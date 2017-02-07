02.03.2017 14:30
Bewerten
 (0)

Praxair and Libbey Receive 2.3 Million Euro Grant for Emissions Reduction Project in Europe

EMAILDRUCKEN

Kommentare

Kommentar schreiben

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Praxair Inc.112,98 EUR -0,17%884364 Chart
Kaufen
Verkaufen

Top Themen Heute

Trotz Zweifeln: Anleger vertrauen in Snapchat-Aktie - Ambitionierter AusgabepreisGlobale Gewinner: Diese Aktien sind weltklasse!Was Sie am Donnerstag an der Börse wissen müssen

Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) and its customer, Libbey Inc. (NYSE MKT:LBY), together have been awarded a 2.3 million euro LIFE grant (LIFE15 CCM/NL/000121  LIFE OPTIMELT) from the European Commission. The LIFE program is the European Unions financial instrument for supporting environmental, conservation and climate action projects. This grant is supporting the installation of Praxairs OPTIMELT® thermochemical regenerator (TCR) system at Libbeys glass melting facility in the Netherlands.

In April 2016, Praxair and Libbey, one of the largest glassware and tableware manufacturers globally, announced they would install the OPTIMELT TCR system as well as an on-site oxygen vacuum pressure swing adsorption (VPSA) plant at Libbeys facility. The system is designed to support a capacity realignment plan that reduces carbon dioxide (CO2) and nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions by approximately 45 to 60 percent and 30 to 40 percent respectively. Through Praxairs proprietary OPTIMELT TCR system, incoming natural gas is heated and reacts with a portion of the flue gas to produce a hot syngas fuel that recovers the waste heat stored in regenerators for more efficient combustion in the furnace. Both the OPTIMELT TCR system and oxygen supply are scheduled to start up in 2017.

"At Praxair we are achieving our mission of making our planet more productive through the development of technologies that reduce emissions, save energy and lessen our reliance on natural resources, said Todd Skare, chief technology officer at Praxair. "Through our innovative OPTIMELT technology and VPSA oxygen supply system, we are improving air quality and helping Libbey to achieve its sustainability goals."

"Libbey is committed to minimizing its impact on the environment through the reduction and conservation of natural resources, said Terry Hartman, vice president, global engineering and manufacturing support, Libbey Inc. "Reductions in global air pollution require innovative solutions that go beyond filters. In partnership with Praxair, we have constructed and launched the highest-efficiency glass melter in the industry at our Royal Leerdam facility in the Netherlands. This new furnace represents the type of collaboration and process innovation that enables us to help lead change as a responsible global company.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc., a Fortune 300 company with 2016 sales of $11 billion, is a leading industrial gas company in North and South America and one of the largest worldwide. The company produces, sells and distributes atmospheric, process and specialty gases, and high-performance surface coatings. Praxair products, services and technologies are making our planet more productive by bringing efficiency and environmental benefits to a wide variety of industries, including aerospace, chemicals, food and beverage, electronics, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, primary metals and many others. More information about Praxair, Inc. is available at www.praxair.com.

About Libbey Inc.

Based in Toledo, Ohio, Libbey Inc. is one of the largest glass tableware manufacturers in the world. Libbey Inc. operates manufacturing plants in the U.S., Mexico, China, Portugal and the Netherlands. In existence since 1818, the Company supplies tabletop products to retail, foodservice and business-to-business customers in over 100 countries. Libbey's global brand portfolio, in addition to its namesake brand, includes Crisa®, Royal Leerdam®, World® Tableware, Syracuse® China, and Crisal Glass®. In 2016, Libbey Inc.'s net sales totaled $793.4 million. Additional information is available at www.libbey.com.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Praxair Inc.

  • Relevant1
  • Alle3
  • vom Unternehmen1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
"Klare Absage"
Linde-Betriebsrat fordert Absage der Fusion mit Praxair
Der Betriebsrat des Gasekonzerns Linde lehnt die geplante Fusion mit dem US-Konkurrenten Praxair jetzt entschieden ab.
13:30 Uhr
Linde-Aktie: Widerstand der Arbeitnehmer gegen Fusion mit Praxair wächst (Börse Online)
22.02.17
Fusion mit Praxair: Linde-Betriebsräte fürchten um Mitbestimmung (Handelsblatt)
12.02.17
Linde drückt bei Praxair aufs Tempo (finanzen.net)
10.02.17
ROUNDUP: Linde und Praxair wollen Fusionsvertrag im April vorlegen (dpa-afx)
09.02.17
Linde und Praxair wollen Fusionsvertrag im April vorlegen (dpa-afx)
09.02.17
Neuer Linde-Chef will bei Fusion mit Praxair aufs Tempo drücken (Dow Jones)
09.02.17
Linde will Fusion mit Praxair schnell durchziehen (Süddeutsche)
07.02.17
Sorge um Beschäftige in Europa: Gewerkschaften machen Front gegen Linde-Praxair-Fusion (manager magazin online)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Praxair NewsRSS Feed
Praxair zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Praxair Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.05.2016Praxair Equal WeightBarclays Capital
04.04.2016Praxair HoldDeutsche Bank AG
13.01.2016Praxair AccumulateSeaport Global Securities
18.11.2015Praxair NeutralUBS AG
02.11.2015Praxair Equal WeightBarclays Capital
13.01.2016Praxair AccumulateSeaport Global Securities
27.11.2012Praxair buySarasin Research
25.10.2012Praxair buySarasin Research
25.10.2012Praxair buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
19.10.2012Praxair buySociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
02.05.2016Praxair Equal WeightBarclays Capital
04.04.2016Praxair HoldDeutsche Bank AG
18.11.2015Praxair NeutralUBS AG
02.11.2015Praxair Equal WeightBarclays Capital
04.06.2015Praxair NeutralGlobal Hunter Securities
Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.
Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Praxair Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Praxair News

