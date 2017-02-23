23.02.2017 19:19
LivaNova PLC Announces Its Intent to Delist from London Stock Exchange

Livanova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN; LSE: LIVN) ("LivaNova or the "Company), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today announced it applied for the voluntary cancellation of its standard listing of ordinary shares with the United Kingdom Listing Authority and to the London Stock Exchange ("LSE) to cancel trading of those shares. The Companys decision was primarily due to the low volume of its shares being traded on the LSE. Trading of the Companys shares on the LSE will cease at the close of business on April 4, with the cancellation expected to become effective at 8 a.m. GMT on April 5.

The Company will continue to serve its shareholders through its listing on the NASDAQ Stock Market ("NASDAQ), where today the vast majority of trading in LivaNova shares occurs.

The Company is announcing this decision now to provide sufficient time for shareholders who may be unable to hold shares on NASDAQ to liquidate their holdings in an orderly manner. Shareholders may continue to direct their broker to complete a CREST Stock Withdrawal in order for their depository interests to be cancelled and for book-entry interests in respect of the underlying shares to be transferred from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC) participant account of Computershare to the account of their designated DTC participant.

Shareholders wishing to ask further questions about this process should contact Computershare Investor Services PLC at +44 0370 702 0000 or LivaNovas Corporate Secretary at Company.Secretariat@LivaNova.com. LivaNovas corresponding RNS and 8-K filings are available at http://Investor.LivaNova.com.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, headquartered in London, UK, is a global medical technology company formed by the merger of Sorin S.p.A, a leader in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, and Cyberonics Inc., a medical device company with core expertise in neuromodulation. LivaNova transforms medical innovation into meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. The company employs approximately 4,600 employees worldwide. With a presence in more than 100 countries, LivaNova operates as three business franchises: Cardiac Rhythm Management, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation, with operating headquarters in Clamart (France), Mirandola (Italy) and Houston (U.S.A.), respectively.

LivaNova is listed on NASDAQ and listed on the Official List of the UKs Financial Conduct Authority and traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol "LIVN.

For more information, please visit www.LivaNova.com.

