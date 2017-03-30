Natuzzi Announces Full Year Results for 2016; Company Restructuring is Progressing; Margin Improvement Continues

The Board of Directors of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) has approved the
Full Year 2016 consolidated results.
Consolidated net sales in 2016 were 457.2 million, down 6.4% from
488.5 million in 2015. Under constant exchange rates, net sales would
have declined by 4.9%.
Natuzzis core business (sofas, beds and furnishings) reached 431.7
million, down 5.9% from 458.7 million reported in 2015. Branded
revenues fell by 4.0%, while private label fell by 10.6%.
Within the core business, furnishings sales grew by 6.5% and now
represent 20.0% of Natuzzi Italia branded sales. This
demonstrates the early success of our branded product efforts.
Thanks to the growing strength of the Natuzzi brand, the overall price
per seat increased by 2.3% over 2015, despite an unfavorable retail
environment. This increase helped the 2016 fourth quarter to show a
lessening decline in revenues.
Within Natuzzi branded sales (313.1 million), we had a slight increase
in our Asia Pacific region (+0.7% to 61.0 million), while EMEA results
were negatively affected by the stronger Euro versus local currency in
the UK, one of our core markets, and the ongoing reorganization of our
Italy-based distribution network of Divani & Divani by Natuzzi.
Our directly operated stores had positive results in Spain, USA and
China. We are now increasing our efforts in the UK and Switzerland. The
restructuring of our retail operations continues aggressively into 2017.
As we move into 2017, we see positive signs from our work in DOS
(directly operated stores): in fact, for the first two months of 2017,
on a Like-for-Like store basis, total sales increased 6.9% over the same
period last year. When we include sales from our new stores, the
increase over last year is 39.0% in DOS. We are encouraged and continue
to aggressively pursue our new strategy.
Sales from our Softaly wholesale division were 118.5 million in 2016,
down 10.6% as compared to 2015. This overall performance in private
label was due largely to the difficulties experienced with one of our
major customers in North America. Without including this client, Softaly
division would have shown a significant increase in revenues. The Group
is focusing on implementing actions, both in organization and marketing,
to recover business in the North American market, which remains one of
our best opportunities for growth. Our focus in the other two
macro-regions, EMEA and APAC, showed positive results: +4.9% to 57.8
million and +2.1% to 4.8 million respectively.
In 2016, we continued to enjoy further efficiency in procurement as well
as manufacturing, which resulted in an increase of industrial margin
from 31.6% to 34.3% in 2016. Notably, we achieved these improvements
despite lower revenues and volumes. We expect further improvement in
this area in 2017.
The Company also benefitted from efficiencies in transportation costs.
In the fourth quarter of 2016, the Company adopted newly issued Italian
GAAP rules. Under these rules expenses previously included in the
caption "Other income/(expense), net are now included in the operating
result.
Under new GAAP, net operating result for 2016 full year was negative at
0.4 million, from a net operating loss of 11.1 million in 2015. Under
the old GAAP rules, 2016 full year net operating result would have been
a profit of 4.4 million versus a negative operating result of 7.6
million in 2015.
The Group reported a net loss of 6.1 million, significantly improving
from a net loss of 16.5 million in 2015.
Thanks to a positive cash flow from operations, year-end net financial
position almost doubled from 14.5 million to 28.9 million.
Mr. Natuzzi commented - "Starting in 2015, Natuzzi Group began to
recover efficiency. In 2016, this process continued and we are pleased
to show today a break-even operating margin. The Company continues its
actions on costs and efficiency to lay the foundations for growth. We
will continue to follow our vision and strategy for the future
aggressively based on two parallel paths to gain new market share:
Natuzzi
Branded Retail Business and private label business. In pursuing the
growth, Natuzzi will leverage on the unique and global sourcing and
commercial platform we have been building for the last six decades.
Chief Financial Officer Vittorio Notarpietro added: "We are quite
pleased with the improvement in the operating margin and cash flow. In
pursuing our retail strategy, we factored in the fourth quarter of 2016
the newly acquired stores in Florida and Italy, which needed to be
restructured and have been re-launched. In 2017, we started seeing very
first signs of potential for our new DOS strategy. Although it is still
early in the year, we are optimistic about continued improvements in all
metrics in 2017 and a return to profitability for the Group.
ADOPTION OF NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS
As a consequence of the application of the new legislation introduced by
Legislative Decree no. 139 of August 2015, which endorsed the EU
Directive 34/2013, in December 2016 the Italian Accounting Profession
issued the new accounting standards applicable for annual reporting
periods beginning on or after January, 1 2016. Therefore, the
consolidated financial statements of the Company as of December 31, 2016
and 2015 have been prepared based on these new accounting standards that
led only to changes in the classification of some financial statements
captions, while there were no changes in the accounting policies. These
changes have been applied using the retrospective method, as if the new
classification had always been applied.