12.02.17Linde drückt bei Praxair aufs Tempo
09.02.17Neuer Linde-Chef will bei Fusion mit Praxair aufs Tempo drücken
09.02.17Linde und Praxair wollen Fusionsvertrag im April vorlegen
01.03.17Linde-Betriebsrat fordert Absage der Fusion mit Praxair
10.02.17ROUNDUP: Linde und Praxair wollen Fusionsvertrag im April vorlegen
06.02.17Widerstand gegen Linde und Praxair
07.02.17Sorge um Beschäftige in Europa: Gewerkschaften machen Front gegen Linde-Praxair-Fusion
22.02.17Fusion mit Praxair: Linde-Betriebsräte fürchten um Mitbestimmung
03.02.17Wegen Insider-Vorwürfen: Gewerkschaftschefs - Zeitplan für Linde-Praxair-Fusion in Gefahr
09.02.17Linde will Fusion mit Praxair schnell durchziehen
Weitere Praxair News

Inside

Anzeige
UBS: SAP AG: Aktie eilt von Hoch zu Hoch
Gold trotzt starkem Gegenwind
BNP Paribas: Märkte am Morgen | Inflation könnte zum Problem werden
HSBC: DAX® (Daily) - Aktienampel auf "grün" gestellt
DZ BANK  DAX: Trump hält die Investoren bei Laune
DekaBank: Acht neue Aktienanleihen Plus auf europäische Standardtitel und den EURO STOXX 50®
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!

Zwischen Eigentümern und Managern eines Unternehmens besteht häufig ein Interessenskonflikt hinsichtlich kurz- und langfristiger Ziele. Familien- und eigentümergeführte Unternehmen haben solche Konflikte meist nicht. Für Aktionäre sind solche Unternehmen daher meist eine lohnenswerte Investitionsmöglichkeit. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche drei Familienunternehmen einen näheren Blick wert sind.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur Praxair-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Praxair Peer Group News

13:41 UhrEvonik soll "bester Spezialchemie-Konzern der Welt" werden
13:30 UhrLinde-Aktie: Widerstand der Arbeitnehmer gegen Fusion mit Praxair wächst
10:36 UhrAir Liquide Issues €600 Million of Bonds
01.03.17Neustart bei Stuttgarter Maschinenbauer: Ex-Linde-Chef Wolfgang Büchele hat einen neuen Job
01.03.17Linde-Betriebsrat fordert Absage der Fusion mit Praxair
24.02.17Hier stimmt was nicht! Warum Linde-Aktionäre den Kürzeren ziehen
22.02.17Fusion mit Praxair: Linde-Betriebsräte fürchten um Mitbestimmung
22.02.17Linde-Betriebsräte fürchten um Mitbestimmung
19.02.17Pflichtblatt für Ihr Geld: Neue €uro am Sonntag
17.02.17Combined Shareholders’ Meeting on May 3. 2017

News von

Auch das viele Geld macht deutsche Rentner nicht glücklich
Was die Inflation für die Anleger bedeutet
Nach 14 Jahren feiert der Neue Markt sein Comeback
Aktuelle Finanzmarktlage ein wenig euphorisch
Die gefährlichen Drei setzen den Euro aufs Spiel

News von

Die sechs aussichtsreichsten Turnaround-Kandidaten
DAX: Korrektur kommt wie geplant
Nordex-Aktie nach den Zahlen: Jetzt verkaufen?
Allianz-Aktie, Siemens und Co.: Die fünf besten Dividenden-Aktien
Fünf-Sterne-Aktien: Diese fünf Papiere bringen jedes Depot zum Strahlen

News von

Autokredit-Blase? Diese Entwicklung lässt Marktbeobachter Schlimmstes befürchten
Mit diesen Tricks bekommt man bei McDonalds angeblich immer frisches Essen
Drei Gründe, warum gute Mitarbeiter kündigen
Dieser Chinese ist seit einer Woche einer der reichsten Menschen der Welt
Neue Studie der Commerzbank: Preis-Explosion bei Immobilien wird anhalten

Heute im Fokus

DAX stabil -- Deutsche Telekom erreicht Jahresziele -- Continental zahlt höhere Dividende -- Anleger vertrauen in Snapchat-Aktie -- Preisdruck schlägt bei Evonik durch -- KION im Fokus

Barack Obama: So viel kostet der Ex-Präsident die USA. BASF bietet Anleihen über 600 Mio US-Dollar an. Schweizer Wirtschaft wächst weiterhin nur schwach. SABMiller-Übernahme lässt Gewinn von AB Inbev einbrechen. KRONES übertrifft Erwartungen und sieht weiteres Wachstum. Henkel will US-Beschichtungshersteller Darex kaufen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen bekommt man das niedrigste Gehalt
Welche Branchen man besser meiden sollte.
Jetzt durchklicken
Jetzt durchklicken
Von wegen`Made in America`:
Diese Autos hat Trump in seinem Fuhrpark
Jetzt durchklicken

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Versicherungen der Stars
Wer hat die teuerste?
Jetzt durchklicken
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die unpünktlichsten Airlines
Welche Airline schneidet am schlechtesten ab?
Jetzt durchklicken
Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Jetzt durchklicken
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
Jetzt durchklicken
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Risikopräferenz haben Sie beim Kauf eines Zertifikats? Welcher der fünf folgenden Risikoklassen (RK) würden Sie sich persönlich zuordnen?
Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Siemens AG723610
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
Nordex AGA0D655
Daimler AG710000
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
OSRAM Licht AGLED400
BayerBAY001
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
SnapchatSNAP12
Allianz840400
E.ON SEENAG99
BMW AG519000