Peugeot SA: Supervisory Board Press Release

Regulatory News:
During its meeting of 22 February 2017, Peugeot SA's (Paris:UG) Supervisory Board unanimously approved the draft resolutions proposed by the Managing Board. These will be submitted to the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 10 May 2017.
Upon the proposal of the Appointments, Compensation and Governance Committee, it unanimously decided to reappoint the Managing Board for a four-year period, without changing the distribution of tasks between Managing Board members.
The Supervisory Board also decided to propose to shareholders the reappointment as Supervisory Board members of Pamela Knapp, Helle Kristoffersen, Henri Philippe Reichstul and Geoffroy Roux de Bezieux, the ratification of the co-optation of Jack Azoulay and the appointment, upon the proposal of the Government, of Florence Verzelen to replace the SOGEPA company.
Lastly, it decided to propose an amendment to the Company's Articles of Association to provide for continued employee shareholder representation on the Supervisory Board and took note of the proposal to appoint1 Bénédicte Juyaux as a member representing employee shareholders. This proposal reflects the Managing Board and Supervisory Committee's wish to continue to involve employee shareholders in the definition of Company strategy and thus contribute to the quality of social dialogue.
About PSA Group
With sales and revenue of 54 billion in 2015, the PSA Group designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions that provide freedom and enjoyment to customers around the world. The Group leverages the models from its three brands, Peugeot, Citroën and DS, as well as a wide array of mobility and smart services from its Free2Move brand, to meet the evolving needs and expectations of automobile users. The French automobile manufacturer PSA is the European leader in terms of CO2 emissions, with average emissions of 102.4 grams of CO2 per kilometre in 2016, and an early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, with 1.8 million such vehicles worldwide. It is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.
New media library : https://medialibrary.groupe-psa.com/
1 Upon the proposal by the Supervisory Boards of Company Mutual Funds (fonds communs de placement dentreprise) invested in Peugeot SA shares
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170222006387/en/
Nachrichten zu Peugeot S.A. (PSA Peugeot Citroën)
- Relevant5
- Alle+
- vom Unternehmen3
- Peer Group
- ?
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:
Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen
Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen
vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden
Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören
Analysen zu Peugeot S.A. (PSA Peugeot Citroën)
- Alle
- Buy
- Hold
- Sell
- ?
|16:06 Uhr
|Peugeot Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.02.2017
|Peugeot overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.02.2017
|Peugeot overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.2017
|Peugeot overweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.02.2017
|Peugeot overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.02.2017
|Peugeot overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.02.2017
|Peugeot overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.2017
|Peugeot overweight
|Barclays Capital
|15.02.2017
|Peugeot overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.2017
|Peugeot buy
|Commerzbank AG
|16:06 Uhr
|Peugeot Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.2017
|Peugeot Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.02.2017
|Peugeot Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.01.2017
|Peugeot Neutral
|Macquarie Research
|24.01.2017
|Peugeot Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.01.2017
|Peugeot Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|14.12.2016
|Peugeot Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|12.12.2016
|Peugeot Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|06.12.2016
|Peugeot Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|28.11.2016
|Peugeot Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Videos zu Peugeot
Meistgelesene Peugeot News
Inside
Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!
Mehr zur Peugeot-Aktie
Peugeot Peer Group News
Heute im Fokus
DAX schließt knapp unter 12.000-Punkte-Marke -- Dow Jones um Nulllinie -- Abschreibungen belasten Bayer -- RWE: Hohe Abschreibungen vermiesen Bilanz -- Fresenius, thyssenkrupp im Fokus
NACHRICHTEN
- Aktien
- Alle
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken