11.01.2017
Medicrea Announces Financial Calendar For 2017

The MEDICREA Group (Alternext Paris: FR0004178572 - ALMED), worldwide leader pioneering the development and manufacture of personalized analytical services and implant solutions for the treatment of complex spinal conditions, announces its financial calendar for the year ending December 31st 2017. Publications will be submitted after market. This calendar is provided for information only and may be subject to change

2017 FINANCIAL CALENDAR
 
?   2016 Annual Sales     January 12th, 2017
? 2016 Annual Results March 29th, 2017
? 2017 First Quarter Sales April 13th, 2017
? Annual General Meeting June 15th, 2017
? 2017 Half Year Sales July 11th, 2017
? 2017 Half Year Results October 5th, 2017
? 2017 Third Quarter Sales October 12th, 2017
? 2017 Annual Sales January 11th, 2018
 

About MEDICREA (www.medicrea.com)

MEDICREA specializes in bringing pre-operative digital planning and pre and post-operative analytical services to the world of complex spine. Through the lens of predictive medicine, MEDICREA leads the design, integrated manufacture, and distribution of 30+ FDA approved implant technologies, utilized in over 100k spinal surgeries to date. Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, MEDICREA is an SME with 160 employees worldwide, which includes 55 at its USA Corp. subsidiary in NYC. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.

By leveraging its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and deep learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data, MEDICREA is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reducing procedural complications and limiting time spent in the O.R.

For further information, please visit: medicrea.com.

Connect with MEDICREA:
FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | WEBSITE | YOUTUBE

MEDICREA is listed on ALTERNEXT Paris
ISIN: FR 0004178572  Ticker: ALMED

