive test conditions by using field data to create test cases that are replayed in a repeatable and controllable laboratory environment.

Keysights Nemo autonomous unattended testing solution, Nemo Cloud with Nemo Autonomous Probe is a cloud-based, real-time monitoring solution that enables operators to fully automate network measurement projects.

Keysights Nemo Xynergy Geospatial Intelligence solution, helps control cost effectiveness and efficiency by using OSS generated call trace data for driverless optimization of the network, and by using proprietary geolocation algorithms. This approach reveals unmatched depth and quality of the analytics by enabling correlation of multiple data sources to enhance the problem identification, timing and troubleshooting routines.

Keysight's new 802.11ax solution helps advance the WLAN industry towards 802.11axfrom R&D to manufacturing. The solution is compact, rugged and fast and supports up to 8x8 MIMO. Keysights client software drives greater test efficiency, enabling R&D engineers the ability to quickly validate their new devices and drive greater manufacturing efficiency, resulting in superior EVM performance.

Additional Information

Keysight experts will deliver keynote presentations at the Keysight stand on topics including 5G, NB-IoT, Connected Car, Virtual Drive Testing and cloud-based real-time monitoring of LTE-A networks.

Keysight acquired Anitea leading supplier of test and measurement solutionsin August 2015. Anites Device & Infrastructure Testing and Network Testing businesses now conduct its operations as Keysight Technologies.

About Keysight in 5G

The development of 5G depends on up-to-date tools that let designers easily explore new signals, scenarios and topologies. Keysights 5G solutions are ready to enable deeper insights as development evolves with the standard. In design and test, Keysight is helping industry leaders innovate across new and existing technologies as they transform ideas into reality. Additional information about Keysight's 5G design, test and measurement solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.

