27.02.2017 05:30
Mellanox and ECI Smash Virtual CPE Performance Barriers With Indigo-Based Platform

MOBILE WORLD CONGRESS 2017--Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX), a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, and ECI, a global provider of ELASTIC Network® solutions, introduced today an advanced virtual Customer Premises Equipment (vCPE) platform at the Mobile World Congress 2017. The advanced platform delivers industry-leading performance and efficiency, readying global communication service providers for cost-effective Network Function Virtualization (NFV) deployment. The joint solution is based on ECIs Mercury NFVi platform and uCPE solution accelerated by Mellanoxs powerful Indigo network processor which is capable of over 400Gb/s of L2-L7 advanced packet processing. Compared to ordinary, un-accelerated platforms, the ECI-Mellanox joint solution demonstrates more than 30 times improved performance for virtual router, L4-L7 firewall, and L7 QoS network applications.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170226005094/en/

ECIs Mercury NFVi platform and uCPE solution converges multiple customer premises networking functions onto an elastic, software-configurable platform. Moreover, ECIs uCPE enables service providers to combine networking functions flexibly in innovative ways to create value-added service mixes. The sophisticated network processing capabilities of Mellanox Indigo are included as an integral part of the NFV Infrastructure to further enhance the performance of virtualized network functions, especially those in need of guaranteed throughput, packet rate, low latency and minimum jitter to achieve superior service-level agreements (SLA). Compared to ordinary platforms, the ECI-Mellanox joint solution can deliver agile service creation in a much more cost-effective fashion with enhanced total infrastructure efficiency, and reduced deployment footprint.

"NFV architectures hold great promise for service providers, offering the benefits of agility and elasticity of cloud-based virtual network functions, said Hayim Porat, CTO at ECI. "However current NFV infrastructure offerings are not effective for carriers who are under pressure to both increase efficiencies and reduce costs. The ECI-Mellanox joint solution enables service providers to benefit from the flexibility of cloud-based VNFs while taking advantage of price/performance efficiency that is superior to hardware appliances.

"Virtual CPE is an important NFV use case that can deliver significant operational cost savings as well as improved deployment agility, said Dror Goldenberg vice president, software architecture, Mellanox Technologies. "As service providers move beyond the PoC phase and into production vCPE deployment, performance and efficiency are becoming top criteria during the evaluation phase of a solution. The Mellanox-ECI joint vCPE solution not only delivers the industrys highest network application performance with optimized price-performance that enhances vCPE flexibility, efficiency and scalability but it also enables security/crypto acceleration such as IPSEC.

The platforms are being demonstrated in Barcelona, Spain, MWC 2017, Feb 27th  Mar. 3rd, 2017, in the ECI booth, no. CS74, during select hours. ECI will also be hosting an events theater where customers can learn more about how ECI bridges the gap between current networking architecture and future networking needs.

About Mellanox

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ: MLNX) is a leading supplier of end-to-end InfiniBand and Ethernet smart interconnect solutions and services for servers and storage. Mellanox interconnect solutions increase data center efficiency by providing the highest throughput and lowest latency, delivering data faster to applications and unlocking system performance capability. Mellanox offers a choice of fast interconnect products: adapters, switches, software and silicon that accelerate application runtime and maximize business results for a wide range of markets including high performance computing, enterprise data centers, Web 2.0, cloud, storage and financial services. More information is available at: www.mellanox.com.

About ECI

ECI is a global provider of ELASTIC network solutions to CSPs, critical infrastructures as well as data center operators. Along with its long-standing, industry-proven packet-optical transport, ECI offers a variety of SDN/NFV applications, end-to-end network management, a comprehensive cyber security solution, and a range of professional services. ECI's ELASTIC solutions ensure open, future-proof, and secure communications. With ECI, customers have the luxury of choosing a network that can be tailor-made to their needs today while being flexible enough to evolve with the changing needs of tomorrow. For more information, visit us at: www.ecitele.com.

Note: Mellanox is a registered trademark of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. Indigo is a trademark of Mellanox Technologies. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

