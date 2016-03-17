Mellanox Introduces World-Leading 6WIND-Based Router and IPsec Indigo Platform at Unmatched Price/Performance

MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS 2017--Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, today announced the IDG4400 6WIND Network Routing and IPsec platform based on the combination of Indigo, Mellanoxs newest network processor, and 6WINDs 6WINDGate packet processing software, which includes routing and security features such as IPsec VPNs.

The IDG4400 6WIND 1U platform supports 10, 40 and 100GbE network connectivity and is capable of sustaining record rates of up to 180Gb/s of encryption/decryption while providing IPv4/IPv6 Routing functions at rates up to 400Gb/s. As the result of the strong partnership between the two companies, Mellanoxs IDG4400 6WIND delivers a price/performance advantage in a turnkey solution designed for carrier, data center, cloud and Web 2.0 applications requiring high-performance cryptographic capabilities along with IP routing capabilities. The IDG4400 6WIND complements Mellanoxs Spectrum-based Ethernet switches to provide a full solution for the datacenter.

"We are proud to partner with Mellanox to include our high performance networking software in the new IDG4400 6WIND appliance, said Eric Carmès, CEO and Founder of 6WIND. "By combining the performance and flexibility of Mellanoxs Indigo network processor together with our 6WINDGate routing and security features, we bring to market a ready-to-use networking appliance with an impressive cost/performance advantage for customers.

"The need scalable IPsec solutions has become vital for telco, data center, hyperscale infrastructures and more, said Yael Shenhav, vice president of product marketing at Mellanox. "As security concerns in data centers continue to rise, encryption data by default becomes a crucial requirement. The combined Mellanox and 6WIND solution provides the required security capabilities in the most efficient manner possible to our mutual customers.

The IDG4400 delivers an effective routing and crypto alternative to traditional networking vendors at a fraction of the cost. For carriers, it enables the ability to overcome the security exposure of todays LTE networks. In addition, scaling to millions of routes, the IDG4400 6WIND is an ideal solution for Point of Presence (POP) applications. It can also be used to enable secure data interconnect in between geographically dispersed data-centers. Customers using 6WIND software on standard x86 servers can migrate to the IDG4400 and gain a cost/performance advantage while still enjoying same software and features. The IDG4400 6WIND is a complete product backed by the extensive support capabilities of Mellanox.

