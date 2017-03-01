13.03.2017 16:24
Philip Morris International Inc. to Webcast Presentation at Consumer Analyst Group of Europe (CAGE) Conference

Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE/Euronext Paris:PM) will host a live audio webcast of a presentation and question-and-answer session by Jacek Olczak, Chief Financial Officer, at the Consumer Analyst Group of Europe (CAGE) conference in London, U.K., at www.pmi.com/cage on Monday, March 20, 2017, at approximately 2:15 p.m. local time (10:15 a.m. ET).

The webcast will provide live audio of the entire PMI session and will be in a listen only mode.

The audio webcast may also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMIs free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available at www.pmi.com/cage until 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

Presentation slides will also be available at www.pmi.com/cage.

About Philip Morris International Inc. ("PMI)

PMI is the worlds leading international tobacco company, with six of the world's top 15 international brands and products sold in more than 180 markets. In addition to the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, including Marlboro, the number one global cigarette brand, and other tobacco products, PMI is engaged in the development and commercialization of Reduced-Risk Products ("RRPs). RRPs is the term PMI uses to refer to products with the potential to reduce individual risk and population harm in comparison to smoking cigarettes. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities, and industry-leading scientific substantiation, PMI aims to provide an RRP portfolio that meets a broad spectrum of adult smoker preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. For more information, see www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

