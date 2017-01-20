26.01.2017 17:45
Ontex: Transparency Declaration Notification

Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex) discloses the notifications of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On 25 January 2017, Allianz Global Investors GmbH notified Ontex that it had, as a result of sales of shares, crossed below the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notification: 25 January 2017

Date Threshold Crossed: 20 January 2017

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

Notification by:

Allianz Global Investors GmbH   Bockenheimer Landstraße 42-44, D-60323 Frankfurt/M.,

Germany

Denominator on the date of notification: 74,861,108 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

    Previous notification   After the transaction
# voting rights # voting rights   % of voting rights
Holders of

voting rights

  Linked to

securities

  Not linked

to securities

Linked to

securities

  Not linked

to securities

Allianz Global Investors GmbH 3,267,061 2,234,297   2.98%  
Total   2,234,297 0 2.98% 0.00%

Other Remarks:

Allianz Global Investors GmbH is a German investment management company. Its core business is the establishment and portfolio management of investment funds domiciled in Germany, Luxembourg, France, Italy, the UK and Ireland. Allianz Global Investors GmbH is entitled to execute the voting rights by proxy (since the foundation of the funds). Additionally, Allianz Global Investors GmbH is mandated in several cases to manage individual asset portfolios for clients on a contractual basis (incl. fund mandates, under which Allianz Global Investors GmbH is the portfolio manager of funds established by other investment companies); under such contracts Allianz Global Investors GmbH is entitled to execute the voting rights of shares held in such asset portfolios. Allianz SE and all other holding companies between Allianz SE and Allianz Global Investors GmbH have been allowed to disaggregate their holdings of their subsidiary, Allianz Global Investors GmbH, in accordance with art. 11, § 2 of the law of 2 May 2007 and art. 21 of the royal decree of 14 February 2008. Allianz Global Investors GmbH can exercise the voting rights at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading producer of disposable personal hygiene products, ranging from baby diapers to products for feminine hygiene and adult incontinence. Ontexs products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands as well as leading retailer brands. The group employs over 8,000 staff and has a presence in 25 countries. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the BEL20® and STOXX® Europe 600.

