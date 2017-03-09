Ontex: Transparency Declaration Notification

Regulatory News:
Ontex Group NV ("Ontex) discloses the notifications of significant shareholdings that it has received according to the Belgian Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies.
On 10 March 2017, BlackRock, Inc., and its affiliated entities, notified Ontex that BlackRock, Inc. had, as a result of sales of shares, crossed below the threshold of 3.00% of the total number of voting rights in Ontex.
According to its obligation Ontex publishes the content of the notifications that it has received.
Date of Notification: 10 March 2017
Date Threshold Crossed: 9 March 2017
Threshold Crossed: 3.00%
Notification by:
|BlackRock, Inc.
|55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|Rembrandt Tower, 17th floor, Amstelplein, Amsterdam, Netherlands
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|100 Bellevue Parkway, Wilmington, DE, 19809, U.S.A.
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|161 Bay Street, Suite 2500, Toronto, Ontario, M5J 2S1, Canada
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|Max-Joseph-Straße 6, Munich, 80333, Germany
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY, 10055, U.S.A.
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|400 Howard Street, San Francisco, CA, 94105, U.S.A.
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|Level 37, Chifley Tower, 2 Chifley Square, Sydney NSW 2000 Australia
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|1 University Square Drive, Princeton, NJ, 8540, U.S.A.
Denominator on the date of notification: 74,861,108 shares
Voting rights and assimilated financial instruments:
|(A) Voting rights
|Previous Notification
|After the transaction
|# voting rights
|# voting rights
|% of voting rights
|
Holders of
voting rights
|
Linked to
securities
|
Not linked
to securities
|
Linked to
securities
|
Not linked
to securities
|BlackRock, Inc.
|0
|BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V.
|8,505
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|18,779
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|166,471
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|4,168
|BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG
|124,990
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|2,120
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|401,485
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|113,291
|BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited
|29,948
|BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
|1,160,694
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|64,853
|Subtotal
|2,095,304
|Total
|2,095,304
|(B) Equivalent financial instruments
|After the transaction
|
Holders of equivalent
financial instruments
|
Type of
financial
instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise period or date
|# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised
|% of voting rights
|Settlement
|BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited
|Securities Lent
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|Securities Lent
|TOTAL
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|TOTAL (A + B)
Chain of controlled entities through which the shareholding is effectively owned:
