Press Release: ADVA Optical Networking and Corning Showcase 100G Direct Detect Solution for Ultimate DCI Efficiency

ADVA Optical Networking SE / ADVA Optical Networking and Corning
Showcase 100G Direct Detect Solution for Ultimate DCI Efficiency .
OFC Demo Offers ICPs and CNPs Cost-Optimized Connectivity with
Industry-Leading Reach
Los Angeles, California, USA. March 21, 2017. ADVA Optical Networking
http://www.advaoptical.com/ and Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) today
launched a joint demonstration at the Optical Fiber Communications
Conference & Exhibition that showcases a 100Gbit/s direct detect
solution built on pulse-amplitude modulation 4 (PAM4) technology. The
solution has been specifically designed to help internet content
providers (ICPs) and carrier-neutral providers (CNPs) roll out optimized
data center interconnect (DCI) networks with the lowest cost per bit.
Built upon the newly expanded ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM)
http://www.advaoptical.com/en/products/scalable-optical-transport/fsp-3000-cloudconnect.aspx
and Corning(R) SMF-28(R) ULL optical fiber, the demonstration reveals
how direct detect signals can be transported over 100km while still
meeting stringent optical signal-to-noise ratio (OSNR) requirements. By
extending the reach of direct detect signals, ICPs and CNPs are able to
use this technology to relieve any DCI bottlenecks and relocate data
centers to more cost-effective locations.
"Our FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) platform has dramatically changed the DCI
market and created whole new opportunities for ICPs and CNPs to develop
the most open and efficient networks possible," said Stephan
Rettenberger, SVP, marketing and investor relations, ADVA Optical
Networking. "Our new direct detect optical layer is built on PAM4
technology and is the next step in our DCI journey. It comes at a time
when customers want cost-effective alternatives to coherent solutions.
What we're displaying here with Corning is a clear flag to ICPs and CNPs
that they can achieve 100Gbit/s direct detect transmission across 100km
at the lowest cost per bit. What's more, this is achievable right now.
Our direct detect technology is already selling to customers. What we
have here is a benchmark for every other vendor in the industry to
aspire to."
"Corning is pleased to be able to collaborate with ADVA Optical
Networking and demonstrate how our ultra-low-loss fiber can deliver
value and flexibility to data center owners," said Dr. Bernhard Deutsch,
vice president, product line management, Optical Fiber and Cable,
Corning Optical Communications. "Corning SMF-28 ULL fiber provides more
than 3dB improvement in loss budget over 100km compared to a link
constructed with generic single-mode fiber. This capability enables a
practical DCI link with workable margin to be installed over longer
distances, interconnecting data centers spread over a larger territory.
SMF-28 ULL fiber has been extending reach in long-haul networks for 10
years, and we are delighted to demonstrate the advantages it can deliver
in the rapidly evolving field of DCI."
The demonstration uses ADVA Optical Networking's recently announced
direct detect optical layer
http://www.advaoptical.com/en/newsroom/press-releases-english/20170316-adva-introduces-direct-detect-open-optical-layer-for-ultimate-dci-flexibility
, featuring its new SmartAmp(TM) and PAM4 technology. The key focus of
this product is to offer ICPs and CNPs an open and cost-effective DCI
solution that is more affordable than alternative coherent options. The
combination of ITU-T G.652 compliant Corning SMF-28 ULL fiber with the
ADVA FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) is uniquely capable of extending the
reach of PAM4 direct detect transmission beyond 100km. The ultra-low
loss of Corning SMF-28 ULL fiber, typically <=0.16dB/km at 1550nm, is
the lowest attenuation of any terrestrial optical fiber, helping to
deliver enhanced OSNR across much greater distances than previously
achievable. For ICPs and CNPs, ADVA Optical Networking's unique
100Gbit/s direct detection solution delivers error-free transmission at
lower cost per bit than alternative coherent solutions.
The joint demonstration will be on display at ADVA Optical Networking's
booth (#1709) and Corning's booth (#2711) at OFC 2017 from March 21 to
23.
Watch this product video for further details on ADVA Optical
Networking's newly extended FSP 3000 CloudConnect(TM) platform:
http://adva.li/dciflexvideo.
# # #
About ADVA Optical Networking
ADVA Optical Networking is a company founded on innovation and driven to
help our customers succeed. For over two decades, our technology has
empowered networks across the globe. We're continually developing
breakthrough hardware and software that leads the networking industry
and creates new business opportunities. It's these open connectivity
solutions that enable our customers to deliver the cloud and mobile
services that are vital to today's society and for imagining new
tomorrows. Together, we're building a truly connected and sustainable
future. For more information on how we can help you, please visit us at:
www.advaoptical.com.
Published By:
ADVA Optical Networking SE, Munich, Germany
www.advaoptical.com
For Press:
Gareth Spence
t +44 1904 699 358
public-relations(at)advaoptical.com
mailto:public-relations@advaoptical.com
For Investors:
Stephan Rettenberger
t +49 89 890 665 854
investor-relations(at)advaoptical.com
mailto:investor-relations@advaoptical.com
About Corning Incorporated
Corning is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science.
For more than 160 years, Corning has applied its unparalleled expertise
in specialty glass, ceramics, and optical physics to develop products
that have created new industries and transformed people's lives. Corning
succeeds through sustained investment in R&D, a unique combination of
material and process innovation, and close collaboration with customers
to solve tough technology challenges. Corning's businesses and markets
are constantly evolving. Today, Corning's products enable diverse
industries such as consumer electronics, telecommunications,
transportation, and life sciences. They include damage-resistant cover
glass for smartphones and tablets; precision glass for advanced
displays; optical fiber, wireless technologies, and connectivity
solutions for high-speed communications networks; trusted products that
accelerate drug discovery and manufacturing; and emissions-control
products for cars, trucks, and off-road vehicles. www.corning.com
Media Relations Contact:
Ashley E. McNally
t +1 (607) 974-4146
mcnallyae@corning.com
Investor Relations Contact:
Ann H.S. Nicholson
t +1 (607) 974 6716
nicholsoas@corning.com
