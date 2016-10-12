+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Welche sind die bekanntesten Fondsgesellschaften? +++
22.12.2016
New Research from State Street and IFSWF Reveals Asset Allocation Trends of Sovereign Wealth Funds, Focus on Private Market Capabilities

Two new white papers released today from State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) and the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) reveal changes in asset allocation among sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) over the past three to five years. These shifts include a significant increase in allocations to private markets (private equity, real estate and infrastructure) and emerging markets, as well as a reduction in their exposure to listed and developed-market investments. The research also looked at SWFs motivations for entering private markets, the approaches they had to develop to be successful, and lessons learned.

Earlier this year, State Street was appointed by the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) as one of its two official research partners for its Investment Practice Committee, which has a year-round research program.

The first paper from that partnership, "Asset Allocation for the Short and Long Term, examines how SWFs are keeping up with the post-crisis financial markets, and includes findings from a survey of eight IFSWF members, representing a wide range of SWFs.

"Much like all investors in todays economic climate, SWFs are balancing traditional financial theory with the complexities presented by todays real-world circumstances, said Will Kinlaw, senior managing director and global head of State Streets academic affiliate, State Street Associates. "They recognize that, in many cases, their long investment horizons represent an advantage, and they are seeking investments that will provide attractive long-term return, risk, and diversification properties. What looks appealing based on monthly returns may look much less so when the horizon is measured over multiple years.

Key findings of the research include:

  • None of the SWFs interviewed for the research increased their allocation to foreign government bonds and half had reduced their exposure to these securities;
  • Half had increased their exposure to emerging markets, with none reducing their exposure to these geographies;
  • As a group, these SWFs had substantially expanded their alternative, unlisted, and private investment portfolios. At least 30% of the surveyed group had invested more, and none of the respondents had reduced their exposure.

"One of the biggest findings from this research is the growing focus on private markets, continued Kinlaw. "Despite the allure of these investments, SWFs are aware of the potential risks, with illiquidity topping the list. However, many have invested considerable time and resource in assessing these markets and have clearly identified attractive opportunities here.

Ten IFSWF members contributed to the second white paper, "Comparison of Members Experiences Investing in Public versus Private Markets, which examines SWFs approach to investing in the private markets.

Key findings include:

  • SWFs often chose to enter private markets as they believed that their long-dated liabilities mean they can benefit from the illiquidity premium that these assets offer. They also thought that private markets are less efficient and, therefore, present more opportunities for return.
  • Even though SWFs have been successful in private markets, many reported ongoing internal debate as to whether the return premium is fair compensation for the risks these types of investments add to the portfolio.
  • SWFs cited a wide range of factors that led to success in private markets, including fostering a culture of long-term investing, attracting and retaining qualified staff, partnering with other SWFs, assigning multi-disciplinary due diligence teams, and proceeding slowly to keep pace with developing in-house capabilities.
  • Of the SWFs interviewed for the paper, 50% said they had to make changes to their governance process to overcome challenges related to the speed of decision-making regarding private market opportunities.

The investment landscape has evolved significantly in recent years, and SWFs have contended with an ever-expanding array of investment opportunities in both public and private markets, said Roberto Marsella of CDP Equity (a company of the Cassa Depositi and Prestiti group of Italy), lead of the Investment Practice Committee of IFSWF. "In response, many are re-evaluating the methods they employ to construct portfolios and measure and manage portfolio risk. The low interest rate environment creates new challenges and requires reassessment of investment methodologies and professional skills.

About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors, including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $29 trillion in assets under custody and administration and $2 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2016, State Street operates in more than 100 geographic markets worldwide, including the US, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, visit State Streets website at www.statestreet.com.
* Assets under management include the assets of the SPDR(R) Gold ETF (approximately $40 billion as of September 30, 2016), for which State Street Global Markets, LLC, an affiliate of SSGA, serves as the distribution agent.

About IFSWF
The International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) is a voluntary organisation of global sovereign wealth funds committed to working together and strengthening the community through dialogue, research and self-assessment.
IFSWF was formed in 2009 by a group of 23 leading state-owned international investors from around the world. The Forums initial aim was to maintain an open and stable investment climate by setting and adhering to a set of Generally Accepted Principles and Practices, known as the Santiago Principles, for sovereign wealth funds institutional governance and risk-management frameworks.
Today, helping members implement the Santiago Principles remains the foundation of the IFSWFs activity. But the Forum now represents a group of more than 30 sovereign wealth funds from all corners of the globe, with a variety of mandates and at various stages in their development. As a result, the Forums focus has evolved. In addition to encouraging ongoing commitment to the Santiago Principles, the Forum also undertakes research, facilitates peer assistance exercises and holds workshops and seminars to help members enhance their existing investment capabilities. The IFSWF also undertakes to represent its members to the global financial and policy communities. For more information, visit www.ifswf.org.

