Media Alert: Citrix Demonstrates Technology Innovations Powering the Future of Work at Mobile World Congress 2017

Citrix will be onsite at Mobile World Congress on February 27 - March 2, 2017 at Fira Gran Via, Hall 5, Stand 5D31 in Barcelona, Spain exhibiting technology innovations for enterprises, service providers and mobile operators. Citrix will showcase its vision for the future of work and the ways businesses can transform their approach by embracing the cloud, mobility, IoT and new networking technologies while enhancing security. Join Citrix experts to learn about technology innovations that are changing how and where work gets done and the innovations that help accelerate business productivity, enrich employee and customer engagement and deliver integrated technology services.

Todays News: Citrix is innovating to help all customers ranging from enterprises to mobile operators. In advance of Mobile World Congress, Citrix today announced significant enhancements to the NetScaler Mobile Gateway providing the ability to offer a greatly improved experience for consumers as well as significant cost savings to operators. NetScaler Mobile Gateway includes encrypted video management to help service providers and mobile operators reduce bandwidth usage by up to 50 percent in addition to reducing video stalling and improving the overall customer experience for mobile subscribers. Stay tuned for more news from Citrix to be released at the show by following the Citrix Blog.

Hands-on Demos: To see how Citrix technology is helping customers securely enable and embrace digital transformation and drive digital business outcomes, visit the Citrix booth (Hall 5, Stand 5D31) at Mobile World Congress. Booth demonstrations include:

Workspace of the Future  experience first-hand an innovative prototype for Virtualized Virtual Reality (V2R) and a Workspace IoT demo for meeting rooms and collaborative spaces. These technology innovations automate how people interact with spaces, how devices and people in the room interact with the space, and turn any space with a screen into a collaboration space across multiple locations.

 experience first-hand an innovative prototype for Virtualized Virtual Reality (V2R) and a Workspace IoT demo for meeting rooms and collaborative spaces. These technology innovations automate how people interact with spaces, how devices and people in the room interact with the space, and turn any space with a screen into a collaboration space across multiple locations. Service Providers and Mobile Operators  gain insight on how Citrix software can dramatically enhance the mobile customer experience through dynamic TCP and video optimization, including encrypted traffic. Learn how to deploy and consolidate network services on standard hardware, scale to terabit levels of throughput and integrate fully with NFV orchestration and software-defined networks.

 gain insight on how Citrix software can dramatically enhance the mobile customer experience through dynamic TCP and video optimization, including encrypted traffic. Learn how to deploy and consolidate network services on standard hardware, scale to terabit levels of throughput and integrate fully with NFV orchestration and software-defined networks. Mobility  learn how Citrix enables businesses to mobilize their workforce helping people work anywhere with devices, apps and things they need to collaborate with teams and customers.

Enhancing Security as Business Complexity Increases: As enterprises, service providers and mobile operators plan for the future, security remains top of mind with the emergence of new technologies and the rise of IoT driving people to use new services and methods to access apps and data. Citrix and the Ponemon Institute released a global survey confirming the security risks associated with business complexity and outdated, inadequate technology. The study found that 68 percent of business respondents said their organizations BYO devices might be allowing criminals to access corporate networks and data. And 75 percent say their organization is not fully prepared to deal with the potential security risks resulting from IoT. Learn more about the Citrix and Ponemon Institute survey findings  part one and part two  and, read the blogs from Citrix VP and CTO, Christian Reilly and from Citrix CSO, Stan Black.

Meet with Citrix at Mobile World Congress 2017: Reporters or analysts interested in speaking with Citrix executives on any of the above topics are encouraged to contact Citrix public relations. For those attending MWC 2017, Citrix will be at MobileFocus Global  held February 27 from 7 to 10 pm. (19:00 to 22:00) at the Palau de Congressos de Catalunya, adjacent to the Fairmont Rey Juan Carlos I hotel in Barcelona. Contact info for analyst and press registration at MobileFocus Global is available at http://www.pepcom.com/contact/contact-new.html. Additionally, Citrix VP and CTO Christian Reilly will participate in the GSMA MWC Panel Session: The Digital Enterprise & Employees  The Fourth Industrial Revolution on Tuesday, February 28 from 12:15pm to 1:15pm (12:15 to 13:15) onsite at the conference in Hall 4, Auditorium 3.

Blog: Drive Better Customer Experience with NetScaler Mobile Gateway

Citrix at Mobile World Congress 2017

