21.03.2017 13:30
Bewerten
 (0)
Kommentare

Press Release: ADVA Optical Networking and Corning Showcase 100G Direct Detect Solution for Ultimate DCI Efficiency

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

ADVA Optical Networking SE / ADVA Optical Networking and Corning Showcase 100G Direct Detect Solution for Ultimate DCI Efficiency . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

OFC Demo Offers ICPs and CNPs Cost-Optimized Connectivity with Industry-Leading Reach

Los Angeles, California, USA. March 21, 2017. ADVA Optical Networking http://www.advaoptical.com/ and Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) today launched a joint demonstration at the Optical Fiber Communications Conference & Exhibition that showcases a 100Gbit/s direct detect solution built on pulse-amplitude modulation 4 (PAM4) technology. The solution has been specifically designed to help internet content providers (ICPs) and carrier-neutral providers (CNPs) roll out optimized data center interconnect (DCI) networks with the lowest cost per bit. Built upon the newly expanded ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) http://www.advaoptical.com/en/products/scalable-optical-transport/fsp-3000-cloudconnect.aspx and Corning(R) SMF-28(R) ULL optical fiber, the demonstration reveals how direct detect signals can be transported over 100km while still meeting stringent optical signal-to-noise ratio (OSNR) requirements. By extending the reach of direct detect signals, ICPs and CNPs are able to use this technology to relieve any DCI bottlenecks and relocate data centers to more cost-effective locations.

"Our FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) platform has dramatically changed the DCI market and created whole new opportunities for ICPs and CNPs to develop the most open and efficient networks possible," said Stephan Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations, ADVA Optical Networking. "Our new direct detect optical layer is built on PAM4 technology and is the next step in our DCI journey. It comes at a time when customers want cost-effective alternatives to coherent solutions. What we're displaying here with Corning is a clear flag to ICPs and CNPs that they can achieve 100Gbit/s direct detect transmission across 100km at the lowest cost per bit. What's more, this is achievable right now. Our direct detect technology is already selling to customers. What we have here is a benchmark for every other vendor in the industry to aspire to."

"Corning is pleased to be able to collaborate with ADVA Optical Networking and demonstrate how our ultra-low-loss fiber can deliver value and flexibility to data center owners," said Dr. Bernhard Deutsch, vice president, product line management, Optical Fiber and Cable, Corning Optical Communications. "Corning SMF-28 ULL fiber provides more than 3dB improvement in loss budget over 100km compared to a link constructed with generic single-mode fiber. This capability enables a practical DCI link with workable margin to be installed over longer distances, interconnecting data centers spread over a larger territory. SMF-28 ULL fiber has been extending reach in long-haul networks for 10 years, and we are delighted to demonstrate the advantages it can deliver in the rapidly evolving field of DCI."

The demonstration uses ADVA Optical Networking's recently announced direct detect optical layer http://www.advaoptical.com/en/newsroom/press-releases-english/20170316-adva-introduces-direct-detect-open-optical-layer-for-ultimate-dci-flexibility , featuring its new SmartAmp(TM) and PAM4 technology. The key focus of this product is to offer ICPs and CNPs an open and cost-effective DCI solution that is more affordable than alternative coherent options. The combination of ITU-T G.652 compliant Corning SMF-28 ULL fiber with the ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) is uniquely capable of extending the reach of PAM4 direct detect transmission beyond 100km. The ultra-low loss of Corning SMF-28 ULL fiber, typically <=0.16dB/km at 1550nm, is the lowest attenuation of any terrestrial optical fiber, helping to deliver enhanced OSNR across much greater distances than previously achievable. For ICPs and CNPs, ADVA Optical Networking's unique 100Gbit/s direct detection solution delivers error-free transmission at lower cost per bit than alternative coherent solutions.

The joint demonstration will be on display at ADVA Optical Networking's booth (#1709) and Corning's booth (#2711) at OFC 2017 from March 21 to 23.

Watch this product video for further details on ADVA Optical Networking's newly extended FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) platform: http://adva.li/dciflexvideo.

# # #

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at: www.advaoptical.com.

Published By:

ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany

www.advaoptical.com

For Press:

Gareth Spence

t +44 1904 699 358

public-relations(at)advaoptical.com mailto:public-relations@advaoptical.com

For Investors:

Stephan Rettenberger

t +49 89 890 665 854

investor-relations(at)advaoptical.com mailto:investor-relations@advaoptical.com

About Corning Incorporated

Corning is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science. For more than 160 years, Corning has applied its unparalleled expertise in specialty glass, ceramics, and optical physics to develop products that have created new industries and transformed people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in R&D, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and close collaboration with customers to solve tough technology challenges. Corning's businesses and markets are constantly evolving. Today, Corning's products enable diverse industries such as consumer electronics, telecommunications, transportation, and life sciences. They include damage-resistant cover glass for smartphones and tablets; precision glass for advanced displays; optical fiber, wireless technologies, and connectivity solutions for high-speed communications networks; trusted products that accelerate drug discovery and manufacturing; and emissions-control products for cars, trucks, and off-road vehicles. www.corning.com

Media Relations Contact:

Ashley E. McNally

t +1 (607) 974-4146

mcnallyae@corning.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Ann H.S. Nicholson

t +1 (607) 974 6716

nicholsoas@corning.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ADVA Optical Networking SE via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

ADVA Optical Networking SE

Campus Martinsried, Fraunhoferstr. 9a Martinsried/Munich Germany

WKN: 510300;ISIN: DE0005103006;

Listed: Freiverkehr in Hanseatische Wertpapierbörse zu Hamburg,

Freiverkehr in Börse Berlin,

Freiverkehr in Börse Düsseldorf,

Freiverkehr in Bayerische Börse München,

Freiverkehr in Niedersächsische Börse zu Hannover,

Prime Standard in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse,

Regulierter Markt in Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse;

http://www.advaoptical.com (END) Dow Jones Newswires

   March 21, 2017 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)- - 08 00 AM EDT 03-21-17

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu ADVA Optical Networking SE

  • Relevant
    3
  • Alle
    5
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
13:30 Uhr
Press Release: ADVA Optical Networking and Corning Showcase 100G Direct Detect Solution for Ultimate DCI Efficiency (Dow Jones)
13:30 Uhr
GlobeNewswire/ADVA Optical Networking und Corning präsentieren 100-Gbit-Direktempfangslösung für ultimative DCI-Effizienz (Dow Jones)
13:00 Uhr
GNW-News: ADVA Optical Networking und Corning präsentieren 100-Gbit-Direktempfangslösung für ultimative DCI-Effizienz (dpa-afx)
20.03.17
Press Release: ADVA Optical Networking Unveils Industry First With 600Gbit/s per Wavelength DCI Technology (Dow Jones)
20.03.17
Press Release: ADVA Optical Networking and Inphi Demonstrate 100G Direct Detect Solution for Open DCI Systems (Dow Jones)
20.03.17
GNW-News: ADVA Optical Networking und Inphi präsentieren Übertragung von 100G Signalen mit direkter Empfangstechnik für offene DCI-Systeme (dpa-afx)
20.03.17
GNW-News: ADVA Optical Networking präsentiert branchenweit erste DCI-Technologie mit 600 Gbit/s pro Wellenlänge (dpa-afx)
17.03.17
Press Release: EANTC Tests Confirm Unique NFV Benefits of ADVA FSP 150 ProVMe (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr ADVA Optical Networking NewsRSS Feed
ADVA Optical Networking zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu ADVA Optical Networking SE

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
09.03.2017ADVA Optical Networking SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
24.02.2017ADVA Optical Networking SE buyOddo Seydler Bank AG
23.02.2017ADVA Optical Networking SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
22.02.2017ADVA Optical Networking SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
07.02.2017ADVA Optical Networking SE buyOddo Seydler Bank AG
09.03.2017ADVA Optical Networking SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
24.02.2017ADVA Optical Networking SE buyOddo Seydler Bank AG
23.02.2017ADVA Optical Networking SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
22.02.2017ADVA Optical Networking SE buyHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
07.02.2017ADVA Optical Networking SE buyOddo Seydler Bank AG
07.11.2016ADVA Optical Networking SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
14.10.2016ADVA Optical Networking SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
27.07.2016ADVA Optical Networking SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
15.07.2016ADVA Optical Networking SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
20.05.2016ADVA Optical Networking SE HoldDeutsche Bank AG
18.07.2014ADVA Optical Networking SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
12.03.2014ADVA Optical Networking SE SellHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
21.02.2014ADVA Optical Networking SE verkaufenHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
18.11.2013ADVA Optical Networking SE verkaufenHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
31.10.2013ADVA Optical Networking SE verkaufenHauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für ADVA Optical Networking SE nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Videos zu ADVA Optical Networking

alle Videos

Meistgelesene ADVA Optical Networking News

06.03.17Schröders Nebenwerte-Watchlist: GFT Technologies. Verbio. ADVA Optical. Sixt. Freenet: Frühlingserwachen oder Winterschlaf?
23.02.17ADVA dank Overture-Übernahme mit kräftigen Umsatzplus
27.02.17Schröders Nebenwerte-Watchlist: Helma Eigenheimbau. ADVA Optical. GFT Technologies. Koenig & Bauer. Verbio: Mächtig viel Bewegung!
28.02.17ADVA Optical: Real-Depot-Wert nimmt Fahrt auf - Aktie bald wieder zweistellig
13.03.17Schröders Nebenwerte-Watchlist: Sixt. Koenig & Bauer. ADVA Optical. Freenet und Helma Eigenheimbau im Chart-Check
23.02.17Schreck verdaut: ADVA Optical dreht nach Zahlen und Ausblick wieder auf - so geht´s weiter!
20.02.17Schröders Nebenwerte-Watchlist: ADVA. Grenke. Mutares. TUI. Elmos: Mächtig viel Bewegung!
10.03.17ADVA Optical: Real-Depot-Wert im Aufwind - darum geht die Rallye weiter!
22.02.17GlobeNewswire/ADVA Optical Networking SE: Hinweisbekanntmachung gemäß ----37 v-x ff. WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
22.02.17GNW: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Hinweisbekanntmachung gemäß §§37 v-x ff. WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung
Weitere ADVA Optical Networking News
Anzeige

