06.03.2017 18:29
Bewerten
 (0)

Newmont Secures Rights to Explore and Develop Prospective New Yukon Gold District

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)31,11 EUR -2,19%853823 Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufenKapitalerhöhung beschlossen: Was Deutsche-Bank-Aktionäre jetzt wissen müssenWas Sie für den Montagshandel an der Börse wissen müssen

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (Newmont or the Company) today announced an agreement to access and explore a highly prospective gold district in Canadas Yukon Territory through a private placement with Goldstrike Resources (Goldstrike). The agreement entitles Newmont to earn up to 80 percent equity in the Plateau property through exploration investment. The Plateau property is a newly discovered gold system consisting of more than 2,000 claims covering 350 square kilometers. Initial drill results are promising and high grade gold mineralization has been identified over a 50 kilometer strike length.

"The Plateau agreement strengthens our long-term growth pipeline and leverages our world class exploration capabilities, said Gary Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Weve added more than 125 million ounces of gold reserves by the drill bit over the last 16 years and about three-quarters of our reserves are located in North America and Australia. We will continue to invest in opportunities that combine the best value with the most favorable technical and geopolitical attributes.

In 2017, Newmont expects to boost its exploration and advanced projects expenditure by 22 percent, with about two-thirds of that amount going to fund more brownfields and greenfields exploration.

About Newmont

Newmont is a leading gold and copper producer. The Companys operations are primarily in the United States, Australia, Ghana, Peru and Suriname. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and was named the mining industry leader by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index in 2015 and 2016. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by its leading technical, environmental, social and safety performance. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Such forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, estimates and expectations of future pipeline growth and capabilities, future exploration and related capital expenditures, prospective mineralization, and future investments and/or related potential increases in equity ownership in the Plateau property. Drill results and preliminary grade indications are not necessarily indicative of future results and remain subject to further exploration. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the "forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such risks relating to our business and other factors, see the Companys Form 10-K, filed on or about February 21, 2017, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) under the headings "Risk Factors and "Forward-Looking Statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement, including, without limitation, outlook to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements is at investors' own risk.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)

  • Relevant
  • Alle1
  • vom Unternehmen1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
03.03.17
Newmont Mining: Down It Goes? (EN, The Wall Street Journal Deutschland)
03.03.17
Newmont Mining: Down It Goes? (EN, Barrons)
02.03.17
Newmont Mining: Ertragslage wieder deutlich verbessert (Die Börsenblogger)
19.01.17
Newmont Mining Had a Great 2016. Will It Lose Its Luster in 2017? (EN, MotleyFool)
19.01.17
Barrick Gold, Newmont Mining und Co.: Die fünf aussichtsreichsten Gold-Aktien 2017 (finanzen.net)
30.12.16
Newmont Mining upgraded to buy vs. hold at Standpoint Research (EN, MarketWatch)
29.12.16
The Hot Stock: Newmont Mining Soars 7.6% (EN, The Wall Street Journal Deutschland)
29.12.16
The Hot Stock: Newmont Mining Soars 7.6% (EN, Barrons)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Newmont Mining NewsRSS Feed
Newmont Mining zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
29.12.2016Newmont Mining BuyStandpoint Research
10.11.2016Newmont Mining Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
17.10.2016Newmont Mining OverweightBarclays Capital
20.07.2016Newmont Mining Mkt PerformFBR Capital
18.03.2016Newmont Mining HoldStandpoint Research
29.12.2016Newmont Mining BuyStandpoint Research
17.10.2016Newmont Mining OverweightBarclays Capital
06.11.2015Newmont Mining OutperformRBC Capital Markets
11.06.2015Newmont Mining OutperformRBC Capital Markets
23.09.2014Newmont Mining OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
10.11.2016Newmont Mining Mkt PerformFBR & Co.
20.07.2016Newmont Mining Mkt PerformFBR Capital
18.03.2016Newmont Mining HoldStandpoint Research
07.03.2016Newmont Mining Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
07.01.2016Newmont Mining Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
29.07.2011Newmont Mining underperformRBC Capital Markets
05.11.2007Newmont Mining underweightLehman Brothers Inc.
12.10.2007Newmont Mining neues KurszielCIBC World Markets Inc.
03.08.2007Newmont Mining neues KurszielRBC Capital Markets
31.07.2007Newmont Mining neues KurszielRBC Capital Markets
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu Newmont Mining

alle Videos

Meistgelesene Newmont Mining News

02.03.17Newmont Mining: Ertragslage wieder deutlich verbessert
03.03.17Newmont Mining: Down It Goes?
03.03.17Newmont Mining: Down It Goes?
Weitere Newmont Mining News

Inside

Anzeige
Der Weg zum richtigen ETF: Auswahl, Ausschüttung und Kosten  darauf müssen Anleger achten!
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
UBS: Volkswagen AG: Abwärtstrendbruch bestätigt
HSBC: EUR/GBP (Daily) - Die Kurve bekommen
Vontobel: Attraktive Aktienanleihen
DZ BANK  DAX: Erneut keine Anschlussnachfrage etabliert
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 6. März 2017 bis 12. März 2017
DEGIRO: Keine Negativzinsen bei DEGIRO
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!

