Philip Morris International Inc. to Webcast Presentation at Consumer Analyst Group of Europe (CAGE) Conference

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE/Euronext Paris:PM) will host a live audio webcast of a presentation and question-and-answer session by Jacek Olczak, Chief Financial Officer, at the Consumer Analyst Group of Europe (CAGE) conference in London, U.K., at www.pmi.com/cage on Monday, March 20, 2017, at approximately 2:15 p.m. local time (10:15 a.m. ET).

The webcast will provide live audio of the entire PMI session and will be in a listen only mode.

The audio webcast may also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMIs free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available at www.pmi.com/cage until 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 18, 2017.

Presentation slides will also be available at www.pmi.com/cage.

