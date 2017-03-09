13.03.2017 17:45
Ontex: Transparency Declaration Notification

Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex) discloses the notifications of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On 10 March 2017, BlackRock, Inc., and its affiliated entities, notified Ontex that BlackRock, Inc. had, as a result of sales of shares, crossed below the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notification: 10 March 2017

Date Threshold Crossed: 9 March 2017

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

Notification by:

BlackRock, Inc.   55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. Rembrandt Tower, 17th floor, Amstelplein, Amsterdam, Netherlands
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC 100 Bellevue Parkway, Wilmington, DE, 19809, U.S.A.
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG Max-Joseph-Straße 6, Munich, 80333, Germany
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.
BlackRock Fund Advisors 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited Level 37, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A.

Denominator on the date of notification: 74,861,108 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

(A) Voting rights   Previous Notification   After the transaction
# voting rights # voting rights   % of voting rights
Holders of

voting rights

  Linked to

securities

  Not linked

to securities

Linked to

securities

  Not linked

to securities

BlackRock, Inc. 0        
BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 8,505        
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 18,779        
BlackRock Advisors, LLC 166,471        
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 4,168        
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 124,990        
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 2,120        
BlackRock Fund Advisors 401,485        
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 113,291        
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 29,948        
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 1,160,694        
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 64,853        
Subtotal 2,095,304        
Total 2,095,304        
(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction
Holders of equivalent
financial instruments 		Type of

financial

instrument

Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities Lent          
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association Securities Lent          
TOTAL            
  # of voting rights % of voting rights
TOTAL (A + B)    

Chain of controlled entities through which the shareholding is effectively owned:

The full chain of control is available at this link.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading producer of personal hygiene products, ranging from baby diapers to products for feminine hygiene and adult incontinence. Ontexs products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands as well as leading retailer brands.

The group employs over 8,000 staff and has a presence in 25 countries. Ontex is listed on NYSE Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel20 and STOXX® Europe 600.

