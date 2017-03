Newmont Announces First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) announced it will report first quarter 2017 operations and financial results after the market closes on Monday, April 24, 2017. A conference call will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time); it will also be carried on the Company’s website.

Conference Call Details Dial-In Number 866.270.1533 Intl Dial-In Number 412.317.0797 Conference Name Newmont Mining Replay Number 877.344.7529 Intl Replay Number 412.317.0088 Replay Access Code 10103349

Webcast Details

URL: http://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1327390/CA98E331B59A8AE49DF131AA50B4DB7A

The first quarter 2017 results will be available after the market closes on Monday, April 24, 2017 on the "Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company’s website.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170321006359/en/