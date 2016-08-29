22.02.2017 06:01
Bewerten
 (0)

Northern Trust and IBM Pioneer Use of Blockchain Technology to Help Transform Private Equity Administration

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Northern Trust Corp.82,46 EUR 0,00%854009 Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Michael Reuss: Für die Märkte ist Trump positivFed-Chefin Janet Yellen hat eine Erklärung für die Rekordjagd an den FinanzmärktenSuperwahljahr 2017: Wie sich Anleger positionieren

Northern Trust (Nasdaq:NTRS), in collaboration with IBM and other key stakeholders, has launched the first commercial deployment of blockchain technology for the private equity market.

While private equity returns can be attractive, the infrastructure supporting private equity has seen little innovation in recent years at a time when investors are seeking greater transparency, security and efficiency.

To address this need, Northern Trust and IBM built a security-rich blockchain, or distributed ledger solution, based on the Hyperledger Fabric. It is available for use for managing the administration of a private equity fund managed by Unigestion, a Geneva, Switzerland-based asset manager with $20 billion in assets under management.

Northern Trust worked with Unigestion to create an innovative private equity ecosystem designed to deliver increased efficiency, security and transparency  all of which are longstanding challenges.

The blockchain network provides real-time insight and transparency to all parties, including the fund managers and investors as well as allowing regulatory access when required. Importantly, the blockchain network has been designed to support compliance with current, local regulations. Both government and regulator were kept informed during the development process.

The blockchain solution allows the fund to transfer ownership stakes and be managed, serviced and audited throughout the investment lifecycle on a transparent platform offering "one version of the truth to participants who gain access via secured means. Initially, Northern Trust will make the solution available to clients on a selective basis.

"Current legal and administrative processes that support private equity are time consuming and expensive, said Peter Cherecwich, president of Corporate & Institutional Services at Northern Trust. "A lack of transparency and efficient market practices leads to lengthy, duplicative and fragmented investment and administration processes. Northern Trusts solution is designed to deliver a significantly enhanced and efficient approach to private equity administration.

"Blockchain is an ideal technology to bring innovation to the private equity market, allowing Northern Trust to improve traditional business processes at each stage to deliver greater transparency and efficiency, said Arvind Krishna, Senior Vice President of Hybrid Cloud and Director of IBM Research. "Based on the Hyperledger Fabric and secured by IBM Blockchains high security business network, IBM collaborated with Northern Trust to build a powerful new enterprise solution using blockchain for the private equity industry.

"Northern Trust anticipates substantial opportunities to bring improvements to the private equity market by using blockchain technology, said Justin Chapman, global head of market advocacy and research at Northern Trust. "This is an important first step to connecting participants much more effectively, including investors, managers, administrators, regulators, advisors and auditors.

The fund is domiciled in Guernsey, where Northern Trust has offered a wide range of financial services since 1972.

"Guernsey has been at the forefront of innovation in the financial industry for many years. As a jurisdiction we continually monitor new technologies, support businesses in developing ground-breaking new ideas and provide a supportive environment where products can not only flourish but be first-to-market, said Chief Minister of Guernsey Gavin St Pier. "The fact that this pioneering solution to the private equity market has been domiciled in Guernsey, and that Northern Trust has collaborated with IBM to provide a secured cloud solution with a high level of cryptography to protect investor data, shows the commitment of Government to being at the cutting edge of financial services technology.

"Northern Trust has engaged with us as regulators from the start and we are pleased with the level of openness and interaction, said Emma Bailey, Director of the Investment Supervision and Policy Division of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. "This is another example of the Commissions approach to innovation in the Bailiwicks financial services industry.

Key stakeholder, General Partner Board, praised the development: "By utilizing blockchain technology, Northern Trust has provided us with an infrastructure which will enable the fund to be serviced in a digital environment, introducing a new collaborative ecosystem to the private equity market where all actions are undertaken on a common, open and transparent platform. It is exciting to be at the forefront of this new development for private equity.

The solution developed by Northern Trust and IBM is based on the open source Linux Foundation Hyperledger Fabric. Northern Trust is also using IBM Blockchains high security business network with its hardware assisted cryptography and key management to enhance the safety and scalability of these transactions on the IBM Cloud for cloud-based application development.

