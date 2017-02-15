15.02.2017 10:00
Mannatech Europe Launches Essential Oils

Mannatech®, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, has recently made available its line of proprietary essential oils and Glyconutrient-containing carrier oils to its European market.

"Mannatechs European Associates have been anticipating these essential oils ever since we first launched them in the United States, and we are thrilled to simultaneously deliver them to 12 markets throughout the continent, said Mannatechs Regional President of EMEAA and the Americas, Christopher Simons. "These oils diversify our product offering in Europe, and Im confident that our high quality standards will distinguish us amongst competitors and provide a great tool for our Associates to grow their businesses.

Mannatech has formulated Glyconutrients for the first time into two carrier oils  a Sweet Almond and Aloe Carrier Oil and a Fractionated Coconut and Aloe Carrier Oil. Because of the potency of essential oils, carrier oils are often used to reduce the concentration of oils.

The companys 12 European markets will also offer the following essential oils: Lavender, Peppermint, Lemon, Eucalyptus, Orange and a proprietary No. 1 Protective Blend designed to support overall health.

Mannatechs essential oils are derived from natural oils found in plants that have been used for centuries by cultures all over the world for their fragrances and benefits. The essential oils can be diffused, inhaled or applied topically to help support physical, emotional, mental and spiritual well-being.

Mannatech essential oils meet stringent quality specifications and are put through a number of tests for identity and purity. The single essential oils are organic and are free of solvents, synthetics and preservatives, do not contain genetically-modified DNA, are non-irradiated, are not tested on animals and are compliant with IFRA standards.

The line of oils mentioned above is available for purchase in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

To begin changing your life and the lives of those around you, please visit Mannatech.com.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated, offers a profound wellness experience that makes a difference in the lives of people across the world. Through its innovative Glyconutrition products, Mannatech changes lives, providing an unprecedented level of natural wellness, freedom and purpose. With more than 20 years of experience and operations in more than 26 markets, Mannatech is committed to changing lives. For more information, visit Mannatech.com.

Please note: This release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as "intend or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Mannatechs objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. Mannatech believes this release should be read in conjunction with all of its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and cautions its readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties and other factors. Some of these factors include, among others, Mannatechs inability to attract and retain associates and members, increases in competition, litigation, regulatory changes and its planned growth into new international markets. Although Mannatech believes that the expectations, statements and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.

