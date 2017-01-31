09.02.2017 22:13
Bewerten
 (0)

Novo A/S Becomes New Long-Term Strategic Shareholder in Evotec

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EVOTEC AG6,85 EUR 0,60%566480 Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Updates zu Deutsche Börse, Hugo Boss, OSRAM Licht, Bayer, CommerzbankDAX und Dow auf Rekordjagd: Der Rally-CheckBroker-Vergleich: Wer bietet die besten Konditionen?

EVOTEC AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that it resolved on a capital increase from its authorised capital against cash. Evotec will issue 13,146,019 new shares to Novo A/S (Denmark).

In this private placement capital increase, Novo A/S will invest EUR 90.3 m to subscribe shares of Evotec at a price of EUR 6.87 per share. The placement was made at a zero discount to the XETRA closing auction price of the Evotec stock on 09 February 2017. With the registration of the capital increase in the commercial register, the share capital of the Company will increase to EUR 146,197,758.00 or 146,197,758 ordinary bearer shares respectively.

Evotec continues to pursue a very focused innovation and roll-up strategy in the outsourcing and external innovation drug discovery industry. Evotec has expanded its operations internationally with more than 1,200 scientists at year-end 2016 in Germany, France, UK and the USA and with more than EUR 150 m (e) revenues. Evotec has become a recognised leader in this industry. In the long term, Evotec aims to become the globally leading science-driven drug discovery company, creating a network of high-value partnerships and a co-owned drug development pipeline with its partners. This investment from Novo A/S will be used to support and accelerate this underlying business case.

Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, commented: "We are delighted that Novo A/S, a highly regarded and well-known long-term investor has made this investment in Evotec. This investment will allow us to accelerate our strategy to expand and invest in our best-in-class platform and outsourcing services and to build and invest in promising Cure X and Target X initiatives together with top academic partners and biotech globally."

Michael Shalmi, Managing Director of Large Investment at Novo A/S, added: "Novo A/S is very excited about the prospects for our investment in Evotec based on the company's development and the growth dynamics of the global market for external innovation and outsourcing within drug discovery. This investment in Evotec underscores our interest in supporting companies that make a real difference in the healthcare industry and provide more efficient solutions for the rapidly changing value chain in drug discovery and development. The investment fits our long-term investment strategy very well."

ABOUT NOVO A/S

Novo A/S is a private limited liability company wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation. Novo A/S is the holding company in the Novo Group and responsible for managing the Foundation's assets. Besides being the major shareholder in the Novo Group companies, Novo A/S provides seed and venture capital to development-stage companies, takes significant ownership positions in well-established companies within the life sciences and manages a broad portfolio of financial assets. Read more at www.novo.dk.

ABOUT EVOTEC AG

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide providing the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions, covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 70 partnered product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term discovery alliances with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB and development partnerships with e.g. Janssen Pharmaceuticals in the field of Alzheimer's disease, with Sanofi in the field of diabetes with Pfizer in the field of tissue fibrosis and with Celgene in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu EVOTEC AG

  • Relevant7
  • Alle+
  • vom Unternehmen8
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Novo A/S kauft Aktien
EVOTEC bekommt 90 Millionen Euro aus Dänemark - Kapitalerhöhung
Das Biotech-Unternehmen EVOTEC erhält frisches Kapital aus Dänemark.
21:34 Uhr
DGAP-News: EVOTEC AG (EQS Group)
21:34 Uhr
DGAP-News: EVOTEC AG (EQS Group)
21:33 Uhr
DGAP-News: Evotec gewinnt mit NOVO A/S neuen strategischen, langfristigen Aktionär (dpa-afx)
21:33 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: EVOTEC AG (EQS Group)
21:33 Uhr
DGAP-Ad hoc: EVOTEC AG (EQS Group)
21:32 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Evotec gewinnt mit NOVO A/S neuen strategischen, langfristigen Aktionär (dpa-afx)
31.01.17
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechte: EVOTEC AG (EQS Group)
31.01.17
DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechte: EVOTEC AG (EQS Group)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr EVOTEC NewsRSS Feed
EVOTEC zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu EVOTEC AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
10.01.2017EVOTEC HaltenDZ BANK
09.12.2016EVOTEC kaufenDZ BANK
30.11.2016EVOTEC kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
29.11.2016EVOTEC kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
18.11.2016EVOTEC HoldDeutsche Bank AG
09.12.2016EVOTEC kaufenDZ BANK
30.11.2016EVOTEC kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
29.11.2016EVOTEC kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
15.11.2016EVOTEC kaufenBankhaus Lampe KG
11.11.2016EVOTEC buyOddo Seydler Bank AG
10.01.2017EVOTEC HaltenDZ BANK
18.11.2016EVOTEC HoldDeutsche Bank AG
11.05.2016EVOTEC HoldDeutsche Bank AG
25.03.2015Evotec HaltenDZ-Bank AG
25.03.2015Evotec HoldDeutsche Bank AG
09.09.2008Evotec Gewinn einstreichenExtraChancen
27.02.2006Evotec DowngradePacific Continental Sec.
23.03.2005Evotec OAI: VerkaufenLB Baden-Württemberg
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für EVOTEC AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu EVOTEC

alle Videos

Meistgelesene EVOTEC News

09.01.17Evotec-Aktie: Keine Zeit verlieren
19.01.17Evotec-Aktie: Nicht zu bremsen
09.01.17EVOTEC und Eternygen entwickeln Therapie für Stoffwechselerkrankungen
09.01.17Evotec kommt auf Kooperationsebene erneut voran – wann fällt die 10-Euro-Marke?
12.01.17DGAP-News: EVOTEC AG
19.01.17„Kooperationsmeister“ Evotec: Nächster Deal – Ausbruch voraus?
31.01.17DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechte: EVOTEC AG
17.01.17Evotec: Kleine Schritte
17.01.17Evotec gründet neues Unternehmen in Kanada – diese Marke ist jetzt wichtig
30.01.17DGAP-News: EVOTEC AG
Weitere EVOTEC News

