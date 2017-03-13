Natuzzi S.p.A. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results and Conference Call

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) ("Natuzzi or "the Company) will disclose fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results on Thursday March 30, 2017 after the market closes.
The Company will host a conference call on Friday March 31, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (4.00 p.m. Italian time, or 3.00 p.m. UK time) to discuss financial results.
The dial-in phone numbers for the live conference call are 1-888-576-4387 (toll-free) for persons calling from the U.S. or Canada, or 1-719-457-2644 for those calling from other countries.
A live web cast of the conference call will be available on line at http://www.natuzzi.com/ under the "Investor Relations section.
A replay of the call will be available shortly after the end of the conference call starting from March 31, 2017 (from 1:00 pm US Eastern time), to April 30, 2017. To access the replay of the conference call, interested persons need to dial 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) for calls from U.S. and Canada, and 1-412-317-6671 for calls from other countries. The access code for the replay is: 6750930.
About Natuzzi S.p.A.
Founded in 1959 by Pasquale Natuzzi, Natuzzi S.p.A. is Italys largest furniture house and one of the most important global player in the furniture industry with eight manufacturing plants, eleven commercial offices and extensive global retail network. Natuzzi is the Italian lifestyle and best-known brand in the furnishings sector worldwide (Brand Awareness Monitoring Report - Ipsos 2015). Continuous stylistic research, creativity, innovation, solid craftsmanship and industrial know-how and integrated management throughout the entire value chain are the mainstays that have made Natuzzi one of the few players with global reach in the furniture market. Natuzzi S.p.A. has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 13 May 1993. Always committed to social responsibility and environmental sustainability, Natuzzi is ISO 9001 and 14001 certified (Quality and Environment), OHSAS 18001 certified (Safety on the Workplace) and FSC certified (Forest Stewardship Council).