Inside

UBS: Fraport: Rekordgewinn dank Entschädigung und Verkauf
DZ BANK  BASF: guter Ausblick für 2017 durch diverse Gewinntreiber
OPEC erwägt Verlängerung der Produktionskürzungen, aber nur wenn
Vontobel: Investmentidee: Dürr AG
BNP Paribas: Märkte am Morgen | Nike und FedEx mit Signalwirkung
DekaBank: Acht neue Aktienanleihen Plus auf deutsche sowie einen französischen Standardtitel sowie den EURO STOXX 50®
HSBC: DAX® (Daily) - Ruhiger Wochenauftakt
ING Markets: DAX - Läuft hier etwas schief?
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Familienunternehmen: Rendite und Sicherheit!

Zwischen Eigentümern und Managern eines Unternehmens besteht häufig ein Interessenskonflikt hinsichtlich kurz- und langfristiger Ziele. Familien- und eigentümergeführte Unternehmen haben solche Konflikte meist nicht. Für Aktionäre sind solche Unternehmen daher meist eine lohnenswerte Investitionsmöglichkeit. Im neuen Anlegermagazin lesen Sie, welche drei Familienunternehmen einen näheren Blick wert sind.
Anlegermagazin kostenlos erhalten

Mehr zur ADVA Optical Networking-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischAusblick
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

ADVA Optical Networking Peer Group News

13:44 UhrANALYSE/UBS: Deutsche Gewinner-Aktien der aktuellen Markttrends
13:14 UhrBund gibt weitere 935 Millionen Euro für schnelles Internet
09:12 UhrTelekom macht auch in Dortmund Parkplätze 'intelligent'
08:59 UhrQualcomm kündigt mobile Plattform für LTE-Feature-Phones an
01:36 UhrThe Qualcomm Merger Does Not Make NXP Semiconductors a Buy Anymore
01:36 UhrThe Qualcomm Merger Does Not Make NXP Semiconductors a Buy Anymore
20.03.17Cisco Is Sitting on a $16 Billion Opportunity. If It Can Hold On
20.03.17Cisco Is Sitting on a $16 Billion Opportunity. If It Can Hold On
20.03.17Vault 7: Telnet-Lücke in Cisco-Switches
20.03.17Vodafone. Idea tie-up creates India's biggest telecom firm

News von

Diese Entwicklung im Bankensystem bereitet Finanzexperten große Sorgen
Allianz-Chef Bäte warnt vor einer gefährlichen Entwicklung für die Weltwirtschaft
Milliarden-Investor erklärt: Darum sollte man jetzt keine Aktien verkaufen
Diesen überraschenden Rat geben Schweizer Großbanken ihren super-reichen Kunden
Bill Gates trifft sich mit Donald Trump - doch die wichtigste Frage bleibt offen

Heute im Fokus

DAX kaum verändert -- Deutsche Wohnen erhöht Dividende für 2016 deutlich -- Deutsche Bank-Aktie ex Bezugsrechte gehandelt -- BMW will auch 2017 Umsatz und Gewinn steigern -- Apple im Fokus

Snapchat-Kopie: Warum Facebooks Konzernstrategie nach hinten losgehen könnte. Porsche SE macht wieder Gewinn. FUCHS PETROLUB erwartet nach Rekordjahr weiteres Wachstum. Samsung-Aktie auf neuem Rekordhoch.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

In diesen Berufen herrscht der größte Bewerbermangel
Wo werden dringend Fachkräfte benötigt?
Das verdient man durchschnittlich in jedem Bundesland 2016
Welches Land bezahlt am meisten?
KW 11: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Versicherungen der Stars
Wer hat die teuerste?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
Die unpünktlichsten Airlines
Welche Airline schneidet am schlechtesten ab?
Die Länder mit der höchsten Wirtschaftskriminalität
In diesen Ländern ist die Korruption besonders hoch
Deloitte: Die umsatzstärksten Fußballclubs
Wer verzeichnet den höchsten Umsatz?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sind Sie in Bitcoins investiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt Depot eröffnen
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Volkswagen AG Vz. (VW AG)766403
CommerzbankCBK100
E.ON SEENAG99
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
Nordex AGA0D655
Allianz840400
BMW AG519000
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
SAP SE716460
Deutsche Lufthansa AG823212
Siemens AG723610