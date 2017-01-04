04.01.2017 17:45
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at Biotech Showcase 2017 Conference

Regulatory News:

OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (Paris:OSE) (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnémo: OSE), today announced that Dominique Costantini, CEO, will present an overview of the Companys business and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors at the Biotech Showcase 2017 to be held January 9-11, 2017, in San Francisco, CA.

The details of OSE Immunotherapeutics presentation are as follows:

Event: Biotech Showcase 2017 Conference

Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Time: 10:00am (PT) / 1:00pm (ET)

Location: Room 3 (Ballroom level), Hilton San Francisco Union Square  333 OFarrell Street

The presentation will be webcast live and remain available for 3 months thereafter on https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1130361.

ABOUT BIOTECH SHOWCASE
Biotech Showcase is an investor and partnering conference devoted to providing private and public biotechnology and life sciences companies with an opportunity to present to, and meet with, investors and pharmaceutical executives in one place during the course of one of the industry's largest annual healthcare investor conferences. Investors and biopharmaceutical executives from around the world gather in San Francisco during this critical week which is widely viewed as setting the tone for the coming year.

ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS
Our ambition is to become a world leader in activation and regulation immunotherapies
OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative immunotherapies for immune activation and regulation in the fields of immuno-oncology, auto-immune diseases and transplantation.
The company has a balanced portfolio of first-in-class products with a diversified risk profile ranging from clinical phase 3 registration trials to R&D:

In immuno-oncology:

  • Tedopi®, a combination of 10 optimized neo-epitopes to induce specific T activation in immuno-oncology - Currently in registration Phase 3 trial advanced NSCLC HLA A2+ patients EU /US - Orphan Status in the US - Registration expected in 2020 - a Phase 2 with Tedopi® in combination with a checkpoint inhibitor in NSCLC is considered in 2017.
  • Effi-DEM, new generation checkpoint inhibitor targeting the SIRP-a receptor - In preclinical development for several cancer models.

In auto-immune diseases and transplantation:

  • FR104, CD28-antagonist in immunotherapy - Phase 1 trial completed  For the treatment of autoimmune diseases and for use with transplantation - Licensed to Janssen Biotech Inc. to pursue clinical development.
  • Effi-7, interleukin receptor-7 antagonist - In preclinical development for inflammatory bowel diseases and other autoimmune diseases. License option agreement with Servier for the development and commercialization.

The portfolios blockbuster potential gives OSE Immunotherapeutics the ability to enter global agreements at different stages of development with major pharmaceutical players.

Immunotherapy is a highly promising and growing market. By 2023 Immunotherapy of cancer could represent nearly 60% of treatments against less than 3% at present * and the projected market is estimated at $67 billion in 2018 **.

There are more than 80 autoimmune diseases that represent a significant market including major players in the pharmaceutical industry with sales towards $10 billion for the main products. The medical need is largely unmet and requires the provision of new innovative products involved in the regulation of the immune system.

*Citi Research Equity
**BCC Research

More information: http://ose-immuno.com

Click and follow us on Twitter and Linkedln

Forward-looking statements
This press release contains express or implied information and statements that might be deemed forward-looking information and statements in respect of OSE Immunotherapeutics. They do not constitute historical facts. These information and statements include financial projections that are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by OSE Immunotherapeutics management in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current economic and industry conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate.
These forward-looking statements include statements typically using conditional and containing verbs such as "expect, "anticipate, "believe, "target, "plan, or "estimate, their declensions and conjugations and words of similar import.
Although the OSE Immunotherapeutics management believes that the forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, the OSE Immunotherapeutics shareholders and other investors are cautioned that the completion of such expectations is by nature subject to various risks, known or not, and uncertainties which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of OSE Immunotherapeutics. These risks could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. These risks include those discussed or identified in the public filings made by OSE Immunotherapeutics with the AMF. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.
This press release includes only summary information and should be read with the OSE Immunotherapeutics Reference Document filed with the AMF on 8 June 2016 under the number R.16-052, the consolidated financial statements and the management report for the fiscal year 2015, as well as the Merger Document registered with the AMF on 26 April 2016 under number E.16-026, all available on the OSE Immunotherapeutics website.
Other than as required by applicable law, OSE Immunotherapeutics issues this press release at the date hereof and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information or statements.

