PSA Group Makes Electric Commercial Vehicles Available for Car Sharing as Part of a Partnership With the Paris Town Hall (Mairie de Paris)

Regulatory News:
Today, the city of Paris inaugurates the electric commercial vehicle car sharing service for professionals, "VULe Partagés". PSA Group (Paris:UG) equips 80% of the vehicle fleet put into service.
Out of 10 vehicles available, 4 Peugeot Partner and 4 Citroën Berlingo are made available to users. This type of vehicle is suited to professional use, with 3 seats in the front and a fast charging, 80% within 30 minutes. Today, the service is launched on an experimental basis in the 2nd and 3rd arrondissement of Paris.
This experimental phase is carried out as part of the Ile-de-France Region's call for projects on "Innovation to promote sustainable mobility". To use this service, traders and craftspeople in the city of Paris can register on-line on the website: www.vulepartages.fr
A pioneer in the electric vehicle sector since 1995, PSA Group today markets 5 electric vehicles: Peugeot i0n and Partner (commercial vehicle), Citroën E-Mehari, C-Zero and Berlingo (commercial vehicle). From 2019, 4 new electric vehicles will be available.
This approach illustrates PSA Group's commitment to offering sustainable and global solutions to meet the challenge of energy transition.
About PSA Group
With sales and revenue of 54 billion in 2015, the PSA Group designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions that provide freedom and enjoyment to customers around the world. The Group leverages the models from its three brands, Peugeot, Citroën and DS, as well as a wide array of mobility and smart services from its Free2Move brand, to meet the evolving needs and expectations of automobile users. PSA is the European leader in terms of CO2 emissions, with average emissions of 104.4 grams of CO2 per kilometre in 2015, and an early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, with 1.8 million such vehicles worldwide. It is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en
Communications Division - www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 1 40 66 42 00 - @GroupePSA
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170126005866/en/
