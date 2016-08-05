19.01.2017 23:40
Preliminary Award of Project Zuidasdok to Fluor, Heijmans and Hochtief Joint Venture

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the Zuidasdok project has been preliminarily awarded to Zuidplus, the joint venture with Fluor, Heijmans and Hochtief. The contract includes widening and partial underground installation of the A10 South motorway and expansion of the Amsterdam Zuid station in the Netherlands.

The design and construction contract is worth approximately $1 billion (990 million) of which Fluor has a 42.5% share, Heijmans 15% and Hochtief 42.5%. The contract also includes seven years of maintenance for the tunnels. Zuidasdok is a joint project by the City of Amsterdam, ProRail and the Directorate-General for Public Works and Water Management of the Netherlands (Rijkswaterstaat).

The widening and partial tunneling of the A10 South motorway will create accessibility and new public spaces to the Zuidas district, improving quality of life in the area. Space will also be created for the new Amsterdam Zuid station making it a high-quality public transport hub. The widening will also take place at the junctions De Nieuwe Meer and Amstel.

Award of the final contract is expected to be in mid-February when the project will then be further defined. It is expected that construction will commence mid-2019 and be due for completion in 2028.

"This preliminary award is of great importance to Fluor as it supports our strategic plan and we will be executing the project with partners who also have a proven track record of delivering similar undertakings, said Hans Dekker, president of Fluors Infrastructure business. "We look forward to using our design build expertise to successfully deliver this important project with cost and schedule certainty.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that designs, builds and maintains capital-efficient facilities for its clients on six continents. For more than a century, Fluor has served our clients by delivering innovative and integrated solutions across the globe. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 155 on the FORTUNE 500 list with revenue of $18.1 billion in 2015 and has more than 60,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow us on Twitter @FluorCorp.

About Hochtief

HOCHTIEF is one of the most international construction groups worldwide. The Group operates construction in the transportation infrastructure, energy infrastructure and social/urban infrastructure segments as well as in the contract mining business. With around 44,000 employees and a sales volume of more than EUR 21 billion in FY 2015, HOCHTIEF is represented in all the worlds major markets. Because of its engagement for sustainability, HOCHTIEF has been listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes since 2006. HOCHTIEF Infrastructure, a subsidiary of HOCHTIEF, delivers transportation, energy and building construction projects in Europe and in selected regions worldwide. Further information is available at www.hochtief.com/press.

About Heijmans

Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property development, residential building, non-residential building, roads and civil engineering in the areas of living, working and connecting. Heijmans is active in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany and as a technology partner delivers know-how and concepts in various markets. Our constant focus on quality improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate added value for our clients. Heijmans realises projects for private consumers, companies and public sector bodies. With almost 6,500 employees and in the first half of 2016 turnover of almost  950 million, we are building the spatial contours of tomorrow. For more information, visit www.heijmans.nl.

