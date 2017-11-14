Nortel IPTV Advancements Power Convergence of Entertainment, Communications

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, March 21 /PRNewswire/ --
- IMS Integration and SIP-based Services Enable Anywhere, Anytime Content
and Features
Nortel(x) (NYSE: NT ; TSX: NT) is using its industry leadership in
SIP-based services and its breadth of solutions across IMS, broadband and
VoIP to develop new IPTV services and functionality that can dramatically
change the way people use their TVs for both entertainment and
communications.
"IPTV is more than simply delivering television services over an IP
network," said Walt Megura, general manager, Broadband Networks, Nortel. "The
real power of IPTV is in the merging of entertainment and communications, the
integration of telephone features into your television experience, and the
mobility of video services that follow the user anywhere, anytime."
At its IPTV lab in Ottawa, Nortel is demonstrating the delivery of IPTV
services over Nortel's IMS infrastructure, the first step for enabling telcos
to create personalized IPTV services across wireline and wireless networks
that helps to provide long-term differentiation from competitive offerings.
Demonstrated services include mobile-to-TV picture sharing, on-screen instant
messaging and presence, and click-to-call functionality.
"IPTV is a key investment area for Nortel, and the integration of IPTV
services within an IMS infrastructure is a fundamental part of our IPTV
strategy," said Megura. "We are also concentrating our efforts on enabling
new IPTV services that take full advantage of our industry-leading SIP
capabilities."
At the TelecomNEXT conference in Las Vegas from March 19-23, Nortel is
demonstrating some of these advanced SIP-based services that can be offered
by service providers as part of a Nortel-enabled IPTV services bundle. Nortel
will also be showcasing integrated voice and text communications capabilities
built using a new jointly developed Application Interface (API) that enables
the integration of real-time IPTV services with Minerva's iTVManager
software. Nortel is using this jointly developed interface as a first step to
bring together Minerva's IPTV middleware platform with Nortel's IMS solution
to make content available to users anywhere, anytime, on any device.
"Nortel is attacking the IPTV market with focus and determination," said
Megura. "A key part of that focus is in working with our IPTV ecosystem
vendors like Minerva to create new services that can be an integral part of
in IPTV bundle."
About Nortel
Nortel is a recognized leader in delivering communications capabilities
that enhance the human experience, ignite and power global commerce, and
secure and protect the world's most critical information. Our next-generation
technologies, for both service providers and enterprises, span access and
core networks, support multimedia and business-critical applications, and
help eliminate today's barriers to efficiency, speed and performance by
simplifying networks and connecting people with information. Nortel does
business in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit Nortel on
the Web at www.nortel.com. For the latest Nortel news, visit
www.nortel.com/news.
