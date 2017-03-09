Ontex: Transparency Declaration Notification

Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV ("Ontex) discloses the notifications of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.

On 10 March 2017, BlackRock, Inc., and its affiliated entities, notified Ontex that BlackRock, Inc. had, as a result of sales of shares, crossed below the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex.

According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.

Date of Notification: 10 March 2017

Date Threshold Crossed: 9 March 2017

Threshold Crossed: 3.00%

Notification by:

BlackRock, Inc. 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A. BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. Rembrandt Tower, 17th floor, Amstelplein, Amsterdam, Netherlands BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. BlackRock Advisors, LLC 100 Bellevue Parkway, Wilmington, DE, 19809, U.S.A. BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG Max-Joseph-Straße 6, Munich, 80333, Germany BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A. BlackRock Fund Advisors 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A. BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited Level 37, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A.

Denominator on the date of notification: 74,861,108 shares

Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:

(A) Voting rights Previous Notification After the transaction # voting rights # voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities BlackRock, Inc. 0 BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. 8,505 BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited 18,779 BlackRock Advisors, LLC 166,471 BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited 4,168 BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG 124,990 BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. 2,120 BlackRock Fund Advisors 401,485 BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association 113,291 BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited 29,948 BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited 1,160,694 BlackRock Investment Management, LLC 64,853 Subtotal 2,095,304 Total 2,095,304

(B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Securities Lent BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association Securities Lent TOTAL

# of voting rights % of voting rights TOTAL (A + B)

Chain of controlled entities through which the shareholding is effectively owned:

The full chain of control is available at this link.

Notifications of significant shareholdings to be made according to the Law of 2 May 2007 should be sent to: investorrelations@ontexglobal.com

This notification will be posted on: http://www.ontexglobal.com/press-room

About Ontex

Ontex is a leading producer of personal hygiene products, ranging from baby diapers to products for feminine hygiene and adult incontinence. Ontexs products are distributed in more than 110 countries through Ontex brands as well as leading retailer brands.

The group employs over 8,000 staff and has a presence in 25 countries. Ontex is listed on NYSE Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel20 and STOXX® Europe 600.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170313005887/en/