Northern Trust invests in cutting-edge technologies and thoughtfully considers collaborations to create exceptional experiences, deliver leading capabilities and provide advanced protection. The company will explore expanding the new solution into other asset classes and jurisdictions based on success in its initial platform.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has offices in the United States in 19 states and Washington, D.C., and 22 international locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2016, Northern Trust had assets under custody of US$6.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$942 billion. For more than 125 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit northerntrust.com or follow us on Twitter @NorthernTrust.

© 2017 Northern Trust Corporation. Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A. Incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Products and services provided by subsidiaries of Northern Trust Corporation may vary in different markets and are offered in accordance with local regulation. For legal and regulatory information about individual market offices, visit northerntrust.com/disclosures.

About IBM

IBM is rapidly actively working with companies to make blockchain ready for business. Financial services, supply chains, IoT, risk management, digital rights management and healthcare are some of the areas that are poised for dramatic change using blockchain networks.

For more information about IBM Blockchain, visit www.ibm.com/blockchain.

This release includes forward-looking statements concerning the distributed ledger solution built by Northern Trust and IBM, including expectations regarding the impact of such solution on the private equity market, as well as opportunities for Northern Trust to bring improvements to the private equity market by using blockchain technology. The statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: the ability of the company to develop and commercialize additional enhancements to the distributed ledger solution; the ability of the company to identify and execute on opportunities to use blockchain technology in the private equity market on a timely basis; applicable market and industry conditions; actions of regulatory bodies and other governmental authorities; changes in laws and regulations; and other risks identified in Northern Trusts most recent filing on Form 10-K and other SEC filings, all of which are available on its website. Northern Trust does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Northern Trust Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle1
  • vom Unternehmen1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
30.01.17
Northern Trust Becomes Oversold (EN, Forbes)
18.01.17
Northern Trust zahlt seit 1896 eine Dividende an die Aktionäre (MyDividends)
28.11.16
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Arthur J. Gallagher, Navient and Northern Trust (EN, Forbes)
21.11.16
Bond Selloff Highlights Aussie Property Risks, Says Northern Trust (EN, The Wall Street Journal Deutschland)
08.11.16
Northern Trust Reaches Analyst Target Price (EN, Forbes)
19.10.16
Northern Trust schüttet seit 120 Jahren eine Dividende aus (MyDividends)
22.09.16
Katie Nixon, who runs $230 billion at Northern Trust, on big investor mistakes (CNBC)
29.08.16
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Arthur J. Gallagher &, Navient and Northern Trust (EN, Forbes)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Northern Trust NewsRSS Feed
Northern Trust zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Northern Trust Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
03.01.2017Northern Trust Equal WeightBarclays Capital
25.04.2016Northern Trust HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.01.2016Northern Trust HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.08.2015Northern Trust Equal WeightBarclays Capital
22.04.2015Northern Trust HoldDeutsche Bank AG
05.01.2007Northern Trust outperformPiper Jaffray
05.01.2007Update Northern Trust Corp.: OutperformPiper Jaffray
31.03.2005Update Northern Trust Corp.: OutperformKeefe Bruyette
03.01.2017Northern Trust Equal WeightBarclays Capital
25.04.2016Northern Trust HoldDeutsche Bank AG
08.01.2016Northern Trust HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.08.2015Northern Trust Equal WeightBarclays Capital
22.04.2015Northern Trust HoldDeutsche Bank AG
19.04.2006Update Northern Trust Corp.: UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Northern Trust Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Northern Trust News

30.01.17Northern Trust Becomes Oversold
Weitere Northern Trust News

Inside

Anzeige
BNP Paribas: BORN Akademie | Immer Mittwochs um 18:30 LIVE mit Top-Trader Rüdiger Born
HSBC: PNE Wind: Windkraftbranche bekommt Rückenwind
UBS: Hugo Boss: Neuer Großaktionär?
DZ BANK  Nokia: Q4-Ergebnis besser als erwartet, Profiteur des Netzausbaus
Gold wegen neuer Zinsfantasie unter Druck
DekaBank: Sieben neue DuoRendite Aktienanleihen Pro auf europäische Standardtitel
Morning Call zum DAX vom 21.02.2017
Geldregen für Aktionäre: Allianz im Fokus
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!

