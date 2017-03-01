^
Original-Research: SYGNIS AG - von GBC AG
Einstufung von GBC AG zu SYGNIS AG
Unternehmen: SYGNIS AG
ISIN: DE000A1RFM03
Anlass der Studie: GBC Executive Interview
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Cosmin Filker
The past financial year was affected by the acquisitions of the proteomics
specialist Expedeon Holdings Ltd. and lately of the US electrophoresis
supplier C.B.S. Scientific. In addition to that the company has introduced
a series of very promising products into the market. GBC-Analyst Cosmin
Filker talked to the SYGNIS-CEOs Pilar de la Huerta and Dr. Heikki
Lanckriet about the potential of the two acquisitions and the product
pipeline.
GBC AG: In July 2016 SYGNIS AG announced the acquisition of Expedeon
Holdings Ltd. At the time of acquisition the focus was, besides the
expansion of the product range, especially on possible synergy effects as
well on the use of Expedeons sales channels. Have the expectations
regarding the integration of
Expedeon been fulfilled?
Pilar de la Huerta: Our expectations have been fully fulfilled. The
integration of Expedeon was completely done by November 2016, which was a
challenging issue as we had to train all Expedeon sales force into our
technology, move all our manufacturing to Cambridge, integrate all our
administration processes and optimize all of our back office structure. At
the end of 2016 all these processes were completed and we produced
immediate synergies in the expenses side, reducing the combo structure in
more than half a million Euros. This impact will be seen during 2017 as in
2016 we had to afford severances and several payments due to this
restructuration process. Regarding the revenues, Expedeon sales force has a
high level of experience and knowledge to understand quick and deep our
technology. The training process has been completed and we are seeing how
sales grew during the last months of 2016 and how they are performing in
line with our expectations during the first months of 2017.
GBC AG: The San Diego based C.B.S. Scientific has been acquired by the end
of 2016 and thus expanded the product range by including the area of
electrophoresis. How is this new area related to the already covered
business areas genomics and proteomics?
Dr. Heikki Lanckriet: CBS has a very strong track record in
electrophoresis, a technique used to separate biomolecules such as DNA and
protein by using an electric field. In fact electrophoresis is actually
used for DNA sequencing and DNA mutations detection applications.
Electrophoresis also became a core area of expertise of Sygnis through the
acquisition of Expedeon, however, whereas Sygnis' electrophoresis products
are mainly high margin consumable products for protein based applications,
CBS' product range is more focused on devices for both DNA and protein
application. Hence it is clear that the companies' product offering is very
well aligned and of a synergistic nature and that this acquisition fits in
targeted workflow expansion philosophy by building a coherent product
offering.
GBC AG: What synergy effects do you expect from this acquisition?
Dr. Heikki Lanckriet: The CBS acquisition provides us with clear synergies
in the product offering as explained before but there are also additional
synergies in the sales channels. CBS has strong relationships with key
international distributors such as VWR and Fisher Scientific. Discussions
are already on the way to extend our offering through these sales channels
which are expected to have a positive impact on revenue and brand
recognition. Additionally the Sygnis sales infrastructure will also be
leveraged to drive growth of the CBS product range. Furthermore there are
substantial operational cost synergies to be gained by merging the Sygnis
office in San Diego with the CBS facility nearby. This process is expected
to be completed by end of Q2 and we expect to see the cost benefits as
early as Q3 2017.
GBC AG: C.B.S. Scientific is already profitable. What does this acquisition
mean for the operational development of SYGNIS AG?
Dr. Heikki Lanckriet: Our objective to reach the operational break-even
position by end of 2017 remains unchanged. Whilst CBS is already
profitable, the merger and integration costs will somewhat dampen the
impact on the P&L in the first half of 2017. Furthermore I must stress the
importance of continued investment in sales and marketing. Our Trueprime
DNA amplification technology is truly an amazing technology however any
innovative, new product requires a high quality sales and marketing
infrastructure to become widely adopted. The projected cash flows from the
CBS acquisition will support our operational development and assist us with
extracting the potential from our world class product and technology
offering and we expect the CBS acquisition to deliver a positive
contribution towards our break-even position in the second half of the
year.
GBC AG: The launch of the TruePrimeTM Liquid Biopsy Kit also took place at
the end of 2016, by which the liquid biopsy market can be now addressed.
What is the competitive situation in this field and what are the market
potentials in this sub segment of the diagnostics market?
Dr. Heikki Lanckriet: Liquid biopsy is a fast growing emerging field with
lots of large players entering into this potentially lucrative market
segment. Illumina for instance, through its spin-out Grail, plans to spend
over $1B in early stage cancer detection using liquid biopsy approaches. In
my mind there is no question that clinical diagnostics, and in particular
cancer diagnosis and monitoring will move towards liquid biopsy methods as
these techniques become more established. The market potential for a
disruptive liquid biopsy technology, as we believe Sygnis' Trueprime LB
represents, is therefore enormous. Early diagnosis is critical when it
comes to cancer so techniques which can accurate amplify the tiniest amount
of DNA to levels where detection and analysis becomes possible are likely
to become the future gold standard. These two crucial aspects: sensitivity
and accuracy are exactly where Sygnis's technology excels. Hence we believe
that the company is well positioned to become successful in the liquid
biopsy field.
GBC AG: Recently, the introduction of the bioinformatics service platform
TrueHelix was announced, allowing SYGNIS customers to check their samples
for potential contamination. How does TrueHelix work and what are the
additional potentials emerging from the entry in the NGS user market?
Dr. Heikki Lanckriet: TrueHelix is our bioinformatics platform where we
intend to offer a suite of tools to assist our customers with the analysis
of their sequences. Whilst amplifying and sequencing DNA are complex
processes, data analysis of NGS sequences is equally challenging. The first
tool we launched, TruePure, is designed to enable customers to search for
sources of contamination in their sample. Once a customer has uploaded his
sequence to our servers in Germany, our algorithms search for contaminating
sequences and report this back to the customer via email. It's a fully
automated service that runs 24/7. Our main ambition for our bioinformatics
platform is to create additional visibility and brand awareness for Sygnis
and its Trueprime products range whilst supporting our customers in the
final stages of their NGS experiment. Moreover it fits in our workflow
philosophy to add value at every stage in the NGS process.
GBC AG: In the quarterly report as of 30/09/2016 you forecasted to reach
the break even on a quarterly basis by the end of 2017. Is this forecast
still valid?
Pilar de la Huerta: Yes, we still aim to become break even in Q4 2017. To
some extent we need to balance our drive to reach break-even with our
ambition for continued strong double digit revenue growth, however we
strongly believe the break-even position is achievable with the current
business plan and we aim to reach increased profitability the following
year.
GBC AG: Mrs. Pilar de la Huerta, Mr. Dr. Heikki Lanckriet, thank you for
the interview.
Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/14817.pdf
Kontakt für Rückfragen
Jörg Grunwald
Vorstand
GBC AG
Halderstraße 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de

Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach §34b Abs. 1 WpHG und FinAnV Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (4,5a,5b,6a,7,10,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter:
http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung.htm


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw.
Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung
oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