Zwischen Eigentümern und Managern eines Unternehmens besteht häufig ein Interessenskonflikt hinsichtlich kurz- und langfristiger Ziele. Familien- und eigentümergeführte Unternehmen haben solche Konflikte meist nicht. Für Aktionäre sind solche Unternehmen daher meist eine lohnenswerte Investitionsmöglichkeit. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche drei Familienunternehmen einen näheren Blick wert sind.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Newmont Mining-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Newmont Mining Peer Group News

28.02.17Can Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Jump Another 60% in 2017?
13.02.17Deutsche Börse: Nachfrage bei XETRA-Gold ungebrochen
09.02.17Bundesbank holt Gold deutlich schneller als geplant zurück
09.02.17Original-Research: Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (von Rockstone Research ): Outpe...
07.02.17Why Shares of Goldcorp Popped 15% in January
07.02.17Better Buy: Franco-Nevada Corporation vs. Goldcorp
06.02.17HSBC: Barrick Gold (Weekly) - Mehrjahreshoch im Visier
06.02.17HSBC: Barrick Gold (Weekly) - Mehrjahreshoch im Visier
31.01.173 Things Goldcorp Investors Can Expect in 2017
31.01.17Original-Research: Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (von Rockstone Research ): Outpe...

News von

Die schamlosen Geldverbrenner von der Deutschen Bank
Aktie stürzt nach unerwarteter Kapitalerhöhung ab
So meiden Sie Fallstricke bei der Berufsunfähigkeit
Das sollten Sie tun, wenn Ihr Kind krank ist
Berlusconi spielt mit Idee einer Parallelwährung

News von

Deutsche Bank-Aktie fällt: Geldhaus braucht frisches Kapital - Anleger laufen davon
Deutsche Bank-Aktie nach der Kapitalerhöhung: Was Anleger jetzt tun sollen
Hohe Dividendenrendite und viel Luft nach oben: Die fünf besten europäischen Aktien
Nordex-Aktie nach dem Crash: So gehen Anleger auf Bonus-Jagd
Fünf-Sterne-Aktien: Diese fünf Papiere bringen jedes Depot zum Strahlen

News von

Überraschende Umfrage: Deutsche Wirtschaft fürchtet den EU-Kollaps
Ein simpler Elefanten-Chart erklärt eines der größten Probleme unserer Zeit
Bill Gates verrät, welcher Rat ihn zum reichsten Mann der Welt gemacht hat
Vor 28 Jahren half Bill Gates bei der Service-Hotline von Microsoft aus - mit einem erstaunlichem Ausgang
"Ich habe einen Job aufgegeben, bei dem ich 1.000 Dollar pro Stunde verdient habe - und ich bereue es nicht"

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt mit Verlusten -- Kapitalerhöhung beschlossen: Was Deutsche-Bank-Aktionäre jetzt wissen müssen -- PSA übernimmt Opel -- Uniper, OMV, Aberdeen im Fokus

Buffetts wenig bekannte Investments über Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Familie Schlecker wird Prozess gemacht. Analysten: Snapchat-Aktie nach Börsengang massiv überbewertet. Goldman senkt GoPro auf "Sell" und Ziel auf 6 US-Dollar - GoPro-Aktie knickt ein.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 9: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
In diesen Berufen langweilt man sich am meisten
Welche Berufe bieten am wenigsten Unterhaltung?
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Versicherungen der Stars
Wer hat die teuerste?
Jetzt durchklicken
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die unpünktlichsten Airlines
Welche Airline schneidet am schlechtesten ab?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Jetzt durchklicken
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Risikopräferenz haben Sie beim Kauf eines Zertifikats? Welcher der fünf folgenden Risikoklassen (RK) würden Sie sich persönlich zuordnen?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Snap Inc. (Snapchat)A2DLMS
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
Nordex AGA0D655
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
BayerBAY001
BMW AG519000
Siemens AG723610
MorphoSys AG663200