The changes that have affected the consolidated Statement of Operations
of the Company as of December 31, 2016 and 2015 are related to the
change in the presentation of "Other income/(expense), net. Under the
previous accounting standard the impairment of long-lived assets and
non-current investments and the accrual for the one-time termination
benefits were classified in the caption "Other income/(expense), net of
the consolidated statement of operations. Under the new accounting
standards such costs are classified in the cost of sales, selling
expenses and general and administrative expenses based on the function
of the cost to be reclassified.
For more information on the effects of the Revised Italian Accounting
Standards on the Companys financial statements, see the Companys Form
20-F for fiscal year 2016, which is expected to be filed by April 30,
2017.
About Natuzzi S.p.A.
Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is Italys
largest furniture house and one of the most important global players in
the furniture industry with eight manufacturing plants, eleven
commercial offices and an extensive global retail network.
Natuzzi
is the Italian lifestyle and best-known brand in the furnishings sector
worldwide (Brand Awareness Monitoring Report - Ipsos 2015). Continuous
stylistic research, creativity, innovation, solid craftsmanship,
industrial know-how and integrated management throughout the entire
value chain are the mainstays that have made Natuzzi one of the few
players with global reach in the furniture market. Natuzzi S.p.A. has
been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 13 May 1993. Always
committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability,
Natuzzi is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), OHSAS
18001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC certified (Forest
Stewardship Council).
Natuzzi S.p.A. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Consolidated Profit & Loss for the twelve months of
2016 & 2015 on the basis of Italian GAAP
Twelve months ended on
31-Dec-16
|
Upholstery net sales
Furnishings net sales
Other sales
Total Net Sales
|
Consumption (*)
Labor
Industrial Costs
of which: Depreciation, Amortization
Cost of Sales
|
Industrial Margin
|
Selling Expenses
Transportation
Commissions
Advertising
|
Other Selling and G&A
of which: Depreciation, Amortization
|
Operating income/(loss)
|
Financial Income/(Costs), Net
Foreign Exchange, Net
Other income/(expense), net
|
Earning before Income Taxes
|
Current taxes
|
Net result
|
Minority interest
|
Net Group Result
|
Earnings per Share
|
|
Natuzzi S.p.A. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Consolidated Profit & Loss for the fourth quarter 2016
& 2015 on the basis of
Italian GAAP (expressed in millions Euro)
|
Three months ended on
31-Dec-16
|
Upholstery net sales
Furnishings net sales
Other sales
Total Net Sales
|
Consumption (*)
Labor
Industrial Costs
of which: Depreciation, Amortization
Cost of Sales
|
Industrial Margin
|
Selling Expenses
Transportation
Commissions
Advertising
|
Other Selling and G&A
of which: Depreciation, Amortization
|
Operating income/(loss)
|
Financial Income/(Costs), Net
Foreign Exchange, Net
Other income/(expense), net
|
Earning before Income Taxes
|
Current taxes
|
|
|
|
|
Net Group Result
|
Earnings per Share
|
|
|
Natuzzi S.p.A. and Subsidiaries
Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2016
and 2015 on the
basis of Italian GAAP (Expressed
in millions of Euro)
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
Marketable debt securities
Trade receivables, net
Other receivables
Inventories
Unrealized foreign exchange gains
Prepaid expenses and accrued income
Deferred income taxes
Total current assets
|
Non-current assets:
Net property, plant and equipment
Other assets
Total non-current assets
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
Bank Overdrafts
Current portion of long-term debt
Accounts payable-trade
Accounts payable-other
Accounts payable-shareholders for dividends
Unrealized foreign exchange losses
Income taxes
Deferred income taxes
Salaries, wages and related liabilities
Total current liabilities
|
Long-term liabilities:
Employees' leaving entitlement
Long-term debt
Deferred income taxes - long term
Deferred income for capital grants
Other liabilities
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
Minority interest
|
Shareholders' equity:
Share capital
Reserves
Additional paid-in capital
Retained earnings
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
31-Dec-16
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net result
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash
|
Depreciation and amortization
Other non monetary costs (revenues)
One-time termination benefit accruals
Receivables, net
Inventories
Accounts payable
Other changes in assets and liabilities
One time termination benefit payment
Total adjustments
|
Net cash generated/(used) by operating activities
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
Property, plant and equipment:
Additions
Disposals
Dividends paid to minority interests
Purchase of business, net of cash acquired
Disposal/devaluation of business
Other, net
|
Net cash generated/(used) by in investing activities
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
Long-term debt:
Proceeds
Repayments
Bank overdrafts
Net cash generated/(used) by financing activities
|
Effect of translation adjustments on cash
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the year
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170330006223/en/