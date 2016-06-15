Lucid Motors Selects TomTom as Infotainment Partner for its First Vehicle Launch

TomTom (TOM2) today announced that it has been selected by Lucid Motors as provider of maps, navigation and TomTom Traffic for its first vehicle, the Lucid Air. The Lucid Air, unveiled in December 2016, is a luxury electric vehicle planned to hit the US market in 2019.

With this deal, Lucid Air drivers will be able to benefit from an exceptional navigation experience powered by the complete suite of TomTom navigation components. Among the key features and services are automotive-grade digital Maps, provided in industry standard NDS format, and TomTom navigation software, NavKit; as well as TomTom Traffic.

"Our deal with Lucid Motors is another example of an OEM trusting TomTom as a future-proof partner for the connected car., said Antoine Saucier, Managing Director TomTom Automotive.

"TomToms navigation suite, including real-time traffic information and turn-by-turn directions, will be an important component of the Lucid Airs connected, natural and adaptive user experience, said Jane Nguyen, Lucids Manager of Software Engineering.

About TomTom

At TomTom (TOM2) our mission is to make technology so easy to use, that everyone can benefit from it. We created easy to use navigation devices, helping millions of people to get where they want to be. Today, we continue to simplify the complex, making technology more accessible for everyone. We have four customer facing business units: Consumer, Telematics, Automotive and Licensing. We make easy to use navigation devices, sport watches and action cameras for consumers. We enable businesses with vehicles to more easily manage and improve fleet efficiency whilst increasing overall business performance with our Telematics solutions. We also offer a world leading real-time map platform that is powering innovative location based services and helping to make automated driving a reality for the automotive industry. Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Amsterdam, we have over 4,600 employees and sell our products worldwide.

About TomTom Automotive

TomTom Automotive is the trusted partner for innovative and future-proof navigation technology for the global automotive industry. As a global leader in connected navigation software, traffic information, and digital real-time maps, we offer Automotive OEMs the modular components to create competitive infotainment systems, as well as the technology to enable the future self-driving cars to see beyond their sensors.

About Lucid Motors

Lucid Motors is a luxury mobility company that is reimagining what a car can be. The company is applying innovative engineering, design and technology to define a new class of premium electric vehicle. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, in the heart of Silicon Valley, the Lucid team brings deep expertise from the automotive and technology industries. Learn more at lucidmotors.com.

