22.02.2017
Peugeot SA: Supervisory Board Press Release

Regulatory News:

During its meeting of 22 February 2017, Peugeot SA's (Paris:UG) Supervisory Board unanimously approved the draft resolutions proposed by the Managing Board. These will be submitted to the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 10 May 2017.

Upon the proposal of the Appointments, Compensation and Governance Committee, it unanimously decided to reappoint the Managing Board for a four-year period, without changing the distribution of tasks between Managing Board members.

The Supervisory Board also decided to propose to shareholders the reappointment as Supervisory Board members of Pamela Knapp, Helle Kristoffersen, Henri Philippe Reichstul and Geoffroy Roux de Bezieux, the ratification of the co-optation of Jack Azoulay and the appointment, upon the proposal of the Government, of Florence Verzelen to replace the SOGEPA company.

Lastly, it decided to propose an amendment to the Company's Articles of Association to provide for continued employee shareholder representation on the Supervisory Board and took note of the proposal to appoint1 Bénédicte Juyaux as a member representing employee shareholders. This proposal reflects the Managing Board and Supervisory Committee's wish to continue to involve employee shareholders in the definition of Company strategy and thus contribute to the quality of social dialogue.

About PSA Group

With sales and revenue of 54 billion in 2015, the PSA Group designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions that provide freedom and enjoyment to customers around the world. The Group leverages the models from its three brands, Peugeot, Citroën and DS, as well as a wide array of mobility and smart services from its Free2Move brand, to meet the evolving needs and expectations of automobile users. The French automobile manufacturer PSA is the European leader in terms of CO2 emissions, with average emissions of 102.4 grams of CO2 per kilometre in 2016, and an early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, with 1.8 million such vehicles worldwide. It is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

New media library : https://medialibrary.groupe-psa.com/

1 Upon the proposal by the Supervisory Boards of Company Mutual Funds (fonds communs de placement dentreprise) invested in Peugeot SA shares