Zwischen Eigentümern und Managern eines Unternehmens besteht häufig ein Interessenskonflikt hinsichtlich kurz- und langfristiger Ziele. Familien- und eigentümergeführte Unternehmen haben solche Konflikte meist nicht. Für Aktionäre sind solche Unternehmen daher meist eine lohnenswerte Investitionsmöglichkeit. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche drei Familienunternehmen einen näheren Blick wert sind.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Northern Trust-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Northern Trust Peer Group News

16.02.17TradeStation vs. Charles Schwab for IRA Accounts
16.02.17TradeStation vs. Charles Schwab for IRA Accounts
07.02.17Charles Schwab or Vanguard: The Better Broker for an IRA
06.02.17Ex-Dividend Reminder: BOK Financial. BNC Bancorp and Charles Schwab
03.02.17Charles Schwab vs. Merrill Edge: Where to Open an IRA
02.02.17Charles Schwab vs. Fidelity: Online IRA Accounts
02.02.17Charles Schwab vs. TD Ameritrade: Comparing Brokers for IRAs
01.02.17Ex-Dividend Reminder: Welltower. New York Community Bancorp and Tompkins Financial
29.01.17Charles Schwab IRA Review: Is It Right for You?
29.01.17Charles Schwab IRA Review: Is It Right for You?

News von

Bausparkassen dürfen Bausparverträge kündigen
Richter machen Schluss mit lukrativen Bausparverträgen
Hier herrscht am meisten Stau
Die große Schuldenorgie der Industriestaaten fängt erst an
BGH prüft Kündigungen von Bausparverträgen

News von

Hohe Dividendenrendite und viel Luft nach oben: Die fünf besten europäischen Aktien
DAX: Kurssprung muss erst noch bestätigt werden
Deutsche-Bank-Aktie: So ist bis März ein Verdoppler drin
Unterbewertet: Deutschlands günstigste Aktien - Welche Sie jetzt kaufen sollten
VW-Aktie vor den Zahlen: Dieselskandal vorbei? - Autobauer macht wieder Gewinne

News von

Zwei Uni-Abbrecher haben die am stärksten wachsende Uhrenmarke der Welt aufgebaut
So antwortet man im Bewerbungsgespräch richtig auf die Frage "Wie stellen Sie sich Ihren Traumjob vor?"
Das Niedrigzinsen-Problem: Diese gefährliche Entwicklung könnte die Lehman-Pleite in den Schatten stellen
Top-Investor verdiente in der Finanzkrise 20 Milliarden Euro - mit 8 einfachen Schritten
Steve Jobs arbeitete die letzten 2 Monate seines Lebens an einem Geheimprojekt

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow Jones beendet Handel im Plus -- Brexit & Co belasten HSBC stark -- Bayer zahlt Aktionären mehr Dividende -- KION, BHP, Anglo American im Fokus

BGH-Urteil-Bausparkassen dürfen gut verzinste Altverträge kündigen. Burger King-Mutter Restaurant Brands International übernimmt Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen. Umbau bei Koenig & Bauer zahlt sich aus. Verizon zahlt wegen Cyberattacken deutlich weniger für Yahoo. Juncker kündigt "gesalzene" Brexit-Rechnung für London an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 7: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett aktuell im Depot
Die Top-Positionen von Warren Buffett
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die weltweit besten Tech-Aktien 2016
So haben sich Apple, SAP, Zalando und Co. entwickelt
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 15 teuersten Domains
Die Millionen-Dollar-URLs
Jetzt durchklicken
Die pünktlichsten Airlines
Welche Airline schneidet am besten ab?
Jetzt durchklicken
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Wertpapiere besitzen Sie?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
Allianz840400
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
CommerzbankCBK100
BMW AG519000
E.ON SEENAG99
Siemens AG723610
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BayerBAY001
BASFBASF11
TeslaA1CX3T
Nordex AGA0D655
Infineon Technologies AG623100