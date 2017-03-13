Mauna Kea Appoints Jennifer F. Tseng, M.D. to Board of Directors

Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (Euronext: MKEA, OTCQX: MKEAY) inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary confocal laser endomicroscopy platform, announced today the appointment for Jennifer F. Tseng, M.D., M.P.H., as an Independent Director, effective immediately. Dr. Tseng currently serves as Chief, Division of Surgical Oncology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston and Clinical Co-Director for Surgery at the Cancer Center at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Dr. Tseng is also a Professor of Surgery at the Harvard Medical School.

"On behalf of the Board, I am pleased to welcome Dr. Tseng to the Mauna Kea Technologies Board of Directors, said Christopher D. McFadden, Chairman of the Mauna Kea Technologies Board of Directors. "Jennifers impressive body of work as an oncologic surgeon, researcher and thought-leader, combined with her focus on gastrointestinal disease, make her uniquely qualified to help shape Mauna Keas continued success; we look forward to her contribution.

Dr. Tseng commented, "Innovative medical technologies such as Cellvizio play a critical role in improving the diagnosis and treatment of complex disease for patients. I am grateful for the opportunity to join the Mauna Kea Technologies Board of Directors and to support the work of the leadership team as they build an important platform technology.

Dr. Tseng received her medical degree from the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF) School of Medicine. She completed her internship and residency in Surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, and a fellowship in Surgical Oncology at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas. Dr. Tseng is Board Certified in General Surgery and is the former Director of the Pancreas Program at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. Dr. Tseng has published and lectured internationally on the diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal cancer. Jennifer earned a Masters Degree in Public Health from Harvard University.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company focused on eliminating uncertainties related to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases thanks to real time in vivo microscopic visualization. The Companys flagship product, Cellvizio, has received clearance to sell a wide range of applications in more than 40 countries, including the United States, Europe, Japan, China, Canada, Brazil and Mexico.

