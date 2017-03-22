Ontex Announces the Successful Completion of the Equity Placement Announced Earlier Today

Regulatory News:
Ontex Group NV ("Ontex) is pleased to announce the successful placement
of 7,486,110 new ordinary shares (the "New Shares") in an accelerated
bookbuilt placement announced earlier today (the "ABB Placement). The
New Shares have been placed by BNP Paribas Fortis NV/SA ("BNP Paribas
Fortis) and UBS Limited ("UBS") at a price of EUR 29.50 per New Share,
raising proceeds of approximately EUR 220.8 million (before fees and
expenses). The New Shares represent approximately 10% of the issued
ordinary share capital of the Company prior to the ABB Placement.
The proceeds of the ABB Placement will be used to refinance the
business, following the acquisition of the personal hygiene business of
Hypermarcas, announced on December 23, 2016, and closing of which was
announced on March 7, 2017. Ontex remains committed to actively managing
its balance sheet to maintain an efficient, flexible and resilient
capital structure to support continued investment in its business.
Ontex has applied for the admission of the New Shares to trading on
Euronext Brussels. Settlement is expected to take place on March 27,
2017 subject to customary closing conditions, at which date the New
Shares are expected to be admitted to trading on Euronext Brussels.
Following the placement of the New Shares, Ontex will have 82,347,218
ordinary shares in issue.
BNP Paribas Fortis and UBS acted as Joint Bookrunners on the ABB
placement.
About Ontex
Ontex is a leading producer of personal hygiene products, ranging from
baby diapers to products for feminine hygiene and adult incontinence.
Ontexs products are distributed in more than 110 countries through
Ontex brands as well as leading retailer brands.
The group employs over 8,000 staff and has a presence in 25 countries.
Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel20 and STOXX®
Europe 600.