Inside

Anzeige
BNP Paribas: dailyUS - Home Depot  Reif für neue Hochs. Tendenz: Seitwärts/Aufwärts
HSBC: Jahr 2017: Comeback der 3D-Druckhersteller? - SLM Solutions & Co.
Commerzbank: Aktiver Fonds oder passiver ETF? Wir klären auf!
UBS: Infineon Technologies AG: Stabiler Aufwärtstrend trotz kurzfristiger Korrektur
Vontobel: Investmentidee: Swatch Group AG
DekaBank: Politischer Wind wird rauer.
DZ BANK  DAX: Wichtige charttechnische Unterstützung rückt in den Fokus
Morning Call zum DAX vom 09.02.2017
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Technologieaktien: Drei Möglichkeiten, um vom Trend "Digitale Fabrik" zu profitieren!
Die vierte industrielle Revolution ist im vollen Gange und verändert, vom Großteil der Gesellschaft völlig unbemerkt, bereits die Produktionsabläufe in den großen, industriellen Hallen. Wir zeigen Ihnen in der aktuellen Ausgabe des Anlegermagazins drei Möglichkeiten, wie Sie in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren von dem Zukunftstrend "Digitale Fabrik" profitieren können.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur EVOTEC-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

EVOTEC Peer Group News

18:54 UhrMÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen dank Wall Street im Plus
10:15 UhrDGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: QIAGEN N.V.
08.02.17Sanofi: Appeals Court Grants Stay of Permanent Injunction for Praluent® (alirocumab) During Appeals Process
08.02.17Federal appeals court grants stay on injunction over Regeneron/Sanofi and Amgen patent dispute
08.02.17MÄRKTE EUROPA/Börsen stagnieren - "Die Unsicherheit bleibt"
08.02.17MÄRKTE EUROPA/Investoren agieren wieder vorsichtiger
08.02.17Better Buy: Amgen Inc. vs. Celgene
08.02.17Better Buy: Amgen Inc. vs. Celgene
08.02.17Sanofi Seeks Cure for FDA Concerns at French Factory
08.02.17Sanofi: Pharmakonzern stellt sich auf Gewinnrückgang ein
News von
Sichere Renditen, hohe Kurs-Chancen: Die besten Aktien für Dividendenjäger
Dax: Die 11.500er-Marke kommt unter Druck
Fünf Schweizer Top-Aktien, bei denen Dividende und Charttechnik stimmen
Commerzbank-Aktie vor den Zahlen: Schöne Grüße an die Deutsche Bank
Volkswagen-Aktie: Chaostage in Wolfsburg - VW-Klage gegen Piech?
News von
Paketversand-Chef kritisiert Billig-Mentalität: "Die Deutschen sind am schlechten Service selbst Schuld"
Neue iPhone-Generation: Apple verändert seine Strategie
Der Amazon Mega-Supermarkt soll nur 3 Mitarbeiter haben
Die Börse reagiert auf Trumps Twitter-Attacken mit einem neuen Phänomen
Apple will diesen Flop doch noch retten und holt sich einen Profi ins Boot

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt deutlich im Plus -- Dow Jones schließt auf neuem Allzeithoch -- Twitter patzt beim Umsatz -- Commerzbank: Risikovorsorge drückt Gewinn -- thyssenkrupp, TOTAL, Infineon im Fokus

HHLA-Aktie bricht ein. Unicredit schließt schlimmes Jahr mit Milliardenverlust ab. CANCOM knackt Umsatzmilliarde. Coca-Cola mit Gewinneinbruch. Hamburger Sparkasse führt Negativzinsen ein. Lufthansa mit Passagierplus. HeidelbergCement-Konkurrent Cemex mit Gewinnsprung. Niedersachsens Ministerpräsident Weil: Piëch verbreitet 'Fake News'.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 5: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken
KW 5: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die 10 heißesten Debüts der Detroit Motor Show 2017
Diese 10 Automobil Neuheiten gibt es bei der Detroit Auto Show 2017
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 10 teuersten Aktien 2017
Diese 10 Aktien kann sich nicht jeder Investor leisten
Jetzt durchklicken
Unter 20.000 Euro: Die günstigsten Autos 2017
So günstig kommt an an 4 Räder?
Jetzt durchklicken
Kohle satt
Das sind die bestbezahlten Sportler aller Zeiten
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2015
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Infineon Technologies AG623100
E.ON SEENAG99
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Barrick Gold Corp.870450
Siemens AG723610
Nordex AGA0D655