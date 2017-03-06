Newmont Secures Rights to Explore and Develop Prospective New Yukon Gold District

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (Newmont or the Company) today announced an agreement to access and explore a highly prospective gold district in Canadas Yukon Territory through a private placement with Goldstrike Resources (Goldstrike). The agreement entitles Newmont to earn up to 80 percent equity in the Plateau property through exploration investment. The Plateau property is a newly discovered gold system consisting of more than 2,000 claims covering 350 square kilometers. Initial drill results are promising and high grade gold mineralization has been identified over a 50 kilometer strike length.
"The Plateau agreement strengthens our long-term growth pipeline and leverages our world class exploration capabilities, said Gary Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Weve added more than 125 million ounces of gold reserves by the drill bit over the last 16 years and about three-quarters of our reserves are located in North America and Australia. We will continue to invest in opportunities that combine the best value with the most favorable technical and geopolitical attributes.
In 2017, Newmont expects to boost its exploration and advanced projects expenditure by 22 percent, with about two-thirds of that amount going to fund more brownfields and greenfields exploration.
About Newmont
Newmont is a leading gold and copper producer. The Companys operations are primarily in the United States, Australia, Ghana, Peru and Suriname. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and was named the mining industry leader by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index in 2015 and 2016. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by its leading technical, environmental, social and safety performance. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, estimates and expectations of future pipeline growth and capabilities, future exploration and related capital expenditures, prospective mineralization, and future investments and/or related potential increases in equity ownership in the Plateau property. Drill results and preliminary grade indications are not necessarily indicative of future results and remain subject to further exploration. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the "forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such risks relating to our business and other factors, see the Companys Form 10-K, filed on or about February 21, 2017, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under the headings "Risk Factors and "Forward-Looking Statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, outlook to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements is at investors' own risk.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170306006030/en/
Nachrichten zu Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)
- Relevant
- Alle1
- vom Unternehmen1
- Peer Group
- ?
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:
Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen
Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen
vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden
Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören
Analysen zu Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)
- Alle
- Buy
- Hold
- Sell
- ?
|29.12.2016
|Newmont Mining Buy
|Standpoint Research
|10.11.2016
|Newmont Mining Mkt Perform
|FBR & Co.
|17.10.2016
|Newmont Mining Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.07.2016
|Newmont Mining Mkt Perform
|FBR Capital
|18.03.2016
|Newmont Mining Hold
|Standpoint Research
|29.12.2016
|Newmont Mining Buy
|Standpoint Research
|17.10.2016
|Newmont Mining Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.11.2015
|Newmont Mining Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.06.2015
|Newmont Mining Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.09.2014
|Newmont Mining Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|10.11.2016
|Newmont Mining Mkt Perform
|FBR & Co.
|20.07.2016
|Newmont Mining Mkt Perform
|FBR Capital
|18.03.2016
|Newmont Mining Hold
|Standpoint Research
|07.03.2016
|Newmont Mining Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.01.2016
|Newmont Mining Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|29.07.2011
|Newmont Mining underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.11.2007
|Newmont Mining underweight
|Lehman Brothers Inc.
|12.10.2007
|Newmont Mining neues Kursziel
|CIBC World Markets Inc.
|03.08.2007
|Newmont Mining neues Kursziel
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.2007
|Newmont Mining neues Kursziel
|RBC Capital Markets
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Videos zu Newmont Mining
Meistgelesene Newmont Mining News
Inside
Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!
Mehr zur Newmont Mining-Aktie
Newmont Mining Peer Group News
Heute im Fokus
DAX schließt mit Verlusten -- Kapitalerhöhung beschlossen: Was Deutsche-Bank-Aktionäre jetzt wissen müssen -- PSA übernimmt Opel -- Uniper, OMV, Aberdeen im Fokus
NACHRICHTEN
- Aktien
- Alle
Jetzt durchklicken
|Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken