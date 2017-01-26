26.01.2017 17:45
Median Technologies: Financial Communications Schedule for the First Half of 2017

Regulatory News:

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES (Paris:ALMDT), the Imaging Phenomics Company, announces the publication date for its 2016 results:

Publication       Date
2016 results       April 12, 2017*

*Distribution after the close of trading

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions, LMS for lesion management and our imaging phenotyping system iBiopsy, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to bring new treatments to patients in need more precisely, quicker and with an eye on reducing overall care costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Paris Alternext market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2016-2017. More information: www.mediantechnologies.com

